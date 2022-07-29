ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports Strong Second Quarter Results, as Net Interest Margin Continues to Expand

by Globe Newswire
July 29, 2022 9:00 AM | 263 min read

Bedminster, NJ, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) (the "Company") announces its second quarter 2022 results. 

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Q2 2022 Investor Update, a copy of which is available on our website at www.pgbank.com and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.  

The Company recorded total revenue of $61.40 million, net income of $20.10 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.08 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to revenue of $51.52 million, net income of $14.42 million and diluted EPS of $0.74 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. 

The Company's return on average assets, return on average equity, and return on average tangible equity totaled 1.30%, 15.43% and 17.00%, respectively, for the June 2022 quarter. 

The June 2022 quarter results were driven by improvement in net interest income and net interest margin, which improved 45 basis points compared to the June 2021 quarter (and 14 basis points compared to the March 2022 quarter).

The June 2022 quarter also included increases in wealth management fee income and SBA fee income, when compared to the June 2021 quarter.    

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO said, "Our second quarter 2022 results reflect the asset sensitivity of our balance sheet, as loans continued to reprice upward in the rising rate environment."

The following are select highlights:

Peapack Private Wealth Management:

  • AUM/AUA in our Peapack Private Wealth Management Division totaled $9.5 billion at June 30, 2022. 
  • Gross new business inflows for the first six months of 2022 totaled $556 million. 
  • Wealth Management fee income increased 7% to $13.9 million for Q2 2022 compared to $13.0 million for Q2 2021. 
  • Finalizing the consolidation of three offices of previously acquired firms into existing private banking locations.

Commercial Banking and Balance Sheet Management: 

  • The net interest margin ("NIM") improved by 14 basis points in Q2 2022 compared to Q1 2022 and improved 45 basis points when compared to Q2 2021. 
  • Commercial & industrial lending ("C&I") loan/lease balances comprised 40% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2022.
  • Total loans grew 7% (13% annualized) to $5.17 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $4.84 billion at December 31, 2021; and grew 13% from $4.58 billion at June 30, 2021.
  • U.S. Small Business Association ("SBA") Income continues to be a driver in fee income recording $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Core deposits (which includes noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand, savings and money market accounts) totaled 90% of total deposits at June 30, 2022.    

Capital Management:

  • Repurchased 499,878 shares of Company stock for a total cost of $17.6 million during the first six months of 2022. 
  • Regulatory Tier 1 Leverage Ratio stood at 10.4% for the Bank and 8.5% for the Company, at June 30, 2022. Regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (to Risk-Weighted Assets) stood at 13.1% for the Bank and 10.7% for the Company at June 30, 2022.  These ratios have increased from December 31, 2021 levels and are significantly above well capitalized standards. 

SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT DETAILS:

The following tables summarize specified financial details for the periods shown. 

June 2022 Year Compared to Prior Year

  Six Months Ended Six Months Ended     
  June 30, June 30,  Increase/
(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2022 2021  (Decrease)
Net interest income  $82.51   $65.64    $16.87  26%
Wealth management fee income (A)  28.72   25.17    3.55   14 
Capital markets activity (B)  7.51   5.03    2.48   49 
Other income (C)  (3.01)  5.30    (8.31)  (157)
Total other income  33.22   35.50    (2.28)  (6)
Operating expenses (A) (D)  66.83   62.28    4.55   7 
Pretax income before provision for credit losses  48.90   38.86    10.04   26 
Provision for credit losses  3.82   1.13    2.69   238 
Pretax income  45.08   37.73    7.35   19 
Income tax expense/(benefit)  11.54   10.13    1.41   14 
Net income  $33.54   $27.60    $5.94  22%
Diluted EPS  $1.79   $1.42    $0.37  26%
          
Total Revenue (E)  $115.73   $101.14    $14.59  14%
          
Return on average assets annualized 1.09% 0.93%    0.16   
Return on average equity annualized 12.59% 10.45%    2.14   

A. The six months ended June 30, 2022 included wealth management fee income and expense related to the July 2021 acquisition of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group.
B. Capital markets activity includes fee income from loan level back-to-back swaps, the SBA lending and sale program, corporate advisory and mortgage banking activities.
C. Other income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 included a $6.6 million loss on sale of securities associated with a balance sheet repositioning executed in the first quarter.  The June 2021 six months included a cost of $842,000 related to the termination of interest rate swaps; a $1.4 million gain on loans; $722,000 of fee income related to the referral of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans to a third party; and $455,000 of additional Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI") income related to the receipt of life insurance proceeds.
E. The six months ended June 2022 and 2021 each included $1.5 million of severance expense related to certain staff reorganizations within several areas of the Bank. The six months ended June 2021 also included $648,000 of expense related to the redemption of subordinated debt.
F. Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income plus total other income.


June 2022 Quarter Compared to Prior Year Quarter

  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended    
  June 30,  June 30, Increase/
(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2022  2021 (Decrease)
Net interest income  $42.89    $33.85   $9.04  27%
Wealth management fee income (A)  13.89    13.03   0.86   7 
Capital markets activity (B)  2.86    1.46   1.40   96 
Other income (C)  1.76    3.18   (1.42)  (45)
Total other income  18.51    17.67   0.84   5 
Operating expenses (A) (D)  32.66    30.68   1.98   6 
Pretax income before provision for credit losses  28.74    20.84   7.90   38 
Provision for credit losses  1.45    0.90   0.55   61 
Pretax income  27.29    19.94   7.35   37 
Income tax expense  7.19    5.52   1.67   30 
Net income  $20.10    $14.42   $5.68  39%
Diluted EPS  $1.08    $0.74   $0.34  46%
          
Total Revenue (E)  $61.40    $51.52   $9.88  19%
          
Return on average assets annualized 1.30%  0.97%   0.33   
Return on average equity annualized 15.43%  10.86%   4.57   

A. The quarter ended June 30, 2022 included a full quarter of wealth management fee income and expense related to the July 2021 acquisition of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group.
B. Capital markets activity includes fee income from loan level back-to-back swaps, the SBA lending and sale program, corporate advisory and mortgage banking activities.
C. Other income for the June 2021 quarter included a cost of $842,000 related to the termination of interest rate swaps; a $1.1 million gain on sale of PPP loans; $722,000 of fee income related to the referral of PPP loans to a third party; and $153,000 of additional BOLI income related to the receipt of life insurance proceeds.
D. The June 2021 quarter included $648,000 of expense related to the redemption of subordinated debt.
E. Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income plus total other income.


