ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Community West Bancshares Earns $2.6 Million, or $0.30 Per Diluted Share, in Second Quarter 2022; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.075 Per Common Share

by Globe Newswire
July 29, 2022 9:00 AM | 168 min read

GOLETA, Calif., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community West Bancshares ("Community West" or the "Company"), CWBC, parent company of Community West Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $3.6 million, or $0.41 diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, and $4.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. For the first six months of 2022, the Company reported net income of $6.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2021.

Earnings for the second quarter of 2022 were impacted by a $252,000 provision for loan losses as a result of quarterly loan growth. This compared to a $284,000 negative provision expense recorded during the preceding quarter. Preceding quarter results were also enhanced by a $549,000 tax exempt payout on a Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI") policy and collection and legal expense recovery of $992,000 as a result of a loan legal settlement.

Results for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the year ago quarter reflect lower interest and fees on Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, due to lower PPP loan forgiveness as the program nears its conclusion. The PPP interest and fees recognized in the second quarter of 2022 were $146,000 compared to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per common share, payable August 31, 2022 to common shareholders of record on August 12, 2022.

"Our earnings for the second quarter included strong loan growth and net interest income expansion, as we continue to broaden our presence throughout California's Central Coast," stated Martin E. Plourd, President & Chief Executive Officer of Community West Bancshares. "Total loans increased 2.5% during the quarter, or 10% annually, reflecting increases in the commercial real estate and manufactured housing loan portfolios. Additionally, our net interest margin improved substantially on a linked quarter basis improving 15 basis points to 4.01% as we took advantage of interest rate increases enacted by the Federal Reserve and invested cash balances into higher yielding securities. We remain well positioned to benefit further from any anticipated rate increases in the months ahead."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income was $2.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share in the second quarter, compared to $4.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share in first quarter 2022, and $3.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in second quarter 2021.
  • Net interest income was $11.0 million for second quarter 2022, and $10.7 million in first quarter 2022 and second quarter 2021.
  • Net interest margin was 4.01% for the second quarter, compared to 3.86% in first quarter 2022, and 4.24% in second quarter 2021.
  • Return on average assets was 0.92%, compared to 1.39% in first quarter 2022, and 1.37% in second quarter 2021.
  • Return on average equity was 9.92%, compared to 15.52% in first quarter 2022, and 15.18% in second quarter 2021.
  • The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $252,000 for second quarter 2022, compared to a negative provision expense of $284,000 for first quarter 2022, and a negative provision expense of $41,000 in second quarter of 2021.
  • The Allowance for Loan Losses ("ALL") was 1.22% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2022, and 1.23% of total loans held for investment, excluding the $2.9 million of SBA PPP loans which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA.*
  • Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $10.6 million to $236.7 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $226.1 million at March 31, 2022, and increased $34.4 million compared to $202.3 million at June 30, 2021.
  • Book value per common share increased to $12.32 at June 30, 2022, compared to $12.07 at March 31, 2022, and $11.11 at June 30, 2021.
  • The Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.30% at June 30, 2022, compared to 8.88% at March 31, 2022, and 8.94% at June 30, 2021.
  • Net non-accrual loans improved to $379,000 at June 30, 2022, compared to $536,000 at March 31, 2022, and $1.8 million at June 30, 2021.

*Non GAAP

Income Statement

Net interest income totaled $11.0 million in second quarter 2022, compared to $10.7 million in both the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2021. The Company recognized $146,000 of income in interest and net fees related to PPP loans during the second quarter, compared to $399,000 of income in interest and net fees during first quarter 2022, and $1.1 million for second quarter 2021. As of June 30, 2022, there was $17,000 remaining in net unrecognized fees related to PPP loans that will be recognized as income through amortization or once the loans are either paid off or forgiven by the SBA. In the first six months of 2022, net interest income increased 4.9% to $21.7 million, compared to $20.7 million in the first six months of 2021.

