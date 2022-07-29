Global Teleradiology Market Size – Forecasts to 2027

Brooklyn, New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Teleradiology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2027.
The introduction of 3D report viewing coupled with an invasion of various teleradiology service providers and firms offering high-quality nighthawk and day radiology services are some key factors that are driving market revenue.
Browse 159 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 175 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Teleradiology Market - Forecast to 2027''
Key Market Insights
- The global teleradiology market size was valued at USD 4.86 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.87 billion by 2027.
- As per the products & services outlook, teleradiology services accounted for the major revenue share in the 2021 teleradiology market.
- Based on the imaging technique outlook, the X-ray and ultrasound segment collectively dominated the 2021 global market in terms of revenue generation.
- Among the end-users, hospitals and clinics captured the maximum revenue share in the 2021 market.
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) market is estimated to account for a major revenue share in the global teleradiology Market from 2022 to 2027
- The Asia Pacific is expected to serve as the fastest revenue-generating market during the forecast period.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cerner Corporation, Medica Group PLC, ONRAD, Inc., Ramsoft, Siemens Healthineers, Teleradiology Solutions (TRS), McKesson Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, and GE Healthcare among others, are some key players in the teleradiology market
Products & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2027)
- Teleradiology Services
- Software
- PACS
- RIS
Imaging Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2027)
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- CT
- MRI
- Nuclear Imaging
- Mammography
- Fluoroscopy
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2027)
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Diagnostic Imaging Centre and Laboratories
- Long Term Care Centers, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
