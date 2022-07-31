Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP: Avamere Health Services Data Breach Alert

NEW YORK and CHICAGO , July 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of patients of Avamere Health Services whose information may be have stolen in a recent data breach from January 2022 to March 2022.
Avamere is notifying patients that their personal information, including: names, addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, financial account information, claims information, and/or diagnosis and medication information may have been stolen as part of a recent hack.
If you have received a recent notice of the data breach, it is possible that your personal medical information was compromised and is being offered for sale on the dark web.
If you wish to discuss this litigation, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at gstone@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT CONTACT FORM
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of this firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.
Contact:
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Carl Malmstrom, Esq., Partner
Email: gstone@whafh.com or malmstrom@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (619) 239-4599
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.
