The Global Board Games Market is expected to grow by $ 3.02 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period

Our report on the board games market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid improvements in content and gameplay, growing support through crowdfunding platforms, and the rising popularity of strategy-based games.

The board games market analysis includes distribution channels, and product segments, and geographic landscape.



The board games market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Product

• Tabletop

• Card and dice

• Role-playing



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing digitization of board games as one of the prime reasons driving the board games market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of AR in board games and the growing prominence of social media influencers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the board games market covers the following areas:

• Board games market sizing

• Board games market forecast

• Board games market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading board games market vendors that include Atlas Games, Bezier Games Inc., Buffalo Games LLC, Clementoni Spa, CMON Ltd., Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Fremont Die Consumer Products Inc., Gibsons Games Ltd., Grey Fox Games, Hasbro Inc., Indie Boards, and Cards, Mattel Inc., National Entertainment Collectibles Association Inc., PD Verlag GmbH and Co. KG, Ravensburger Group, Goliath Games LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Games Workshop Group PLC, Mindware Inc., and Warlord Games. Also, the board games market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



