Food Recall Warning - Certain Enjoy Life brand bakery products recalled due to possible presence of pieces of plastic

OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): Enjoy Life
- Product: Certain bakery products
- Companies: Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC
- Issue: Food – Extraneous material
- Category: Grain products
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 2
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Enjoy Life
Soft Baked Cookies -
170 g
8 53522 00018 4
23/MR/10
Enjoy Life
Soft Baked Cookies –
170 g
8 53522 00019 1
23/MR/05
23/MR/12
Enjoy Life
Soft Baked Cookies –
170 g
8 53522 00021 4
23/MR/06
Enjoy Life
Chewy Bars –
165 g
8 19597 01133 3
23/MR/03
Enjoy Life
Breakfast Ovals –
250 g
8 19597 01270 5
23/JA/18
23/JA/19
Enjoy Life
Breakfast Ovals –
250 g
8 19597 01271 2
23/FE/10
23/MR/10
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic.
The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.
There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
