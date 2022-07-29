Frequency Electronics, Inc., Announces the Selection of its High Precision Oscillators and Frequency Generation Products for a Critical Military Satellite System

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. ("FEI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ-FEIM) today announces the selection of its high precision oscillators and frequency generation products for a critical military satellite system. The award is a follow-on option on a current contract and is valued at approximately $6.3 million dollars. The period of performance is approximately 24 months. No other details of the contract are being released at this time.
FEI Interim President and CEO, Thomas McClelland commented, "We are extremely pleased to be selected to provide additional systems for these very important satellites. It reflects the confidence a key customer has in our ability to deliver high performance and high reliability electronics that must operate in the demanding environment of space. FEI continues to be the go-to solution for the most mission critical elements of the spacecraft, the timing and frequency systems…the heart of the satellite."
About Frequency Electronics
Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency generation and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications. Frequency's products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and electronic warfare, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless networks. Frequency has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in development of high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.
Frequency's Mission Statement: "Our mission is to provide precision time and low phase noise frequency generation systems from 1 Hz to 50 GHz, for space and other challenging environments."
Subsidiaries and Affiliates: FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing ("SAASM") capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides Electronic Warfare ("EW") sub-systems and state-of-the-art RF microwave products. Additional information is available on the Company's website: www.frequencyelectronics.com
Contact information:
Dr. Thomas McClelland, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer;
Steven Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer;
TELEPHONE: (516) 794-4500 ext.5000
WEBSITE: www.freqelec.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.