June 2022 Quarter Compared to Linked Quarter

  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended     
  June 30, March 31,  Increase/
(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2022 2022  (Decrease)
Net interest income  $42.89   $39.62    $3.27  8%
Wealth management fee income  13.89   14.83    (0.94)  (6)
Capital markets activity (A)  2.86   4.65    (1.79)  (38)
Other income (B)  1.76   (4.77)   6.53   N/A 
Total other income  18.51   14.71    3.80   26 
Operating expenses (C)  32.66   34.17    (1.51)  (4)
Pretax income before provision for credit losses  28.74   20.16    8.58   43 
Provision for credit losses  1.45   2.37    (0.92)  (39)
Pretax income  27.29   17.79    9.50   53 
Income tax expense  7.19   4.35    2.84   65 
Net income  $20.10   $13.44    $6.66  50%
Diluted EPS  $1.08   $0.71    $0.37  52%
          
Total Revenue (D)  $61.40   $54.33    $7.07  13%
          
Return on average assets annualized 1.30% 0.87%    0.43   
Return on average equity annualized 15.43% 9.88%    5.55   

A. Capital markets activity includes fee income from loan level back-to-back swaps, the SBA lending and sale program, corporate advisory and mortgage banking activities.
B. Other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 included a $6.6 million loss on the sale of securities associated with a balance sheet repositioning executed in the quarter.
C. The March 2022 quarter included $1.5 million of severance expense related to certain staff reorganization within several areas of the Bank.
D. Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income plus total other income.

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DETAILS:

Peapack Private Wealth Management 

In the June 2022 quarter, the Bank's wealth management business, Peapack Private Wealth Management ("PPWM"), generated $13.89 million in fee income, compared to $14.83 million for the March 31, 2022 quarter and $13.03 million for the June 2021 quarter. Continued market declines in 2022 further impacted the results in the June 2022 quarter, as the S&P was down another 16% in Q2 2022 (and YTD down 21%).

John Babcock, President of Peapack Private Wealth Managed noted, "Our business is sound and continues to attract new clients as well as additions from existing relationships, despite overall market declines in the first half of the year.  In Q2 2022, total new accounts and client additions totaled $210 million which brings our six-month 2022 total to a record $556 million. As we enter Q3 2022, our new business pipeline is strong. Our highly skilled professionals, our fiduciary powers and expertise, our financial planning capabilities and our high-touch client service model distinguishes PPWM in our market and are the drivers behind our growth and success. Additionally, as noted last quarter, we are nearing the completion of our integration of our eight acquisitions made since 2015 into a singular organizational structure and operating platform."  

Loans / Commercial Banking 

Total loans grew 7% (13% annualized) to $5.17 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $4.84 billion at December 31, 2021, and grew 13% from $4.58 billion at June 30, 2021.

Total C&I loans and leases at June 30, 2022 were $2.05 billion or 40% of the total loan portfolio. 

Mr. Kennedy noted, "Our loan growth has been strong, however, given economic uncertainty and rising interest rates, we believe loan demand will subside somewhat. Further, we have tightened our initial underwriting in anticipation of a potential economic downturn and higher rate environment. Given that, we believe we will achieve modest growth for the remainder of 2022, resulting in mid to high single digit growth for all of 2022."

Mr. Kennedy also noted, "We are proud to have built a leading middle market commercial banking franchise, as evidenced by our C&I Portfolio, Treasury Management services, and Corporate Advisory and SBA businesses." 

Net Interest Income (NII)/Net Interest Margin (NIM)

 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended    
 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021    
 NII NIM NII NIM    
            
NII/NIM excluding the below $81,804  2.76%  $63,001  2.51%    
Prepayment premiums received on loan paydowns606 0.02% 1,205 0.05%    
Effect of maintaining excess interest earning cash105 -0.02% -300 -0.18%    
Effect of PPP loans —  0.00%  1,732  -0.06%    
NII/NIM as reported $82,515  2.76%  $65,638  2.32%    
            
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021
 NII NIM NII NIM NII NIM
            
NII/NIM excluding the below $42,526  2.83%  $39,274  2.68%  $32,446  2.56%
Prepayment premiums received on loan paydowns255 0.02% 351 0.02% 501 0.04%
Effect of maintaining excess interest earning cash112 -0.02% -3 -0.01% -115 -0.15%
Effect of PPP loans —  0.00%  —  0.00%  1,013  -0.07%
NII/NIM as reported $42,893  2.83%  $39,622  2.69%  $33,845  2.38%

As shown above, the Company's reported NII and NIM for Q2 2022 increased $3.3 million and 14 basis points, respectively, compared to the linked quarter (Q1 2022) and $9.0 million and 45 basis points compared to the prior year quarter (Q2 2021). When comparing to the prior year quarter the Bank further lowered its cost of funds strategically and grew its average loan portfolio at rates/spreads beneficial to NIM, while reducing lower-yielding liquidity. Additionally, the Bank benefitted from the increases in LIBOR and Prime during 2022. Mr. Kennedy stated, "As noted above, we benefitted from the increase in LIBOR and Prime during 2022 and we are positioned to continue to benefit from a rise in interest rates. 25% of our loan portfolio reprices within one month; 37% within three months and 47% within one year. Our current modeling, with what we believe include very conservative deposit beta assumptions (average of 45%), indicates net interest income will improve approximately 3% in year one and 8% in year two, after a 200-basis point rate shock."

Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management

The Company actively manages its deposit base to reduce reliance on wholesale funding, volatility, and/or operational risk.  Total deposits at June 30, 2022 increased $138 million to $5.40 billion from $5.27 billion at December 31, 2021 and increased $508 million from $4.90 billion at June 30, 2021. Along with the deposit growth, the change in mix was favorable, as noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $84 million, interest-bearing demand accounts increased $478 million and savings and money market accounts increased $25 million, while higher costing CDs declined $71 million and brokered deposits declined $8 million, when comparing June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2021.  

Mr. Kennedy noted, "90% of our deposits are demand, savings, or money market accounts, and our noninterest bearing deposits comprise nearly 20% of our total deposits; both metrics reflect the relationship aspect of our deposit base."

