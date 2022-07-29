Microphone Market worth $3.4 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microphone Market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2022 to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2027 it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the microphone market can be attributed escalated demand for smart wearable devices integrated with advanced microphones and high adoption of next-generation consumer electronics.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=104067266



Digital MEMS microphone to hold larger share of the MEMS microphone market during the forecast period.

Digital MEMS microphones use dielectric wafers or thin-film transducers to capture sound. This permits MEMS digital microphones to offer a smaller package size, effective immunity to noise, low power consumption, and more precise sound reproduction. In January 2022, TDK launched a digital MEMS microphone with a sound wire interface, true wireless stereo, and low power mode, ideal for smartphones, tablets, cameras, and smart speaker.

MEMS microphones are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

MEMS microphones are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The benefits of MEMS microphones are improved sound-to-noise ratio (SNR), high integration level, high-performance density, less variation in sensitivity over temperatures, and low power consumption. The reduced size of MEMS microphones makes them ideal for use in several small products such as wearables, wireless earphones, and hearing aids.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Microphone Market"

253 – Tables

46 – Figures

222 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=104067266



Microphone market in Americas is expected to hold the largest size during the forecast period.

The rising demand for high-end smartphones, such as iPhones, supports the microphone market growth in this region. MEMS microphones are embedded in high-end consumer devices. Also, some players from the consumer electronics industry, such as Apple and Samsung, are adding more numbers of microphones per device to ensure improved acoustical performance, which is crucial for the consumer-driven market in the Americas. Also, the sensitivity to detect low-level sounds can be increased by maximizing the number of microphones

Knowles Corporation (US), AAC Technologies (China), TDK Corporation (Japan), Goertek (China), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), ZillTek Technology (Taiwan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), BSE (South Korea), Hosiden Corporation (Japan), and Gettop Acoustic (China) are among a few of the players in the microphone market.

Related Reports:

Wireless Audio Device Market by Product, Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth+Wi-Fi, Airplay), Application (Home Audio, Consumer, Commercial, Automotive), Functionality and Region (2021-2026)

Smart Speaker Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by IVA (Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, DuerOS, Ali Genie), Component (Hardware (Speaker Driver, Connectivity IC, Processor, Audio IC, Memory, Power IC, Microphone) and Software), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025





About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com