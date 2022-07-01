Aida Agao Dolores Lagarde's newly released "Living by Faith in God's Promises" is an inspiring exploration of the author's journey through life

"Living by Faith in God's Promises" from Christian Faith Publishing author Aida Agao Dolores Lagarde is an engaging balance of spiritual reflections and personal experiences that takes readers on a journey of growth, faith, and determination.

MEADVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Living by Faith in God's Promises": a thoughtful look into a life focused on living in God's plan. "Living by Faith in God's Promises" is the creation of published author Aida Agao Dolores Lagarde, a loving wife and mother who grew up in a small village named Barangay Salvacion, Tinambac, Camarines Sur in the Philippines and later moved to Canada.

Lagarde shares, "God Almighty is the Creator of heaven and earth. He has the sovereignty and has the supreme power above everything of what we see and the unseen. The mighty and exalted one. He is the Alpha and the Omega, the first and last, the beginning and the end. In the Old Testament, the one who says to Moses, 'I Am who I Am.' Yahweh/El-Shaddai.

"In all creation of God, the human is the most highly created by God because we were created by His own image and likeness. God created humans for His glory. Therefore, the main purpose for our life is to glorify God.

"We can only glorify God through faith by believing in His words. We should live by faith because the Scriptures says without faith, it is impossible to please God. Anyone who comes to Him must believe that He exists and that He rewards those who earnestly seek him.

"Life in this world is going to be a roller coaster with many ups and downs. But you should not be controlled by your circumstances. God wants you to be stable, be consistent, and not be shaken by any adversity. When facing difficulties, when life seems to have no way out and has already come to a dead end and already hit the ground, that's the time you have to activate your faith in God's promises. The word of God is a strong tower. His promises are true. You must believe and trust in the power of His words. Always remember, you have assurance of victory through His Son Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.

"Live by faith and live with peace knowing our God is the controller of everything.

"Glorify God in your life by living by faith in God's promises."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aida Agao Dolores Lagarde's new book provides readers with a heartfelt message of faith that explores life's challenges and victories.

Lagarde's story is one of trust in God and appreciation of His gifts that is certain to resonate with many as readers take time to reflect on the message of faith within.

