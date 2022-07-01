American-Made, Front-worn Motorcycle Sling blends Style with Innovative Functionality

WaterField Designs introduces the Moto Sling — a front-worn motorcycle sling bag with unique features that enhance comfort, safety, and convenience: a body-contoured shape and innovative strap system, large zipper pulls, water-resistance, and well-thought-out organizational pockets. The handsome Moto Sling is equally effective as an e-bike or electric scooter sling, or as a comfortable crossbody bag for a host of other activities.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WaterField Designs, a San-Francisco designer and manufacturer of handcrafted American-made bags and cases, introduces the Moto Sling, a customized, front-worn, crossbody motorcycle bag to comfortably carry essentials on and off the bike. Although designed specifically to meet the needs of motorcyclists, the Moto Sling makes an equally practical sling for e-bikes, electric scooters, or any active pursuit. In a choice of ballistic nylon or waxed canvas (with or without a full-grain leather accent), the new Moto Sling befits commuters to hobbyists and highway mile-tacklers to urban riders alike.

Developed in consultation with avid motorcyclists, the sling's features specifically address convenience and comfort for riders. Form-fitting with an easy-to-detach adjustable strap, the front-worn Moto Sling clings to the torso even at high speed, and shoulder placement of a magnetic Fidlock® buckle lets riders put the bag on and take it off without dismounting or fussing with cumbersome helmets and other riding gear. Water-resistance supports rain or shine use, and well-thought-out organizational compartments and pockets keep more fragile items safely separated from tools and other heftier gear. Large textured zipper pulls make contents accessible even with padded motorcycle gloves on.

"Because they carry specialized accessories and often travel at high speeds, motorcyclists have unique everyday-carry needs. We worked with seasoned motorcyclists who provided critical insights to help us perfect the design," said company owner Gary Waterfield. "They urged us to design a front-worn sling so they can access contents easily in spite of their bulky, protective, riding clothes, without swinging a bag around. Motorcyclists need to carry items like disc locks and earplugs for highway riding, sunglasses, and the usual EDC, and they want a discreetly stylish bag whether grabbing their wallet in a parking lot or stopping for a cup of coffee on a pit stop."

Sling Features and Benefits:

Stable carry.

A form-fitting shape contours the rider for a close fit and "barely-there" feel, even at high speeds.

Intelligent strap system.

A comfortable built-in shoulder pad with a grippy underside (made from 100% recycled tires) remains securely in place. A self-contained strap system keeps excess strap ends fastened and dangle-free.

Innovative buckle.

A magnetic self-finding Fidlock® buckle is located at the front shoulder and completely separates from the bag, eliminating the need to remove helmet, gloves, or jacket to put on or remove the sling.

Easy Gloved Access.

Large zipper pulls with a grippy texture allow riders to access contents without removing thick motorcycle gloves.

Thoughtful organization.

Two compartments, each with interior organizational pockets, hold and protect motorcycle gear and daily essentials. The main compartment holds bulky items (a wheel lock, multi-tool, hex key set, tire pressure gauge) in four organizational pockets with ample space in between to stash a water bottle horizontally, a small tablet, or another larger item. A pleated front compartment with pockets holds essentials (phone, wallet, earplugs, keys on a secure key hook, and sunglasses in a dedicated plush pocket). A glove loop at the side of the bag, and an eyewear hook near the buckle, conveniently hold these items at quick stops.

Weather-resistant.

Two water-resistant layers combine for rain or shine use: ballistic nylon with a water-resistant backing and a nylon liner with acrylic backing. YKK waterproof zippers seal each compartment. Sweat-wicking mesh backing helps control moisture on hot days.

Whether stopping at towns along scenic highways, commuting to work on a motorcycle, e-bike, or electric scooter, or even going about daily tasks in a wheelchair, the Moto Sling's blend of style and functionality make it an ideal every day carry in virtually any setting. The Moto Sling joins WaterField Designs' collections of tech and travel sling bags, crossbody bags, backpacks, and briefcases designed to support commuters and digital professionals in myriad settings.

Availability & Pricing

The Moto Sling

Price: $179.

Colors: Tan waxed canvas with distressed, full-grain chocolate leather panel; or black ballistic nylon with full-grain black leather or chocolate leather panel; or all black ballistic (vegan).

Dimensions and weight: 15 x 7.5 x 4 inches; ballistic nylon base: 15 oz.; waxed canvas base: 17 oz.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins July 22, 2022.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full-range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards in San Francisco. More information at "Our Story."