Net interest margin was 4.01% for second quarter 2022, a 15-basis point increase compared to first quarter 2022, and a 23-basis point contraction compared to second quarter 2021. "During the second quarter, we continued deploying excess cash into securities and higher yielding cash equivalents, which had a significant impact on net interest margin compared to the prior quarter," said Richard Pimentel, Chief Financial Officer. Lower deposit rates also contributed to net interest margin expansion during the quarter, primarily due to the shifting deposit mix and outflows of higher costing deposits. The cost of funds for the second quarter decreased 2-basis points to 0.28%, compared to 0.30% for the preceding quarter, and improved by 13-basis points compared to 0.41% for the second quarter of 2021. PPP loans, including fees, accounted for 3-basis points of net interest margin for the second quarter compared to 10-basis points in first quarter 2022, and 10-basis points in second quarter 2021. In the first six months of 2022, the net interest margin was 3.93%, compared to 4.22% in the first six months of 2021.

Non-interest income totaled $1.1 million in second quarter 2022, compared to $1.3 million in first quarter 2022, and $872,000 in second quarter 2021. Other income was $323,000 in the second quarter 2022 compared to $796,000 in the first quarter 2022. The decline in other income was due to a $549,000 tax exempt payout on a BOLI policy that was paid in the first quarter partially offset by a $104,000 gain from the sale of a previously foreclosed asset. Other loan fees were $377,000 for the second quarter, compared to $246,000 in first quarter 2022 and $310,000 in second quarter 2021. Gain on sale of loans was $136,000 in the second quarter, compared to $60,000 in the first quarter of 2022 and $130,000 in second quarter 2021. Non-interest income increased 32.4% to $2.3 million in the first six months of 2022, compared to $1.8 million in the first six months of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the BOLI policy payout and gain on sale of a previously foreclosed asset during the first quarter discussed above partially offset by $52,000 in lower gain on sale and $22,000 less in loan and document processing fees.

Non-interest expense totaled $8.1 million in second quarter 2022, compared to $7.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, and $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Non-interest expense for the prior quarter reflects a collection and legal expense recovery of $992,000 as a result of a legal settlement. Salaries and employee benefits, the Company's largest component of non-interest expense, increased $45,000 compared to first quarter 2022, and increased $531,000 compared to second quarter 2021 due to increased pressure on wages and benefits as a result of increased inflation and low unemployment. The Company's efficiency ratio was 67.26% for second quarter, compared to 57.97% for first quarter 2022, and 57.70% for second quarter 2021. In the first six months of 2022, non-interest expense was $15.1 million, compared to $13.5 million in the first six months of 2021.

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased $29.8 million, or 2.6%, to $1.11 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.14 billion, at March 31, 2022, and increased $43.8 million, or 4.1%, compared to $1.06 billion, at June 30, 2021. Total interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions decreased $91.2 million to $100 million at June 30, 2022 as excess cash balances were deployed into higher yielding securities and loans. Total investment securities increased $38.7 million to $60.5 million. Total loans increased by $22.4 million, to $912.7 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $890.3 million, at March 31, 2022, and increased $19.4 million compared to $893.3 million, at June 30, 2021. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $26.9 million during the quarter and increased $87.6 million compared to June 30, 2021.

Commercial real estate loans outstanding (which include SBA 504, construction and land) were up 16.3% from year ago levels to $516.5 million at June 30, 2022, and comprise 56.6% of the total loan portfolio. Manufactured housing loans were up 6.7% from year ago levels to $305.7 million and represent 33.5% of total loans. Commercial loans (which include agriculture loans) were down 1.3% from year ago levels to $67.7 million and represent 7.4% of the total loan portfolio. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had ten PPP loans totaling $2.9 million remaining on its balance sheet from both the first and second rounds of PPP funding. PPP loans of $2.9 million represent less than one percent of total loans at June 30, 2022, down from $7.5 million at March 31, 2022, and $71.1 million at June 30, 2021.

Total deposits decreased $31.1 million, or 3.4%, to $894.7 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $925.7 million at March 31, 2022, and increased $30.1 million, or 3.5%, compared to $864.6 million at June 30, 2021. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $236.7 million at June 30, 2022, a $10.6 million increase compared to $226.1 million at March 31, 2022, and a $34.4 million increase compared to $202.3 million at June 30, 2021. Higher cost interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $28.3 million to $475.9 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $504.2 million at March 31, 2022, and increased $26.2 million compared to $449.6 million at June 30, 2021. Certificates of deposit, which include brokered deposits, decreased $14.7 million during the quarter to $156.5 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $171.2 million at March 31, 2022, and decreased $36.5 million compared to $192.9 million at June 30, 2021.

