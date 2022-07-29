BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) Expands its Senior Leadership with the Appointment of Jason Swartley, General Counsel, Amanda Meyer, SVP, People, and Steve Lenderman, SVP, Executive of Global Loss Prevention & Fraud Management

Radnor, PA, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. BMTX, one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers, announced the expansion of its senior leadership team that includes Jason Swartley as General Counsel, Amanda Meyer as SVP, People, and Steve Lenderman as SVP and Executive of Global Loss Prevention & Fraud Management.

Swartley manages all corporate legal matters, including litigation, contracts, third party risk management, and enterprise ethics. Meyer leads the strategic people roadmap for BM Technologies (BMTX), including business and people transformation, and team building and integration. In his role, Lenderman is responsible for oversight of all areas of loss management and related reporting capabilities. The areas that will report to him will be fraud, disputes, loss reporting, and recovery and loan loss prevention in the future.

"We are excited to welcome Jason, Amanda, and Steve to BMTX," said Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO, and Founder of BM Technologies (BMTX). "As we continue to scale, it is imperative to hire leaders with the expertise and industry knowledge that Jason, Amanda, and Steve bring to BMTX. These strategic appointments will empower BMTX in our next level of growth, and we are pleased to expand our already seasoned and tremendously valued team."

Jason Swartley, General Counsel

Swartley is an experienced legal and compliance executive leader with an extensive background in complex litigation, contracts, enterprise ethics, and compliance management systems. Most recently, Swartley finished twenty-five years of service to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, serving as the Chief Deputy Attorney General of the Financial Enforcement Section of the Civil Law Division of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General (OAG). Before joining the OAG, Swartley held several legal and compliance roles with the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA), American Education Services, and FedLoan Servicing. He received his JD from the Dickinson School of Law of the Pennsylvania State University (JD), Temple University School of Law (LL.M. Trial Advocacy), and the Smeal College of Business of the Pennsylvania State University (EMBA).

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Luvleen and the BMTX leadership team," said Swartley. "This is a pivotal time at BMTX, and I look forward to contributing my expertise as BMTX positions itself for continued strategic growth."

Amanda Meyer, SVP, People

Meyer brings over 20 years of experience with high-profile, high-impact, Fortune 50 organizations, most recently as VP, People for SBM Management Services LP, and a tech consulting start-up working with the Department of Defense. Prior to that, she was Head of Talent and Culture at Meridian West Holdings LLC and was Senior Director of Organization Transformation and Effectiveness at Maritz. She has designed, built, and executed people and operational strategies exceeding $150M and held direct P&L responsibilities in various business capacities. Meyer co-founded and held the position of Chief Operating Officer with a privately held investment organization, as well as several other start-ups in hyper-growth mode, serving as Head of Talent and Culture. She graduated from of Iowa State University and holds a Master's in Business and Industrial/Organizational psychology. She also serves on the board of directors, and audit committee chair for Unleashing Potential, a private organization focused on empowering and enriching the lives of underserved children.

"BMTX has done an exceptional job of building an inclusive company culture. I'm looking forward to continuing to build and define a vibrant work environment and high-performing teams that will drive long-term growth," said Meyer.

Steve Lenderman, SVP, Executive of Global Loss Prevention & Fraud Management

Lenderman brings over 25 years of experience in financial crime prevention. He was previously the Director of Strategic Fraud Prevention at ADP in the global security organization.

Before ADP, he was the Fraud Operations Lead for PayPal Business Loans, responsible for fraud detection, investigations, and mitigation. Lenderman has worked at Barclaycard U.S. overseeing major internal and external investigations and compliance. At Barclay's, Lenderman was also involved in counterfeit card defense, the implementation of chip cards, and Apple Pay in the U.S. market. Earlier in his career, he was employed with First USA, Bank One, and Chase in various fraud roles. Lenderman graduated from the University of Delaware with a B.A. in Criminal Justice and is a Certified Fraud Examiner. He currently serves as President of the Delaware Valley Chapter International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators. He is a member of Innovative Payments Association, The National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance, and the Payroll Fraud Prevention Group.

"BMTX's growth has been extraordinary and I'm really looking forward to the expansion of our capabilities in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), gaining a bank charter, and eventually lending to customers directly. I am excited about growing our team in the area of loss management and loss reporting capabilities," said Lenderman.

Launched in 2015, BMTX is one of America's largest digital financial services platforms with approximately two million accounts. BMTX is on a mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer friendly digital banking experience. BMTX is a pioneer in the BaaS sector, powering non-banks to expand access to digital banking products through its award-winning technology.

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. BMTX—formerly known as BankMobile—is among the most prominent digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. The BM Technologies (BMTX) digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as "Banking-as-a-Service" (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expenses than traditional banks while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners, and business. BM Technologies (BMTX) currently has approximately two million accounts and provides disbursement services at about 750 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three college students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.

BMTX has signed a definitive agreement to merge with First Sound Bank, a Seattle, Washington-based business bank. The combined company will be a fintech-based bank focused on serving customers digitally nationwide. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

