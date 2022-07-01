Old revolutionary base in Jiangxi takes on new look

JINGGANGSHAN, China, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:
Located in a remote mountainous area near Jiangxi's border with Hunan province, Jinggangshan is a well-known Red tourism destination in Ji'an city, Jiangxi province. Though it is also known as the cradle of the Chinese revolution, its remote location impeded its development as time passed.
In recent years, Jinggangshan has made good use of its historical resources to promote the local economy, such as Red tourism, modern industries, and modern agriculture. Thanks to the local government's efforts, the city was removed from the poverty list in February 2017, becoming one of the first county-level cities in the nation to be removed.
According to official data, the per capita disposable income of rural residents in Jinggangshan increased from 9,606 yuan ($1,433.56) in 2017 to 14,551 yuan in 2021, exemplifying the country's efforts to battle poverty.
Red tourism has become increasingly popular recently, and Jinggangshan has made use of its Red tourism and natural ecological resources to build tourism brands and promote rural vitalization.
Villagers in Shenshan village in Maoping town, Jinggangshan have tasted sweet success thanks to the local government's targeted poverty relief projects. In 2016, the village launched a project to build a beautiful countryside and develop rural tourism, and currently, it has been transformed from a poverty-stricken mountain village into a beautiful place full of life and vitality.
Relying on the industrial advantages of Ji'an, Jinggangshan has attached importance to developing digital information, new materials, and biomedicine industries.
In recent years, Jinggangshan National Economic and Technological Development Zone has accelerated its pace in developing the digital economy. Efforts have also been paid to facilitate the development of LED lighting, and intelligent hardware industries, as well as the intelligent terminals of the internet of things.
The zone has also been advancing its innovation-driven development strategy, focusing on cultivating high-level talent in the digital industry, and enhancing cooperation with scientific research institutions. According to official data, the business revenue of the zone's digital economy reached 46.6 billion yuan in 2021, which accounted for 43 percent of its total revenue.
SOURCE China Daily
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.