Stockholders' equity increased to $107.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $104.8 million at March 31, 2022, and $95.5 million at June 30, 2021. Book value per common share increased to $12.32 at June 30, 2022, compared to $12.07 at March 31, 2022, and $11.11 at June 30, 2021.

Credit Quality

"Credit quality metrics continue to improve, with a substantial decrease in net-nonaccrual loans compared to a year ago," said Plourd. "We continue to closely monitor our loan portfolio and have conservative credit monitoring structures in place during all credit cycles."

At June 30, 2022, asset quality reflected improvement due to positive loan risk rating migrations during the second quarter. Total classified loans and net non-accrual loans decreased year-over-year due to improvements in the loan portfolio and payoffs in these categories. All loans rated "Watch" or worse are monitored monthly and proactive measures are taken when any signs of deterioration to the credit are discovered. Net loan recoveries totaled $66,000 during the second quarter of 2022, compared to net loan recoveries of $427,000 in the preceding quarter and net loan recoveries of $48,000 in second quarter 2021.

The Company recorded a provision expense of $252,000 in the second quarter, compared to a negative provision expense of $284,000 in first quarter 2022, and a negative provision expense of $41,000 in second quarter 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $10.9 million, or 1.22% of total loans held for investment, at June 30, 2022, and 1.23% of total loans held for investment excluding PPP loans. Net non-accrual loans, plus net other assets acquired through foreclosure, decreased 10.1% to $2.7 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $2.9 million at March 31, 2022, and decreased 39.8% compared to $4.4 million at June 30, 2021.

There was $379,000 in net non-accrual loans as of June 30, 2022, compared to $536,000 at March 31, 2022, and $1.8 million at June  30, 2021. Of the $379,000 of net non-accrual loans at June 30, 2022, $138,000 were manufactured housing loans, and $241,000 were single family real estate loans.

There was $2.3 million in other assets acquired through foreclosure as of June 30, 2022, compared to $2.4 million at March 31, 2022, and $2.6 million at June 30, 2021. The OREO balance relates to one property in the net amount of $2.3 million.

Stock Repurchase Program

On August 27, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had extended the stock repurchase plan until August 31, 2023. The Company did not repurchase shares during the second quarter of 2022, leaving $1.4 million available under the previously announced repurchase program.

Company Overview

Community West Bancshares is a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta, California. The Company is the holding company for Community West Bank, the largest publicly traded community bank serving California's Central Coast area of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Community West Bank has seven full-service California branch banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Oxnard and Paso Robles. The principal business activities of the Company are Relationship Banking, Manufactured Housing lending and Government Guaranteed lending.

Industry Accolades

In May of 2022, Community West was ranked #125 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2021.

Community West Bank was awarded a "Super Premier Performance" rating by The Findley Reports. For 52 years, The Findley Reports has been recognizing the financial performance of banking institutions in California and the Western United States. Community West Bank is rated 5-star Superior by Bauer Financial.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve and are subject to significant risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control including, but not limited to, risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, the strength of the United States economy in general and of the local economies in which we conduct operations, the effect of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including changes in interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, inflation, weather, natural disasters, climate change, increased unemployment, deterioration in credit quality of our loan portfolio and/or the value of the collateral securing the repayment of those loans, reduction in the value of our investment securities, the costs and effects of litigation and of adverse outcomes of such litigation, the cost and ability to attract and retain key employees, a breach of our operational or security systems, policies or procedures including cyber-attacks on us or third party vendors or service providers, regulatory or legal developments, United States tax policies, including our effective income tax rate, and our ability to implement and execute our business plan and strategy and expand our operations as provided therein. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including the risk factors contained in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available in the "Investor Relations" section of our website, https://www.communitywest.com/sec-filings/documents/default.aspx. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

 
 
COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES        
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS        
(unaudited)        
(in 000's, except per share data)        
         
  June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30,
   2022   2022   2021   2021 
         
