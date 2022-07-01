Ashley J. Lauren's newly released "Reveal, Release, Renew" is a powerfully raw discussion of the author's childhood and determined faith

"Reveal, Release, Renew" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ashley J. Lauren is a compelling exploration of childhood traumas that have shaped the author's life and the spiritual healing that has carried a damaged soul to God's light.

MEADVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Reveal, Release, Renew": a potent reminder of the lasting effects of childhood trauma. "Reveal, Release, Renew" is the creation of published author Ashley J. Lauren, a loving wife and mother who has lived her life for the most part as an entrepreneur—first a cosmetologist and now spiritual midwife and motivational speaker for the kingdom of God.

Lauren shares, "Reveal, Release, Renew was written in my wholeness and my truth. I speak about my viewpoint on where I lived as a child and how often being unstable affected me mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. I expose how I fell into certain pits as a youth due to my toxic way of thinking which was caused by major traumas I experience as a child, traumas such as different forms of child abuse and sexual abuse. I share in detail my experience with sexual predators and how the Lord helped me to escape that situation. I give some spiritual insight on issues that I was faced to overcome. I give the full back story of where my trust issues began, and I also go into me experiencing a few of my spiritual gifts in early childhood. As I grew spiritually, I noticed these same issues often tend to show up in many young girls who grow up in broken homes. So I go into explaining the revelations I received regarding these traumas. Again, this book was written in hopes that other women can read it and gain understanding and insight into her own traumatic experiences in life. Possibly she can understand where she may need the Lord to help her overcome as well!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ashley J. Lauren's new book is a powerful message of hope in the face of abuses suffered in the formative years.

Lauren offers readers a deeply personal account in hopes of empowering others to draw strength from a life of determined faith.

