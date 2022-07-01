HDMI Cable Market: APAC to Occupy 58% Market Share | High-Speed Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HDMI cable market size is expected to grow by USD 1.65 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.43% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand are the key markets for the HDMI cable market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the corporate sector and the gaming industry, as well as the presence of key vendors in fast-growing economies, will facilitate the HDMI cable market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

HDMI Cable Market: Major Driver

The growing penetration of smart devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, streaming media players, and other multimedia devices , is expected to drive the demand for supporting accessories, such as HDMI cable. Furthermore, developing regions such as APAC, the Middle East , Africa , and South America are observing significant growth in the penetration of smart devices.

HDMI Cable Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the HDMI cable market by Type (high-speed, standard, and ultra-high-speed) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment: The high-speed segment will be significant for revenue generation. The reason for the growing popularity of high-speed HDMI cable is the increased demand from the entertainment industry, which is innovating in improving screen viewability. The market adopted high-speed HDMI cable technology quite rapidly due to its ability to support greater bandwidth than its predecessors. For instance, Tono Systems LLP, a manufacturer of specialty audio and video products for home and professional setups, announced the launch of its first new line category of High-Speed HDMI cable with Optical Active 4k HDMI for up to 100 meters. Similarly, Infinite Electronics, Inc. released a new line of high-speed HDMI cable assemblies with white cable jackets and connector over-molds.

HDMI Cable Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.34 Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Belkin International Inc., Ce-Link, Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kramer Industries Inc., Nordost, Panasonic Corp., Sony Corp., and Tripp Lite Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

