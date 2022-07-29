ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES INC. ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Fraud – Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB)

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB. A complaint has been filed on behalf of purchasers of Enochian securities between September 24, 2020 and May 31, 2022.



Enochian Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on identifying, developing, manufacturing and commercializing gene-modified cell therapy. On May 25, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Serhat Gumrukcu, the co-founder of the Company had been arrested and charged in a murder-for-hire conspiracy. Following this news, the price of Enochian stock declined by over 36%. Previously Dr. Gumrukcu sold 253,493 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock on May 18, 2022, for over $2 million.

On July 1, 2022, the Company disclosed that it had discovered that former scientific advisor Serhat Gumrukcu altered two different sets of animal data generated by third-party research institutions. The Company also announced that it is evaluating its internal controls regarding the review and verification of external scientific data.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than September 26, 2022 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling (212) 687-1980.