At June 30, 2022, the Company's balance sheet liquidity (investments available for sale, interest-earning deposits and cash) totaled $737.5 million (or 12% of assets). 

The Company maintains backup liquidity of approximately $1.9 billion of secured available funding with the Federal Home Loan Bank and $1.6 billion of secured funding from the Federal Reserve Discount Window.  The available funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve are secured by the Company's loan and investment portfolios.

Income from Capital Markets Activities

Noninterest income from Capital Markets activities (detailed below) totaled $2.86 million for the June 2022 quarter compared to $4.65 million for the March 2022 quarter and $1.46 million for the June 2021 quarter. The June 2022 quarter results were driven by $2.68 million in gains on sales of SBA loans. The March 2022 quarter results were driven by $2.84 million in gains on sale of SBA loans and $1.56 million in corporate advisory fee income. The June 2021 quarter reflected $932,000 in gains on the sale of SBA loans and increased mortgage banking activity due to greater refinance activity in the low-rate environment. The June 2022, March 2022 and June 2021 quarters included no income from loan level, back-to-back swap activities, as there has been minimal activity for such. 

  Six Months Ended Six Months Ended  
  June 30, June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021  
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking)  $398   $1,434   
Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps  —   —   
Gain on sale of SBA loans  5,519   2,381   
Corporate advisory fee income  1,594   1,219   
Total capital markets activity  $7,511   $5,034   
       
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking)  $151   $247   $409 
Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps  —   —   — 
Gain on sale of SBA loans  2,675   2,844   932 
Corporate advisory fee income  33   1,561   121 
Total capital markets activity  $2,859   $4,652   $1,462 


Other Noninterest Income (other than Wealth Management fee income and Income from Capital Markets Activities)  

Other noninterest income was $1.76 million for Q2 2022 compared to a $(4.77) million loss for Q1 2022 and $3.18 million for Q2 2021. Q1 2022 included a $6.6 million loss on sale of securities associated with a balance sheet repositioning.  Q2 2021 included $153,000 of bank owned life insurance income due to the receipt of life insurance proceeds; a $1.13 million gain on sale of PPP loans; $722,000 of fee income related to referral of PPP loans to a third party; and a cost of $842,000 on the termination of interest rate swaps. 

Operating Expenses

The Company's total operating expenses were $32.66 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $34.17 million for the March 2022 quarter and $30.68 million for the June 2021 quarter. The June 2022 and March 2022 quarters included a full quarter's worth of expense related to the acquisition of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group ("PPSG"), which closed on July 1, 2021. The first six months of 2022 included increased costs related to health insurance and corporate insurance, as well as the normal annual merit increases and year-end bonuses. The March 2022 quarter also included $1.5 million of severance expense related to certain staff reorganizations within several areas of the Bank.  The June 2021 quarter included $648,000 of expense related to the redemption of subordinated debt. 

Mr. Kennedy noted, "While we continue to manage expenses closely and prudently, we will invest in our existing people as the market demands in order to retain the talent we have acquired. We will also grow and expand our core wealth management and commercial banking businesses, including strategic hires and lift-outs, and invest in digital enhancements to further enhance the client experience."

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 26.35%, as compared to 24.45% for the March 2022 quarter and 27.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The March 31, 2022 quarter benefitted from the vesting of restricted stock at prices higher than grant prices.

Asset Quality / Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets (which does not include troubled debt restructured loans that are performing in accordance with their terms) at June 30, 2022 were $15.2 million, or 0.25% of total assets. Loans past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing were $3.1 million. 

Criticized and classified loans declined by $41 million from December 31, 2021 to June 30, 2022. 

Loans on deferral and accruing, entered into during the COVID-19 pandemic, stand at just $13 million at June 30, 2022, down significantly from $914 million at June 30, 2020.  

On January 1, 2022, the Company implemented Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology for calculating the Company's Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL"). The day one CECL adjustment totaled $5.5 million (a reduction to December 31, 2021 ACL, and benefit to Capital, net of tax effect). 

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company's provision for credit losses was $1.4 million compared to $2.4 million for the March 2022 quarter and $900,000 for the June 2021 quarter. The increased provision for credit losses in the June 2022 and March 2022 quarters, when compared to the June 2021 quarter was due principally to loan growth during the six-month period.

At June 30, 2022, the ACL was $59.02 million (1.14% of total loans), compared to $61.70 million at December 31, 2021 (1.27% of loans) and $63.51 million at June 30, 2021 (1.39% of total loans).  

Capital 

The Company's capital position during the June 2022 quarter was benefitted by net income of $20.10 million which was offset by the purchase of approximately 200,000 shares through the Company's stock repurchase program at a total cost of $6.4 million and the quarterly dividend of $919,000. U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") Capital at June 30, 2022 was also impacted by an increase in the unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities in the second quarter of 2022 due to the significant rise in medium-term Treasury yields. 

Mr. Kennedy noted, "Despite capital spent on stock repurchases, and capital being affected by the increased unrealized loss on AFS securities, our tangible book value per share improved slightly during Q2 2022 to $25.96 at June 30, 2022." 

The Company's and Bank's capital ratios at June 30, 2022 remain strong.  Such ratios remain well above regulatory well capitalized standards.

The Company employs quarterly capital stress testing – adverse case and severely adverse case. In the most recent completed stress test on March 31, 2022, under the severely adverse case, and no growth scenarios, the Bank remains well capitalized over a two-year stress period. With a Pandemic stress overlay, the Bank still remains well capitalized over the two-year stress period. 

