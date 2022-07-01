Chrys Wimer's newly released "Wally Raccoon and Friends go to Camp" is an enjoyable children's tale that explores important themes like character and bullying

"Wally Raccoon and Friends go to Camp" from Christian Faith Publishing author Chrys Wimer is a delightful tale of summertime fun that finds one young raccoon struggling with making the right decisions and the bully who is certain to cause trouble.

MEADVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Wally Raccoon and Friends go to Camp": a helpful narrative for exploring important social issues with young readers. "Wally Raccoon and Friends go to Camp" is the creation of published author Chrys Wimer, who was born and raised in Central California where she still lives. After receiving her BA from The Master's College and her teaching credential from CSU Fresno, she taught at the elementary level in private and public schools. She has also been a substitute in local school districts.

Wimer shares, "Wally and friends were excited to go to California Critter Camp. The boys looked forward to fishing while Aspen and Ivy wanted to spend their time crafting. The enthusiasm built as critters began the camp chant. But Wally's excitement plummeted when he learned his partner was none other than Bruce Badger. What dreadful things will happen to Wally during camp, and what great lesson will he learn?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chrys Wimer's new book will entertain while imparting an important life lesson.

Wimer blends clever storytelling with structured social stories to aid young readers in understanding the importance of kindness, honesty, and standing up for what is right.

