HDMI Cable Market: APAC to Occupy 58% Market Share | High-Speed Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HDMI cable market size is expected to grow by USD 1.65 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.43% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand are the key markets for the HDMI cable market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the corporate sector and the gaming industry, as well as the presence of key vendors in fast-growing economies, will facilitate the HDMI cable market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
For more highlights on the regional segment - Grab a Sample Report
- The growing penetration of smart devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, streaming media players, and other multimedia devices, is expected to drive the demand for supporting accessories, such as HDMI cable. Furthermore, developing regions such as APAC, the Middle East, Africa, and South America are observing significant growth in the penetration of smart devices.
- Economic growth, increasing literacy rate, and rising purchasing power are some factors that are boosting the demand for smartphones and other devices. China and India are the largest markets for smartphones in APAC and are experiencing rapid growth. Africa has shown a noteworthy increase in the demand for smartphones over the last few years.
- Advances in cellular technology, such as 3G and 4G, have also fueled the adoption of smart devices. The demand for smart devices is mainly increasing in urban and semi-urban areas. Smartphone vendors are also largely focused on these areas to increase their market share. Therefore, the increase in the sales of smart devices is expected to propel the demand for HDMI cables during the forecast period.
- To know about the other drivers along with trends & challenges -Request a Sample Report
The market research report segments the HDMI cable market by Type (high-speed, standard, and ultra-high-speed) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
- Revenue Generating Segment: The high-speed segment will be significant for revenue generation. The reason for the growing popularity of high-speed HDMI cable is the increased demand from the entertainment industry, which is innovating in improving screen viewability. The market adopted high-speed HDMI cable technology quite rapidly due to its ability to support greater bandwidth than its predecessors. For instance, Tono Systems LLP, a manufacturer of specialty audio and video products for home and professional setups, announced the launch of its first new line category of High-Speed HDMI cable with Optical Active 4k HDMI for up to 100 meters. Similarly, Infinite Electronics, Inc. released a new line of high-speed HDMI cable assemblies with white cable jackets and connector over-molds.
- To know about the contribution of each segment - Click Now!
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive HDMI Cable Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the HDMI Cable Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our HDMI Cable Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
- The dark fiber market share in Malaysia is expected to increase by USD 105.46 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.85%
- The mobile virtual network operator services market size has the potential to grow by USD 29.8 billion during 2020-2024
HDMI Cable Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.65 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.34
Performing market contribution
APAC at 58%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Belkin International Inc., Ce-Link, Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kramer Industries Inc., Nordost, Panasonic Corp., Sony Corp., and Tripp Lite
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Consumer electronics market
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
- 4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 17: High-speed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.3 High-speed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: High-speed - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 19: Standard - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.4 Standard - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 20: Standard - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 21: Ultra-high-speed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.5 Ultra-high-speed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 22: Ultra-high-speed - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Type
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Belkin International Inc.
- Exhibit 48: Belkin International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: Ce-Link - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Ce-Link - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: Ce-Link - Key offerings
- 10.4 Ce-Link
- Exhibit 52: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- 10.5 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 54: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 56: Intel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Intel Corp. - Business segments
- 10.6 Intel Corp.
- Exhibit 58: Intel Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Intel Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 60: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- 10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 62: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- Exhibit 64: Kramer Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Kramer Industries Inc. - Product and service
- 10.8 Kramer Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 66: Kramer Industries Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 67: Kramer Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Nordost - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Nordost - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: Nordost - Key offerings
- 10.9 Nordost
- Exhibit 71: Panasonic Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments
- 10.10 Panasonic Corp.
- Exhibit 73: Panasonic Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 74: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 76: Sony Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Sony Corp. - Business segments
- 10.11 Sony Corp.
- Exhibit 78: Sony Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 79: Sony Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Sony Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 81: Tripp Lite - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Tripp Lite - Business segments
- 10.12 Tripp Lite
- Exhibit 83: Tripp Lite - Key news
- Exhibit 84: Tripp Lite - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Tripp Lite - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 87: Research Methodology
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 89: Information sources
- Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.