On July 28, 2022, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on August 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 11, 2022.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.2 billion and assets under management/administration of $9.5 billion as of June 30, 2022.  Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers.  Peapack Private, the bank's wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately-held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy.  Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.  Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

The foregoing may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions.  These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may" or similar statements or variations of such terms.  Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements.  Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • our ability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including our ability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;
  • the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2022 and beyond;
  • our ability to successfully integrate wealth management firm acquisitions;
  • our ability to manage our growth;
  • our ability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;
  • an unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas;
  • declines in our net interest margin caused by the interest rate environment and/or our highly competitive market;
  • declines in the value in our investment portfolio;
  • impact from a pandemic event on our business, operations, customers, allowance for credit losses and capital levels;
  • higher than expected increases in our allowance for credit losses;
  • higher than expected increases in loan and lease losses or in the level of delinquent, nonperforming, classified and criticized loans;
  • inflation and changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact or margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and lead to higher operating costs;
  • decline in real estate values within our market areas;
  • legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) that may result in increased compliance costs;
  • successful cyberattacks against our IT infrastructure and that of our IT and third-party providers;
  • higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;
  • adverse weather conditions;
  • the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;
  • our inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets;
  • a reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;
  • our inability to adapt to technological changes; 
  • claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters;
  • our inability to retain key employees;
  • demands for loans and deposits in our market areas;
  • adverse changes in securities markets;
  • changes in accounting policies and practices; and
  • other unexpected material adverse changes in our operations or earnings.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated.  As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: 

  • demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; 
  • if the economy worsens, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; 
  • collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; 
  • our allowance for credit losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; 
  • the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; 
  • a material decrease in net income or a net loss over several quarters could result in an elimination or a decrease in the rate of our quarterly cash dividend; 
  • our wealth management revenues may decline with continuing market turmoil; 
  • a worsening of business and economic conditions or in the financial markets could result in an impairment of certain intangible assets, such as goodwill;
  • the unanticipated loss or unavailability of key employees due to the outbreak, which could harm our ability to operate our business or execute our business strategy, especially as we may not be successful in finding and integrating suitable successors;
  • our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and 
  • FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experience additional resolution costs.

A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.


Contact:

Jeffrey J. Carfora, SEVP and CFO

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

T: 908-719-4308


PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)
 (Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, 
  2022 2022 2021 2021 2021
Income Statement Data:          
Interest income  $48,520   $44,140   $42,075   $40,067   $39,686 
Interest expense   5,627    4,518    4,863    4,856    5,841 
Net interest income  42,893   39,622   37,212   35,211   33,845 
Wealth management fee income  13,891   14,834   13,962   13,860   13,034 
Service charges and fees  1,063   952   996   959   896 
Bank owned life insurance  310   313   308   311   466 
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value
   (Mortgage banking) (A)		  151   247   352   408   409 
Gain/(loss) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or
   fair value (B)		  —   —   (265)  —   1,125 
Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back
   swaps (A)		  —   —   —   —   — 
Gain on sale of SBA loans (A)  2,675   2,844   989   1,569   932 
Corporate advisory fee income (A)  33   1,561   2,180   84   121 
Loss on swap termination  —   —   —   —   (842)
Other income (C)  860   1,254   581   660   1,495 
Loss on securities sale, net (D)  —   (6,609)  —   —   — 
Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security  (475)  (682)  (139)  (70)  42 
Total other income  18,508   14,714   18,964   17,781   17,678 
Salaries and employee benefits (E)  21,882   22,449   20,105   19,859   19,910 
Premises and equipment  4,640   4,647   4,519   4,459   4,074 
FDIC insurance expense  503   471   402    555   529 
Swap valuation allowance  —   673   893   1,350   — 
Other expenses  5,634   5,929   5,785   5,962   6,171 
Total operating expenses  32,659   34,169   31,704   32,185   30,684 
Pretax income before provision for credit losses  28,742   20,167   24,472   20,807   20,839 
Provision for credit losses (F)  1,449   2,375   3,750   1,600   900 
Income before income taxes  27,293   17,792   20,722   19,207   19,939 
Income tax expense  7,193   4,351   5,867   5,036   5,521 
Net income  $20,100   $13,441   $14,855   $14,171   $14,418 
           
Total revenue (G)  $61,401   $54,336   $56,176   $52,992   $51,523 
Per Common Share Data:          
Earnings per share (basic)  $1.10   $0.73   $0.80   $0.76   $0.76 
Earnings per share (diluted)  1.08   0.71   0.78   0.74   0.74 
Weighted average number of common
   shares outstanding:		          
Basic  18,325,605   18,339,013   18,483,268   18,763,316   18,963,237 
Diluted  18,637,340   18,946,683   19,070,594   19,273,831   19,439,439 
Performance Ratios:          
Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 1.30% 0.87% 0.96% 0.95% 0.97%
Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 15.43% 9.88% 10.94% 10.40% 10.86%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (H) 17.00% 10.85% 12.03% 11.43% 11.83%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 2.83% 2.69% 2.46% 2.42% 2.38%
GAAP efficiency ratio (I) 53.19% 62.88% 56.44% 60.74% 59.55%
Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.11% 2.22% 2.05% 2.16% 2.06%
           

A. Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (mortgage banking), fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps, gain on sale of SBA loans and corporate advisory fee income are all included in "capital markets activity" as referred to within the earnings release.
B. Includes a $1.1 million gain on sale of $57 million of PPP loans completed in the June 2021 quarter.
C. Includes income of $722,000 from the referral of PPP loans to a third-party firm during the June 2021 quarter.
D. Loss on sale of securities was a result of a balance sheet repositioning employed in the March 2022 quarter.
E. The March 2022 and 2021 quarters each included $1.5 million of severance expense related to corporate restructuring.
F. Commencing on January 1, 2022, the allowance calculation is based on the CECL methodology.  Prior to January 1, 2022, the calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.
G. Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income plus total other income.
H. Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by annualized net income.  See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
I. Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue.  For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.


PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)
 (Unaudited)

  For the Six Months Ended    
  June 30, Change
  2022 2021 $ %
Income Statement Data:        
Interest income  $92,660   $77,925   $14,735  19%
Interest expense   10,145    12,287    (2,142) -17%
Net interest income  82,515   65,638   16,877  26%
Wealth management fee income  28,725   25,165   3,560  14%
Service charges and fees  2,015   1,742   273  16%
Bank owned life insurance  623   1,077   (454) -42%
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) (A)  398   1,434   (1,036) -72%
Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value (B)  —   1,407   (1,407) -100%
Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps (A)  —   —   —  N/A
Gain on sale of SBA loans (A)  5,519   2,381   3,138  132%
Corporate advisory fee income (A)  1,594   1,219   375  31%
Loss on swap termination  —   (842)  842  -100%
Other income (C)  2,114   2,138   (24) -1%
Loss on securities sale, net (D)  (6,609)  —   (6,609) N/A
Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security  (1,157)  (223)  (934) 419%
Total other income  33,222   35,498   (2,276) -6%
Salaries and employee benefits (E)  44,331   41,900   2,431  6%
Premises and equipment  9,287   8,187   1,100  13%
FDIC insurance expense  974   1,114   (140) -13%
Swap valuation allowance  673   —   673  N/A
Other expenses  11,563   11,077   486  4%
Total operating expenses  66,828   62,278   4,550  7%
Pretax income before provision for credit losses  48,909   38,858   10,051  26%
Provision for credit losses (F)  3,824   1,125    2,699  240%
Income before income taxes  45,085   37,733   7,352  19%
Income tax expense  11,544   10,137   1,407  14%
Net income  $33,541   $27,596   $5,945  22%
         
