Skanska builds a tram and bus depot in Helsinki, Finland for EUR 101M, about SEK 1.1 billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Ruskeasuon Varikkokiinteistö Oy, a subsidiary of City Transport Ltd, to build a tram and bus depot in Helsinki, Finland. The contract is worth EUR 101M, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the second quarter of 2022.
The depot is designed for 100 trams, and it has space for their daily maintenance, cleaning and repair work. The parking area for 200 buses and their maintenance building will be located on the roof of the depot. The building also has office space and a room where the drivers and personnel can rest.
The project has high environmental ambitions. The aim for the depot building is to be certified according to BREEAM level "Excellent". The certification system sets goals for example for waste management, energy and resource efficiency and natural values. The depot will be in use round the clock, which enables recycling of energy within the building.
The construction began in the fourth quarter of 2021 with the development phase and is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.
