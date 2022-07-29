Floatie Kings Increase Their Product Line Of Custom Inflatables And Announce Upcoming Launch Of Two New Product Categories On Their Website

Miami, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 2015, Floatie Kings create luxury, custom-designed inflatable and floaties perfect for pool parties, events, and any other occasion you can think of.

Floatie Kings have an award-winning design team, are able to accommodate orders of any size, offer worldwide shipping and are an expert in rush orders – this summer alone, they have designed, produced and shipped thousands of high-quality projects in less than one week.

Now, with their increase of new categories for custom inflatables and upcoming launch of two new categories to add to their website – winter custom inflatables and custom yacht inflatables, along with their own premium versions of classic designs and limited edition collabs with up-and-coming LA creatives, their quality products are guaranteed to leave a lasting impression at every event.

Quality, Custom-made Inflatables

If you are looking for custom inflatables for a special occasion or just to impress your family and friends, then Floatie Kings and their team of expert artists can design and manufacture any inflatable to any specification, size or shape to meet your needs.

All their products are created using only high-quality materials with the added benefit of eco-friendly options – so that you can still have fun while reducing your carbon footprint.

Not only this, but Floatie Kings' dedication to perfection means that every inflatable that they produce will undergo a 24-hour inflation test that ensures that your inflatable has no issues and works (and looks) exactly the way it should.

There is no project too big or ambitious for Floatie Kings and they have the experience and skill to produce a huge range of custom inflatables.

An example of some of their premium products are:

Custom Yacht Inflatables – As Floatie Kings' upcoming new category, you can find a selection of products that can maximise both the fun and luxury of your yacht experience.

– As Floatie Kings' upcoming new category, you can find a selection of products that can maximise both the fun and luxury of your yacht experience. Inflatable Arches – Has your company or business got an important event where they need to stand out? Then select a unique, custom-made inflatable arch that can be personalized with your company's logos, images, or any other graphics – so that everyone knows exactly what your brand is about.

– Has your company or business got an important event where they need to stand out? Then select a unique, custom-made inflatable arch that can be personalized with your company's logos, images, or any other graphics – so that everyone knows exactly what your brand is about. Inflatable Characters – Do you want to throw your children the birthday party of the century which includes all their favorite TV or film characters? Or are you looking for a new way to market your product or company? Inflatable characters offer limitless options as party decorations, to being a way to promote your business – that your customers certainly won't forget.

– Do you want to throw your children the birthday party of the century which includes all their favorite TV or film characters? Or are you looking for a new way to market your product or company? Inflatable characters offer limitless options as party decorations, to being a way to promote your business – that your customers certainly won't forget. Inflatable Art Projects – Floatie Kings specialize in creating totally unique and eye-catching inflatable sculptures that will stand out from the crowd. If you are looking for a one-of-a-kind art piece that will really wow your guests and make a statement at your next event, then contact their artists and start designing your inflatable vision.

– Floatie Kings specialize in creating totally unique and eye-catching inflatable sculptures that will stand out from the crowd. If you are looking for a one-of-a-kind art piece that will really wow your guests and make a statement at your next event, then contact their artists and start designing your inflatable vision. Custom Winter Inflatables – The second of Floatie Kings new added categories, their approaching custom winter inflatables are perfect for celebrating that special time of year with a range of inflatables for your front yard to large, attention-grabbing projects designed for parties and events.

Floatie Kings also offer football inflatables, a selection of bouncy houses, inflatable play centres, inflatable games, inflatable cars, or buildings and many more.

So, if you are looking for a way to make your next party or event more memorable or want to find a unique way to increase your brands presence and attract more attention – then get the royal treatment at Floatie Kings.

More information

To find out more about Floatie Kings and to see a full list of their product selection, please visit their website at https://floatiekings.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/floatie-kings-increase-their-product-line-of-custom-inflatables-and-announce-upcoming-launch-of-two-new-product-categories-on-their-website/

Floatie Kings (Floaties, LLC) 284 NE 60th Street Miami Florida 33137 United States https://floatiekings.com/ pr@floatiekings.com