Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - RemarkaBall brand Crunchy Energy Balls recalled due to undeclared milk

Summary

Brand(s) : RemarkaBall

Product : Crunchy Energy Balls

Companies: Fitwave

Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive

: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes RemarkaBall Crunchy Almond

Crunchy Energy Balls 78 g 6 27987 33068 7 All codes where milk is

not declared on the label RemarkaBall Crunchy-Hazelnuts

Crunchy Energy Balls 78 g 6 27987 33066 3 All codes where milk is

not declared on the label

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta and online.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

