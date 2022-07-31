National Civil Rights Museum Statement Regarding the Passing of Bill Russell

Memphis, TN, July 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum mourns the passing of 2011 Freedom Award honoree and sports pioneer, William Felton Russell. Following baseball legend Jackie Robinson's example, Bill Russell believed it was his responsibility as a celebrity to use his platform to stand up for positive social change.
Bill Russell was an outspoken advocate for civil rights. He was one of the first celebrities to proudly call himself "Black," when "Negro" was still the accepted and polite term. At least twice, he refused to play a scheduled game when his black teammates were given inferior accommodations.
Russell participated in the March on Washington but refused to take the platform in deference to the veteran organizers who worked toward that historical moment. Living by his convictions, he established an off-season sports training camp open to kids of any color in 1963.
In 1967, still playing for the Celtics, Russell became the coach and the first Black coach of a major league professional sports team. The next season he became the first Black coach to win an NBA championship. In his thirteen-year NBA playing career, his Boston Celtics won eleven championships, a winning record unmatched by any player in any sport.
In 2011 Russell was honored with the Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama, a fitting tribute to the man who continued to be a trailblazer and inspiration for many on and off the court. He was a man who cut to the chase, told it like it was, and did the right thing…because it was the right thing to do. He was not only an Olympic gold medalist and champion in the world of professional basketball, but also a forever champion in the game of life.
Attachments
Connie Dyson National Civil Rights Museum 901-331-5460 cdyson@civilrightsmuseum.org
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.