Total revenue (G)  $115,737   $101,136   $14,601  14%
Per Common Share Data:        
Earnings per share (basic)  $1.83   $1.46   $0.37  25%
Earnings per share (diluted)  1.79   1.42   0.37  26%
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:        
Basic  18,332,272   18,956,807   (624,535) -3%
Diluted  18,782,559   19,473,150   (690,591) -4%
Performance Ratios:        
Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 1.09% 0.93% 0.16% 17%
Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 12.59% 10.45% 2.14% 21%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (H) 13.86% 11.39% 2.47% 22%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 2.76% 2.32% 0.44% 19%
GAAP efficiency ratio (I) 57.74% 61.58% (3.84)% -6%
Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.16% 2.10% 0.06% 3%

A. Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (mortgage banking), fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps, gain on sale of SBA loans and corporate advisory fee income are all included in "capital markets activity" as referred to within the earnings release.
B. Includes gain on sale of $57 million of PPP loans completed in the June 2021 quarter.
C. Includes income of $722,000 from the referral of PPP loans to a third-party firm during the June 2021 quarter.
D. Loss on sale of securities was a result of a balance sheet repositioning employed in the March 2022 quarter.
E. The June 2022 and 2021 six months ended each included $1.5 million of severance expense related to corporate restructuring.
F. Commencing on January 1, 2022, the allowance calculation is based on the CECL methodology.  Prior to January 1, 2022, the calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.
G. Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income plus total other income.
H. Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by annualized net income.  See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
I. Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue.  For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.


PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  As of
  June 30, March 31, Dec 31,  Sept 30, June 30,
  2022 2022 2021 2021 2021
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks  $6,203   $8,849   $5,929   $9,299   $12,684 
Federal funds sold   —    —    —    —    — 
Interest-earning deposits  147,222   105,111   140,875   606,913   190,778 
Total cash and cash equivalents  153,425   113,960   146,804   616,212   203,462 
Securities available for sale  556,791   601,163   796,753   843,779   823,820 
Securities held to maturity  105,048   106,816    108,680    —    — 
CRA equity security, at fair value  13,528   14,003   14,685   14,824   14,894 
FHLB and FRB stock, at cost  13,710   18,570   12,950   12,950   12,901 
           
Residential mortgage  512,341   513,289   501,340   510,878   504,181 
Multifamily mortgage  1,876,783   1,850,097   1,595,866   1,497,683   1,420,043 
Commercial mortgage  657,812   669,899   662,626   680,107   702,777 
Commercial loans (A)  2,048,474   2,041,720   2,009,252   1,833,532   1,880,830 
Consumer loans  37,675   35,322   33,687   30,689   31,889 
Home equity lines of credit  36,023   38,604   40,803   42,512   44,062 
Other loans  236   226   238   245   204 
Total loans  5,169,344   5,149,157   4,843,812   4,595,646   4,583,986 
Less: Allowances for credit losses (B)  59,022   58,386   61,697   65,133   63,505 
Net loans  5,110,322   5,090,771   4,782,115   4,530,513   4,520,481 
           
Premises and equipment  22,804   22,960   23,044   23,123   23,261 
Other real estate owned   116    —    —    —    — 
Accrued interest receivable  23,468   22,890   21,589   22,790   23,117 
Bank owned life insurance  46,944   46,805   46,663   46,510   46,605 
Goodwill and other intangible assets  48,082   48,471   48,902   49,333   43,156 
Finance lease right-of-use assets  3,209    3,395    3,582    3,769    3,956 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  14,192    14,725    9,775    10,307    9,569 
Due from brokers (C)   —    120,245    —    —    — 
Other assets (D)  39,528   30,890   62,451   66,175   66,466 
TOTAL ASSETS  $6,151,167   $6,255,664   $6,077,993   $6,240,285   $5,791,688 
           
LIABILITIES          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  $1,043,225   $1,023,208   $956,482   $986,765   $959,494 
Interest-bearing demand deposits  2,456,988   2,362,987   2,287,894   2,355,892   1,978,497 
Savings  168,441   162,116   154,914   168,831   147,227 
Money market accounts  1,217,516   1,304,017   1,307,051   1,287,686   1,213,992 
Certificates of deposit – Retail  375,387   384,909   409,608   426,981   446,143 
Certificates of deposit – Listing Service  31,348   31,348   31,382   31,382   31,631 
Subtotal "customer" deposits  5,292,905   5,268,585   5,147,331   5,257,537   4,776,984 
IB Demand – Brokered  85,000   85,000   85,000   85,000   85,000 
Certificates of deposit – Brokered  25,963   33,831   33,818   33,804   33,791 
Total deposits  5,403,868   5,387,416   5,266,149   5,376,341   4,895,775 
Short-term borrowings   —    122,085    —    —   — 
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (E)   —    —    —    48,496    83,586 
Finance lease liability  5,305   5,573   5,820   6,063   6,299 
Operating lease liability  14,756   15,155   10,111   10,644   9,902 
Subordinated debt, net   132,844   132,772   132,701   132,629   132,557 
Other liabilities (D)  74,070   69,237   116,824   123,098   125,110 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  5,630,843   5,732,238   5,531,605   5,697,271   5,253,229 
Shareholders' equity  520,324   523,426   546,388   543,014   538,459 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND          
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  $6,151,167   $6,255,664   $6,077,993   $6,240,285   $5,791,688 
Assets under management and / or administration at
   Peapack-Gladstone Bank's Private Wealth Management
   Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions)		  $9.5   $10.7   $11.1   $10.3   $9.8 
           

A. Includes PPP loans of $10 million at June 30, 2022; $10 million at March 31, 2022; $14 million at December 31, 2021; $49 million at September 30, 2021; and $84 million at June 30, 2021.
B. Commencing on January 1, 2022, the allowance calculation is based on the CECL methodology.  Prior to January 1, 2022, the calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.
C. Includes $120 million due from FHLB related to securities sales at March 31, 2022.  The $120 million received on April 1, 2022, was used to reduce short term borrowings.
D. The change in other assets and other liabilities was primarily due to the change in the fair value of our back-to-back swap program.
E. Represents funding provided by the Federal Reserve for pledged PPP loans.


PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  As of
  June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30,
  2022 2022 2021 2021 2021
Asset Quality:          
Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing  $—   $—   $—   $—   $— 
Nonaccrual loans (A)  15,078   15,884   15,573   25,925   5,962 
Other real estate owned   116    —    —    —    — 
Total nonperforming assets  $15,194   $15,884   $15,573   $25,925   $5,962 
           
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.29% 0.31% 0.32% 0.56% 0.13%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.25% 0.25% 0.26% 0.42% 0.10%
           
Performing TDRs (B)(C)  $2,272   $2,375   $2,479   $416   $190 
           
Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing (D)  $3,126   $606   $8,606   $1,193   $1,678 
           
Loans subject to special mention  $98,787   $110,252   $116,490   $115,935   $148,601 
           
Classified loans  $27,167   $47,386   $50,702   $51,937   $11,178 
           
Impaired loans  $13,227   $16,147   $18,052   $26,341   $6,498 
           
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"):          
Beginning of period  $58,386   $61,697   $65,133   $63,505   $67,536 
Day one CECL adjustment   —    (5,536)   —    —    — 
Provision for credit losses (E)   646    2,489    3,750    1,600    900 
(Charge-offs)/recoveries, net   (10)   (264)   (7,186)   28    (4,931)
End of period  $59,022   $58,386   $61,697   $65,133   $63,505 
           
ACL to nonperforming loans 391.44% 367.58% 396.18% 251.24% 1065.16%
ACL to total loans 1.14% 1.13% 1.27% 1.42% 1.39%
General ACL to total loans (F) 1.09% 1.09% 1.19% 1.26% 1.38%

A. Increase at September 30, 2021 due to one large CRE loan with a retail component, located in Manhattan.
B. Amounts reflect troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") that are paying according to restructured terms.
C. Excludes TDRs included in nonaccrual loans in the following amounts: $13.5 million at June 30, 2022; $13.6 million at March 31, 2022; $1.1 million at December 31, 2021; $4.0 million at September 30, 2021; and $3.9 million at June 30, 2021.
D. Includes $6.9 million for one equipment lease principally due to administrative issues with the servicer and the lessee/borrower at December 31, 2021. Payment was received in January 2022.
E. Commencing on January 1, 2022, the allowance calculation is based on the CECL methodology.  Prior to January 1, 2022, the calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology. Provision to roll forward the ACL excludes a provision of $803,000 at June 30, 2022 and a credit of $114,000 at March 31, 2022 related to off-balance sheet commitments.
F. Total ACL less specific reserves equals general ACL.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  June 30, December 31, June 30,
  2022 2021 2021
Capital Adequacy            
Equity to total assets (A)   8.46%   8.99%   9.30%
Tangible Equity to tangible assets (B)   7.74%   8.25%   8.62%
Book value per share (C)    $28.60     $29.70     $28.60 
Tangible Book Value per share (D)    $25.96     $27.05     $26.30 
             


  June 30, December 31, June 30,
  2022 2021 2021
Regulatory Capital – Holding Company            
Tier I leverage  $528,646  8.51%  $508,231  8.29%  $499,344  8.67%
Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets  528,646  10.70  508,231  10.62  499,344  11.45
Common equity tier I capital ratio
   to risk-weighted assets		  528,622  10.70  508,207  10.62  499,315  11.45
Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets  721,503  14.60  700,790  14.64  686,543  15.74
             
Regulatory Capital – Bank            
Tier I leverage (E)  $646,884  10.42%  $612,762  9.99%  $583,208  10.13%
Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets (F)  646,884  13.10  612,762  12.80  583,208  13.37
Common equity tier I capital ratio
   to risk-weighted assets (G)		  646,860  13.10  612,738  12.80  583,179  13.37
Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets (H)  706,897  14.31  672,614  14.05  637,858  14.62

A. Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at period end.
B. Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
C. Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity by period end common shares outstanding.
D. Tangible book value per share excludes intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables.
E. Regulatory well capitalized standard = 5.00% ($310 million)
F. Regulatory well capitalized standard = 8.00% ($395 million)
G. Regulatory well capitalized standard = 6.50% ($321 million)
H. Regulatory well capitalized standard = 10.00% ($494 million)



PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
LOANS CLOSED
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarters Ended
  June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30,
  2022 2022 2021 2021 2021
Residential loans retained  $35,172   $41,547   $22,953   $36,845   $37,083 
Residential loans sold  9,886   15,669   20,694   24,041   25,432 
Total residential loans  45,058   57,216   43,647   60,886   62,515 
Commercial real estate  13,960   25,575   16,134   14,944   12,243 
Multifamily  74,564   265,650   162,740   120,716   255,820 
Commercial (C&I) loans/leases (A) (B)  332,801   143,029   341,886   143,121   141,285 
SBA (C)  10,534   26,093   27,630   11,570   15,976 
Wealth lines of credit (A)  12,575   9,400   7,500   10,020   3,200 
Total commercial loans  444,434   469,747   555,890   300,371   428,524 
Installment loans  100   131   94   178   25 
Home equity lines of credit (A)  3,897   1,341   5,359   2,535   4,140 
Total loans closed  $493,489   $528,435   $604,990   $363,970   $495,204 
           


  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
  2022 2021
Residential loans retained  $76,719   $52,897 
Residential loans sold  25,555   71,305 
Total residential loans  102,274   124,202 
Commercial real estate  39,535   50,606 
Multifamily  340,214   340,829 
Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B)  475,830   270,426 
SBA (C)  36,627   74,706 
Wealth lines of credit (A)  21,975   5,675 
Total commercial loans  914,181   742,242 
Installment loans  231   88 
Home equity lines of credit (A)  5,238   6,039 
Total loans closed  $1,021,924   $872,571 
     

A. Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period but not necessarily funded.
B. Includes equipment finance.
C. Includes PPP loans of $56 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.


PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
UNAUDITED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

  June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
  Average Income/   Average Income/  
  Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield
ASSETS:            
Interest-earning assets:            
Investments:            
Taxable (A)  $774,145   $3,535  1.83%  $884,374   $3,020  1.37%
Tax-exempt (A) (B)  4,193   40   3.82   6,891   81   4.70 
             
Loans (B) (C):            
Mortgages  513,666   3,630   2.83   498,594   3,826   3.07 
Commercial mortgages  2,552,128   21,185   3.32   1,941,330   15,056   3.10 
Commercial  2,024,457   19,348   3.82   1,942,802   16,984   3.50 
Commercial construction  16,186   162   4.00    20,952    180    3.44 
Installment  37,235   297   3.19   34,319   255   2.97 
Home equity  38,061   331   3.48   45,042   377   3.35 
Other  258   6   9.30   219   5   9.13 
Total loans  5,181,991   44,959   3.47   4,483,258   36,683   3.27 
Federal funds sold  —   —   —   91   —   0.00 
Interest-earning deposits  164,066   314   0.77   428,464   97   0.09 
Total interest-earning assets   6,124,395    48,848  3.19%   5,803,078    39,881  2.75%
Noninterest-earning assets:            
Cash and due from banks  9,715       10,360     
Allowance for credit losses  (59,629)      (67,593)    
Premises and equipment  22,952       23,307     
Other assets  96,232       182,421     
Total noninterest-earning assets  69,270       148,495     
Total assets  $6,193,665       $5,951,573     
             
LIABILITIES:            
Interest-bearing deposits:            
Checking  $2,493,668   $2,330  0.37%  $1,980,688   $944  0.19%
Money markets  1,234,564   579   0.19   1,235,464   727   0.24 
Savings  163,062   5   0.01   144,044   18   0.05 
Certificates of deposit – retail  411,202   651   0.63   488,148   1,027   0.84 
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits  4,302,496   3,565   0.33   3,848,344   2,716   0.28 
Interest-bearing demand – brokered  85,000   364   1.71   105,604   456   1.73 
Certificates of deposit – brokered  33,470   261   3.12   33,783   264   3.13 
Total interest-bearing deposits  4,420,966   4,190   0.38   3,987,731   3,436   0.34 
Borrowings  3,873   10   1.03   166,343   182   0.44 
Capital lease obligation  5,406   64   4.74   6,380   76   4.76 
Subordinated debt  132,803   1,363   4.11   181,317   2,147   4.74 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,563,048   5,627  0.49%  4,341,771   5,841  0.54%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
Demand deposits  1,029,538       948,851     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  79,882       129,980     
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  1,109,420       1,078,831     
Shareholders' equity  521,197       530,971     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity  $6,193,665       $5,951,573     
Net interest income    $43,221       $34,040   
Net interest spread     2.70%     2.21%
Net interest margin (D)     2.83%     2.38%

A. Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
B. Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
C. Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
D. Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.


PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
UNAUDITED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

  June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022
  Average Income/   Average Income/  
  Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield
ASSETS:            
Interest-earning assets:            
Investments:            
Taxable (A)  $774,145   $3,535  1.83%  $928,828   $3,606  1.55%
Tax-exempt (A) (B)   4,193    40    3.82    4,701    48    4.08 
             
Loans (B) (C):            
Mortgages   513,666    3,630    2.83    508,408    3,656    2.88 
Commercial mortgages   2,552,128    21,185    3.32    2,353,032    18,175    3.09 
Commercial   2,024,457    19,348    3.82    2,008,464    18,203    3.63 
Commercial construction   16,186    162    4.00    18,087    160    3.54 
Installment   37,235    297    3.19    34,475    254    2.95 
Home equity   38,061    331    3.48    40,245    324    3.22 
Other   258    6    9.30    283    6    8.48 
Total loans   5,181,991    44,959    3.47    4,962,994    40,778    3.29 
Federal funds sold   —    —    —    —    —    — 
Interest-earning deposits   164,066    314   0.77    127,121    29   0.09 
Total interest-earning assets   6,124,395    48,848  3.19%   6,023,644    44,461  2.95%
Noninterest-earning assets:            
Cash and due from banks   9,715        7,455     
Allowance for credit losses   (59,629)       (61,001)    
Premises and equipment   22,952        23,022     
Other assets   96,232        168,239     
Total noninterest-earning assets   69,270        137,715     
Total assets  $6,193,665       $6,161,359     
             
LIABILITIES:            
Interest-bearing deposits:            
Checking  $2,493,668   $2,330  0.37%  $2,330,340   $1,238  0.21%
Money markets  1,234,564   579   0.19   1,294,100   539   0.17 
Savings  163,062   5   0.01   156,554   5   0.01 
Certificates of deposit – retail  411,202   651   0.63   426,166   606   0.57 
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits  4,302,496   3,565   0.33   4,207,160   2,388   0.23 
Interest-bearing demand – brokered  85,000   364   1.71   85,000   373   1.76 
Certificates of deposit – brokered  33,470   261   3.12   33,823   261   3.09 
Total interest-bearing deposits  4,420,966   4,190   0.38   4,325,983   3,022   0.28 
Borrowings  3,873   10   1.03   55,513   64   0.46 
Capital lease obligation  5,406   64   4.74   5,662   68   4.80 
Subordinated debt  132,803   1,363   4.11   132,731   1,364   4.11 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,563,048   5,627  0.49%  4,519,889   4,518  0.40%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
Demand deposits  1,029,538       978,288     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  79,882       119,003     
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  1,109,420       1,097,291     
Shareholders' equity  521,197       544,179     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity  $6,193,665       $6,161,359     
Net interest income    $43,221       $39,943   
Net interest spread     2.70%     2.55%
Net interest margin (D)     2.83%     2.69%
             

A. Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
B. Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
C. Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
D. Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.


PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
UNAUDITED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

  June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
  Average Income/   Average Income/  
  Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield
ASSETS:            
Interest-earning assets:            
Investments:            
Taxable (A)  $851,059   $7,142  1.68%  $823,120   $5,649  1.37%
Tax-exempt (A) (B)   4,446    88   3.96    7,433    179   4.82 
             
Loans (B) (C):            
Mortgages   511,051    7,286   2.85    500,084    7,780   3.11 
Commercial mortgages   2,453,130    39,360   3.21    1,891,125    29,476   3.12 
Commercial   2,016,504    37,550   3.72    1,937,776    33,439   3.45 
Commercial construction   17,131    322   3.76    18,294    319   3.49 
Installment   35,863    552   3.08    35,997    531   2.95 
Home equity   39,147    655   3.35    46,937    776   3.31 
Other   271    11   8.12    233    10   8.58 
Total loans   5,073,097    85,736   3.38    4,430,446    72,331   3.27 
Federal funds sold   —    —    —    96    —   0.25 
Interest-earning deposits   145,696    343   0.47    491,547    225   0.09 
Total interest-earning assets   6,074,298    93,309  3.07%   5,752,642    78,384  2.73%
Noninterest-earning assets:            
Cash and due from banks   8,591        10,743     
Allowance for credit losses   (60,311)       (69,367)    
Premises and equipment   22,987        22,972     
Other assets   132,266        204,390     
Total noninterest-earning assets   103,533        168,738     
Total assets  $6,177,831       $5,921,380     
             
LIABILITIES:            
Interest-bearing deposits:            
Checking  $2,412,456   $3,568  0.30%  $1,944,734   $1,922  0.20%
Money markets  1,264,167   1,118   0.18   1,247,464   1,521   0.24 
Savings  159,826   10   0.01   139,648   35   0.05 
Certificates of deposit – retail  418,642   1,257   0.60   510,693   2,497   0.98 
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits  4,255,091   5,953   0.28   3,842,539   5,975   0.31 
Interest-bearing demand – brokered  85,000   737   1.73   107,790   949   1.76 
Certificates of deposit – brokered  33,646   522   3.10   33,776   525   3.11 
Total interest-bearing deposits  4,373,737   7,212   0.33   3,984,105   7,449   0.37 
Borrowings  29,550   74   0.50   176,120   391   0.44 
Capital lease obligation  5,533   132   4.77   6,493   155   4.77 
Subordinated debt  132,767   2,727   4.11   181,555   4,292   4.73 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,541,587   10,145  0.45%  4,348,273   12,287  0.57%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
Demand deposits  1,004,055       898,866     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  99,565       145,919     
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  1,103,620       1,044,785     
Shareholders' equity  532,624       528,322     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity  $6,177,831       $5,921,380     
Net interest income    $83,164       $66,097   
Net interest spread     2.62%     2.16%
Net interest margin (D)     2.76%     2.32%
             

A. Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
B. Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
C. Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
D. Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.


PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively.  We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders' equity by period end common shares outstanding.  We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end.  We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding other real estate owned provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios because our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures.  However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures.  As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies.  A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30,
Tangible Book Value Per Share 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021
Shareholders' equity  $520,324   $523,426   $546,388   $543,014   $538,459 
Less:  Intangible assets, net  48,082   48,471   48,902   49,333   43,156 
Tangible equity  $472,242   $474,955   $497,486   $493,681   $495,303 
           
Period end shares outstanding  18,190,009   18,370,312   18,393,888   18,627,910   18,829,877 
Tangible book value per share  $25.96   $25.85   $27.05   $26.50   $26.30 
Book value per share  28.60   28.49   29.70   29.15   28.60 
           
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets          
Total assets  $6,151,167   $6,255,664   $6,077,993   $6,240,285   $5,791,688 
Less: Intangible assets, net  48,082   48,471   48,902   49,333   43,156 
Tangible assets  $6,103,085   $6,207,193   $6,029,091   $6,190,952   $5,748,532 
Tangible equity to tangible assets 7.74% 7.65% 8.25% 7.97% 8.62%
Equity to assets 8.46% 8.37% 8.99% 8.70% 9.30%
           



  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30,
Return on Average Tangible Equity 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021
Net income  $20,100   $13,441   $14,855   $14,171   $14,418 
           
Average shareholders' equity  $521,197   $544,179   $543,035   $544,856   $530,971 
Less:  Average intangible assets, net  48,291   48,717   49,151   48,757   43,366 
Average tangible equity  $472,906   $495,462   $493,884   $496,099   $487,605 
           
Return on average tangible common equity  17.00% 10.85% 12.03% 11.43% 11.83%
           


  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
Return on Average Tangible Equity 2022 2021
Net income  $33,541   $27,596 
     
Average shareholders' equity  $532,624   $528,322 
Less:  Average intangible assets, net  48,503   43,553 
Average tangible equity  484,121   484,769 
     
Return on average tangible common equity  13.86% 11.39%


  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30,
Efficiency Ratio 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021
Net interest income  $42,893   $39,622   $37,212   $35,211   $33,845 
Total other income  18,508   14,714   18,964   17,781   17,678 
Add:          
   Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security  475   682   139   70   (42)
Less:          
   Loss/(gain) on loans held for sale          
   at lower of cost or fair value  —   —   265   —   (1,125)
   Income from life insurance proceeds  —   —   —   —   (153)
   Loss on securities sale, net  —   6,609   —   —   — 
   Loss on swap termination  —   —   —   —   842 
Total recurring revenue  61,876   61,627   56,580   53,062   51,045 
           
Operating expenses  32,659   34,169   31,704   32,185   30,684 
Less:           
   Write-off of subordinated debt costs  —   —   —   —   648 
   Swap valuation allowance  —   673   893   1,350   — 
   Severance expense  —   1,476   —   —   — 
Total operating expense  32,659   32,020   30,811   30,835   30,036 
           
Efficiency ratio 52.78% 51.96% 54.46% 58.11% 58.84%
           


  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
Efficiency Ratio 2022 2021
Net interest income  $82,515   $65,638 
Total other income  33,222   35,498 
Add:    
   Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security  1,157   223 
Less:    
   Loss on swap termination  —   842 
   Income from life insurance proceeds  —   (455)
   Loss/(gain) on loans held for sale    
   at lower of cost or fair value  —   (1,407)
   Loss on securities sale, net  6,609   — 
Total recurring revenue  123,503   100,339 
     
Operating expenses  66,828   62,278 
Less:    
   Write-off of subordinated debt costs  —   648 
   Swap valuation allowance  673   — 
   Severance expense  1,476   1,532 
Total operating expense  64,679   60,098 
     
Efficiency ratio 52.37% 59.89%
     



© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsPress Releases