Cash and cash equivalents $2,361  $2,043  $1,621  $2,638 
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions  99,915   191,145   206,754   109,642 
Investment securities  60,513   21,805   22,774   23,247 
Loans:        
Commercial  67,681   70,480   72,423   68,537 
Commercial real estate  516,514   492,181   480,801   444,127 
SBA  7,922   8,403   8,580   10,732 
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)  2,920   7,504   21,317   71,106 
Manufactured housing  305,749   299,969   297,363   286,552 
Single family real estate  9,038   8,824   8,663   10,513 
HELOC  3,380   3,475   3,579   3,685 
Other (1)  (532)  (528)  (643)  (1,983)
Total loans  912,672   890,308   892,083   893,269 
         
Loans, net        
Held for sale  23,124   24,193   23,408   27,252 
Held for investment  889,548   866,115   868,675   866,017 
Less: Allowance for loan losses  (10,866)  (10,547)  (10,404)  (10,240)
Net held for investment  878,682   855,568   858,271   855,777 
NET LOANS  901,806   879,761   881,679   883,029 
         
Other assets  42,233   41,849   44,224   44,472 
         
TOTAL ASSETS $1,106,828  $1,136,603  $1,157,052  $1,063,028 
         
Deposits        
Non-interest-bearing demand $236,696  $226,073  $209,893  $202,293 
Interest-bearing demand  475,869   504,209   537,508   449,649 
Savings  25,626   24,239   23,675   19,700 
Certificates of deposit ($250,000 or more)  8,688   13,197   17,612   19,791 
Other certificates of deposit  147,785   158,022   161,443   173,145 
Total deposits  894,664   925,740   950,131   864,578 
Other borrowings  90,000   90,000   90,000   90,000 
Other liabilities  15,022   16,035   15,546   12,993 
       TOTAL LIABILITIES  999,686   1,031,775   1,055,677   967,571 
         
Stockholders' equity  107,142   104,828   101,375   95,457 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,106,828  $1,136,603  $1,157,052  $1,063,028 
         
Common shares outstanding  8,695   8,682   8,650   8,589 
         
Book value per common share $12.32  $12.07  $11.72  $11.11 
         
(1) Includes consumer, other loans, securitized loans, and deferred fees        
         
         


COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(unaudited)
(in 000's, except per share data)
         
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2022  2021   2022   2021 
         
Interest income        
Loans, including fees $11,129 $11,433  $22,323  $22,289 
Investment securities and other  577  218   883   417 
Total interest income  11,706  11,651   23,206   22,706 
         
Deposits  500  771   1,070   1,513 
Other borrowings  196  194   390   465 
Total interest expense  696  965   1,460   1,978 
Net interest income  11,010  10,686   21,746   20,728 
Provision (credit) for loan losses  252  (41)  (32)  (214)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  10,758  10,727   21,778   20,942 
Non-interest income        
Other loan fees  377  310   623   623 
Gains from loan sales, net  136  130   196   248 
Document processing fees  122  138   223   244 
Service charges  93  74   181   141 
Other  323  220   1,119   513 
Total non-interest income  1,051  872   2,342   1,769 
Non-interest expenses        
Salaries and employee benefits  4,910  4,379   9,775   8,944 
Occupancy, net  1,021  780   2,018   1,559 
Professional services  635  430   1,034   770 
Data processing  307  332   617   672 
Depreciation  179  198   362   403 
FDIC assessment  164  121   335   212 
Advertising and marketing  233  164   491   347 
Stock-based compensation  94  58   186   126 
Other  569  207   265   496 
Total non-interest expenses  8,112  6,669   15,083   13,529 
Income before provision for income taxes  3,697  4,930   9,037   9,182 
Provision for income taxes  1,062  1,379   2,442   2,610 
Net income $2,635 $3,551  $6,595  $6,572 
Earnings per share:        
Basic $0.30 $0.42  $0.76  $0.77 
Diluted $0.30 $0.41  $0.74  $0.76 
         
         


COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(unaudited)
(in 000's, except per share data)
           
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31,September 30,June 30,
  2022  2022   2021  2021  2021 
Interest income          
Loans, including fees $11,129 $11,194  $11,258 $11,576 $11,433 
Investment securities and other  577  306   279  259  218 
Total interest income  11,706  11,500   11,537  11,835  11,651 
           
