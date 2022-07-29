The Global Explosive Detection Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 2.78 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period

New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04912743/?utm_source=GNW

31% during the forecast period. Our report on the explosive detection equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in passenger traffic, enhancement of service life due to effective maintenance, and enhanced security mandate of authorities.

The explosive detection equipment market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The explosive detection equipment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• hand-held detectors

• ground-mounted screeners

• vehicle-mounted mobile detectors



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of laser spectroscopy detection technology as one of the prime reasons driving the explosive detection equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of AI tools in EDs and the development of unmanned system-based detectors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the explosive detection equipment market covers the following areas:

• Explosive detection equipment market sizing

• Explosive detection equipment market forecast

• Explosive detection equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading explosive detection equipment market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Analogic Corp., Autoclear LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Chemring Group Plc, DetectaChem Inc., iSENTECH, Kromek Group Plc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., LASER DETECT SYSTEM LLC, Leidos Holdings Inc., Morphix Technologies, Novatest Srl, OSI Systems Inc., Security Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd., Smiths Detection Group Ltd., Suzhou Aoteng Electron Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Westminster Group Plc, and Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions. Also, the explosive detection equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

