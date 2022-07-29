Micron Announces Intent to Bring Leading-Edge Memory Manufacturing to the U.S.

BOISE, Idaho, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. MU commends and thanks the Biden Administration for their leadership and the bipartisan work of Congress for passing the "Chips and Science" legislation. This is a big step towards securing the future of semiconductor manufacturing in the United States and advancing American innovation and competitiveness for years to come.



This legislation will bring leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing to the U.S., creating tens of thousands of jobs and tens of billions of dollars of new investments – transforming U.S. semiconductor innovation and supply chain resilience.

Today, only 2% of global memory supply is manufactured in the U.S., and all of that is produced by Micron. The competitive incentives passed yesterday will allow Micron, the only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory, to grow domestic production of memory significantly in the years ahead.

As a result of this bipartisan effort to ensure our economic and national security, Micron has an historic opportunity to invest in bringing the most innovative leading-edge memory manufacturing to the U.S. We look forward to sharing more details regarding our plans in the coming weeks.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. MU, visit micron.com .