Deposits  500  570   614  708  771 
Other borrowings  196  194   206  198  194 
Total interest expense  696  764   820  906  965 
Net interest income  11,010  10,736   10,717  10,929  10,686 
Provision (credit) for loan losses  252  (284)  26  7  (41)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  10,758  11,020   10,691  10,922  10,727 
Non-interest income          
Other loan fees  377  246   343  383  310 
Gains from loan sales, net  136  60   109  118  130 
Document processing fees  122  101   123  145  138 
Service charges  93  88   84  77  74 
Other  323  796   285  317  220 
Total non-interest income  1,051  1,291   944  1,040  872 
Non-interest expenses          
Salaries and employee benefits  4,910  4,865   4,884  4,478  4,379 
Occupancy, net  1,021  997   893  802  780 
Professional services  635  399   441  434  430 
Data processing  307  310   251  292  332 
Depreciation  179  183   186  191  198 
FDIC assessment  164  171   146  127  121 
Advertising and marketing  233  258   198  189  164 
Stock-based compensation  94  92   129  63  58 
Other  569  (304)  478  284  207 
Total non-interest expenses  8,112  6,971   7,606  6,860  6,669 
Income before provision for income taxes  3,697  5,340   4,029  5,102  4,930 
Provision for income taxes  1,062  1,380   1,135  1,467  1,379 
Net income $2,635 $3,960  $2,894 $3,635 $3,551 
Earnings per share:          
Basic $0.30 $0.46  $0.34 $0.42 $0.42 
Diluted $0.30 $0.45  $0.33 $0.41 $0.41 
           
           


  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 
  Average
Balance
Interest		Average
Yield/Cost		 Average
Balance
Interest		Average
Yield/Cost		 Average
Balance
Interest		Average
Yield/Cost		 
  Interest-Earning Assets             
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $149,710 $3020.81% $205,815 $1090.21% $91,106 $330.15% 
Investment securities  45,243  2752.44%  26,897  1972.97%  26,914  1852.76% 
Loans (1)  907,088  11,1294.92%  894,539  11,1945.08%  891,948  11,4335.14% 
    Total earnings assets  1,102,041  11,7064.26%  1,127,251  11,5004.14%  1,009,968  11,6514.63% 
  Nonearning Assets             
Cash and due from banks  2,193     2,161     2,204    
Allowance for loan losses  (10,765)    (10,615)    (10,261)   
Other assets  37,435     39,138     40,075    
        Total assets $1,130,904    $1,157,935    $1,041,986    
  Interest-Bearing Liabilities             
Interest-bearing demand deposits $495,821 $2730.22% $519,454 $3190.25% $436,167 $4660.43% 
Savings deposits  25,402  160.25%  23,931  160.27%  20,047  190.38% 
Time deposits  164,687  2110.51%  175,448  2350.54%  184,584  2860.62% 
Total interest-bearing deposits  685,910  5000.29%  718,833  5700.32%  640,798  7710.48% 
Other borrowings  90,000  1960.87%  90,000  1940.87%  92,582  1940.84% 
Total interest-bearing liabilities $775,910 $6960.36% $808,833 $7640.38% $733,380 $9650.53% 
  Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  232,849     227,980     199,306    
Other liabilities  15,646     17,640     15,449    
Stockholders' equity  106,499     103,482     93,851    
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $1,130,904    $1,157,935     1,041,986    
Net interest income and margin  $11,0104.01%  $10,7363.86%  $10,6864.24% 
Net interest spread   3.90%   3.76%   4.10% 
              
Cost of total deposits   0.22%   0.24%   0.37% 
Cost of funds   0.28%   0.30%   0.41% 
              
              


