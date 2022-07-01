Heart of the Min River -- Creating a New Landmark in the Modern, International Metropolis of Fuzhou

FUZHOU, China, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A promo video for Fuzhou City of Fujian Province entitled "Things You Don't Know about Fuzhou -- Heart of the Min River" was premiered on July 1 (GMT+8) via overseas social media accounts including Oriental.Paris, Discover Fujian and Discover Fuzhou, etc. The video showcased the new characters of this thousand-year-old city which is underlined by green development, cultural legacy, innovation and passion.
In the video, the Min River stretches across the hustle and bustle of this thriving city. Also featured in this video are Binjiang Pedestrian Street, a commercial street with a long history; the Youth Square, which boasts the largest lawn in the city center of Fuzhou and offers the best view of the Min River; and the Youth Bridge, which links the historic neighborhood and the Square. Classic Min-style architecture is seamlessly fitted into a modern, international cityscape, together with newly built photo-friendly attractions, a gorgeous landscape has been created along the Mother River of Fujian -- the Min River, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee.
In recent years, Fuzhou has been using the Min River as an important development axis in its efforts to build a modern, international metropolis. With the aim of transforming the banks of the Min River into an attractive venue where people can get together and relax, Fuzhou launched a new project to improve the landscape in key areas of the "Heart of Min River". The implementation of a blueprint that will bring out the beauty of the river, the waterfront, the bridges and the island is in progress, paving the way for the creation of a new landmark in Fuzhou. Such work will also enhance the image of the Min River through a systematic, comprehensive and quality-oriented approach.
Attachments:
Fuzhou.jpg (http://asianetnews.net/Download.asp?ID=424605)
SOURCE Publicity Department of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.