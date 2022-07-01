Double honors for ION at WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2022

LIST, an ION company, has been awarded in Best AI-based Solution and Best Middle-Office Platform categories at WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2022

HONG KONG, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION, a global provider of trading, analytics, treasury, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, announces that products by LIST, an ION company, won double honors at WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2022. LIST's LookOut was named Best AI-based Solution while JANUS Central Limit (JCL) was named Best Middle-Office Platform.

The annual WatersTechnology Asia Awards, presented this year during an online ceremony on 30 June, recognize excellence in the deployment and management of financial information and technology within Asia's capital market community and worldwide. The winners are determined exclusively by WatersTechnology's readers, comprising industry professionals and experts, investment banks, asset management firms, hedge funds, brokerages, and exchanges.

LIST is a leading financial technology provider to the global trading community, including trading venues, market makers, brokers, asset managers, risk managers, and compliance officers. Driven by a passion for innovation, LIST's product lines for trading, surveillance, and risk management evolve continually, both functionally and technically, to support growing complexities, volumes, and extreme events in financial markets. LIST's award-winning products embody this:

LookOut is a multi-asset solution for market surveillance, regulatory reporting, and business analytics, designed specifically for investment firms (buy-side and sell-side) and trading venues. The solution adheres to European trading regulations and fulfills similar requirements in Canada , Japan , Hong Kong , India , Indonesia , Singapore , and the USA . Ongoing research has led to LIST evolving a Machine Learning Toolkit (MLT) and investing in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its products. For LookOut, for example, they used LIST's MLT to develop a Machine Learning for Alarm Classification module, which helps compliance teams to manage alerts generated by market abuse.

, , , , , , and the . Ongoing research has led to LIST evolving a Machine Learning Toolkit (MLT) and investing in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its products. For LookOut, for example, they used LIST's MLT to develop a Machine Learning for Alarm Classification module, which helps compliance teams to manage alerts generated by market abuse. JCL is a multi-market and multi-platform limit management system that brings disparate trading systems' risk or limit controls into a single dashboard to monitor unauthorized or incorrect setting changes. A new addition to LIST's portfolio, JCL addresses a common, urgent need for trading platform pre-trade risk configurations to be monitored continuously, ensuring that the limits are correct and have not been changed by any unauthorized person. Trading platform agnostic, JCL equips middle office and risk managers to check and modify trading limit settings in multiple trading platforms, or order management services (OMS), where the risk settings are exposed via an API.

"The judges were most impressed with LIST's investments in its middle-office platform as well as its machine learning toolkit to continue supporting investment firms and trading venues. As integration for LIST products such as the JANUS Central Limit platform and the LookOut surveillance module progresses, ION aims to provide clients with a fully integrated front-to-back solution stack," said Wei-Shen Wong, Asia Editor at WatersTechnology.

"We are thrilled to win both categories that we entered at WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2022," said Mirko Marcadella, LIST's Chief Product and Marketing Officer. "The accolades confirm that LIST remains at the forefront of innovation in technology for financial markets, and acknowledge that our products create value for our clients by streamlining processes and supporting their decision-making.

"LookOut is evidence of the functional and technical evolution of our trading, surveillance and risk management products to support the growing complexities, volumes, and extreme events in financial markets," Marcadella adds. "And JANUS Central Limit is a unique offering that solves a complex, labor-intensive, and error-prone problem by providing an efficient and controlled way to maintain multiple high performance trading platforms."

About WatersTechnology Asia Awards

The WatersTechnology Asia Awards recognize excellence in the deployment and management of financial information and technology within Asia's capital market community. The awards also provide a unique opportunity for companies across the industry to gain valuable recognition and kudos. For more information, visit https://events.waterstechnology.com/watersasia-awards.

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.

About ION Markets

ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, FX, cleared derivatives and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/.

About LIST

An ION company, LIST is a leading financial technology provider to the global trading community, including trading venues, market makers, brokers, asset managers, risk managers, and compliance officers. LIST's innovative turnkey products and delivery, driven by customers' needs, together with a skilled, and determined young team play a key role in supporting successful business growth in today's volatile times. Continuous innovation and client partnerships around the globe have built trust and reliance on LIST's unique real-time and data analytics capabilities. For more information, visit https://www.list-group.com/.

Media Contact

ION PRESS AND MEDIA, ION, +44 20 7173 1520, press@iongroup.com

HAWTHORN ADVISORS, HAWTHORN ADVISORS, +44 20 3745 4960, ion@hawthornadvisors.com

SOURCE ION