  Six Months Ended Six Months Ended 
  June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 
  Average
Balance
Interest		Average
Yield/Cost		 Average
Balance
Interest		Average
Yield/Cost		 
  Interest-Earning Assets         
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $177,607 $4110.47% $81,251 $720.18% 
Investment securities  36,121  4722.64%  26,406  3452.63% 
Loans (1)  900,849  22,3235.00%  883,902  22,2895.09% 
    Total earnings assets  1,114,577  23,2064.20%  991,559  22,7064.62% 
  Nonearning Assets         
Cash and due from banks  2,177     2,140    
Allowance for loan losses  (10,691)    (10,245)   
Other assets  38,282     39,948    
        Total assets $1,144,345    $1,023,402    
  Interest-Bearing Liabilities         
Interest-bearing demand deposits $507,572 $5920.24% $423,461 $9470.45% 
Savings deposits  24,670  330.27%  19,689  400.41% 
Time deposits  170,038  4450.53%  179,093  5260.59% 
Total interest-bearing deposits  702,280  1,0700.31%  622,243  1,5130.49% 
Other borrowings  90,000  3900.87%  98,757  4650.95% 
Total interest-bearing liabilities $792,280 $1,4600.37% $721,000 $1,9780.55% 
  Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities         
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  230,428     194,191    
Other liabilities  16,638     15,824    
Stockholders' equity  104,999     92,387    
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $1,144,345    $1,023,402    
Net interest income and margin  $21,7463.93%  $20,7284.22% 
Net interest spread   3.83%   4.07% 
          
Cost of total deposits   0.23%   0.37% 
Cost of funds   0.29%   0.44% 
          
          


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION          
(Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited)          
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
PERFORMANCE MEASURES AND RATIOS June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
Return on average common equity  9.92%  15.52%  15.18%  12.67%  14.35%
Return on average assets  0.93%  1.39%  1.37%  1.16%  1.29%
Efficiency ratio  67.26%  57.97%  57.70%  62.62%  60.14%
Net interest margin  4.01%  3.86%  4.24%  3.93%  4.22%
           
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
AVERAGE BALANCES June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
Average assets $1,130,904  $1,157,935  $1,041,986  $1,144,345  $1,023,402 
Average earning assets  1,102,041   1,127,251   1,009,968   1,114,577   991,559 
Average total loans  907,088   894,539   891,948   900,849   883,902 
Average deposits  918,759   946,813   840,104   932,708   816,434 
Average common equity  106,499   103,482   93,851   104,999   92,387 
           
EQUITY ANALYSIS June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021    
Total common equity $107,142  $104,828  $95,457     
Common stock outstanding  8,695   8,682   8,589     
           
Book value per common share $12.32  $12.07  $11.11     
           
ASSET QUALITY June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021    
Nonaccrual loans, net $379  $536  $1,797     
Nonaccrual loans, net/total loans  0.04%  0.06%  0.20%    
Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net $2,250  $2,389  $2,572     
           
Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net $2,629  $2,925  $4,369     
Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net/total assets  0.24%  0.26%  0.41%    
Net loan (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter $(66) $(427) $(48)    
Net (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter/total loans  (0.01%)  (0.05%)  (0.01%)    
           
Allowance for loan losses $10,866  $10,547  $10,240     
Plus: Reserve for undisbursed loan commitments  94   90   78     
Total allowance for credit losses $10,960  $10,637  $10,318     
Allowance for loan losses/total loans held for investment  1.22%  1.22%  1.18%    
Allowance for loan losses/total loans held for investment excluding PPP loans  1.23%  1.23%  1.29%    
Allowance for loan losses/nonaccrual loans, net  2867.02%  1966.82%  569.84%    
           
Community West Bank *          
Community bank leverage ratio  N/A   N/A   8.94%    
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.30%  8.88%  8.94%    
Tier 1 capital ratio  11.07%  11.32%  11.21%    
Total capital ratio  12.22%  12.49%  12.46%    
           
INTEREST SPREAD ANALYSIS June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021    
Yield on total loans  4.92%  5.08%  5.14%    
Yield on investments  2.44%  2.97%  2.76%    
Yield on interest earning deposits  0.81%  0.21%  0.15%    
Yield on earning assets  4.26%  4.14%  4.63%    
           
Cost of interest-bearing deposits  0.29%  0.32%  0.48%    
Cost of total deposits  0.22%  0.24%  0.37%    
Cost of borrowings  0.87%  0.87%  0.84%    
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities  0.36%  0.38%  0.53%    
Cost of funds  0.28%  0.30%  0.41%    
           
* Capital ratios are preliminary until the Call Report is filed.          
           


Contact: Richard Pimentel, EVP & CFO
  805.692.4410
  www.communitywestbank.com
   

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsPress Releases