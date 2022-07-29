Friendly Hills Bancorp Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

WHITTIER, Calif., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Hills Bancorp (the "Company") FHLB, the holding company for Friendly Hills Bank (the "Bank"), today reported consolidated results for the second quarter of 2022. The comparability of financial information for the second quarter of 2022 to the same period of 2021 is affected by the acquisition of three branch offices with $82 million in deposits effective September 24, 2021, after which the related operating results are also reflected in these consolidated financials.
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:
- Total assets ended the quarter at $306 million, up from $293 million at year end 2021 and $282 million at March 31, 2022.
- Total loans have increased $50 million, or 56% to $138 million since year end 2021, and are up $39 million since March 31, 2022.
- Total deposits ended the quarter at $258 million, stable from the prior quarter and prior year end totals, with noninterest-bearing deposits continuing to reflect strong, relationship-based deposit funding sources at 51% of total deposits.
- Total risk-based capital ratio was 10.94% and considered "well-capitalized" - the highest regulatory capital category.
For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported a net loss of $477 thousand compared to a net loss of $130 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022. During the second quarter, net interest income increased $330 thousand, or 21%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, due to strong organic loan growth; however, comparisons to Q1 also reflect the execution of our long-term plan to invest in our infrastructure, including hiring key talent, which is reflected in noninterest expenses increasing by $339 thousand, and a nonrecurring gain of $470 thousand in Q1 from the prepayment of other borrowings. "Our second quarter results were highlighted by significant loan growth, continued strong credit quality, and expansion into the San Diego market. Our recently onboarded specialty lending group is fully operational, and we are excited to see a robust loan pipeline which bodes well for the second half of 2022," said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer of Friendly Hills Bank.
"During the first six months of 2022, the Company delivered solid loan growth. Our lending portfolio increased from $89 million as of December 31, 2021, to $138 million as of June 30, 2022," Rogge continued. The loan portfolio remains diversified with $53 million in Commercial Loans (including $35 million in Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans), $40 million in Other Commercial Real Estate Loans, and $35 million in Residential Real Estate Loans. The significant increase in loan production during the quarter resulted in net interest margin rising from 2.35% in Q1 to 2.84% in Q2, with net interest margin climbing to 3.16% during the month of June.
"As we enter the second half of the year, we are in a strong position to deliver long-term value for our shareholders while also being mindful of the current economic environment," Rogge concluded.
ABOUT FRIENDLY HILLS BANK
Friendly Hills Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Friendly Hills Bancorp FHLB, is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. With a history that spans 16 years, the bank offers a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. Friendly Hills Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit friendlyhillsbank.com or call 562.947.1920.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Friendly Hills Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.
Contacts
Investor Relations Contact
Jim Burgess
858.461.7302
jburgess@friendlyhillsbank.com
Media Relations Contact
Amanda Conover
562.501.9062
aconover@friendlyhillsbank.com
--- Summary Financial Table Follows ---
|Friendly Hills Bancorp
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except per share information)
|6/30/2022
|12/31/2021
|6/30/2021
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|6,241
|$
|6,499
|$
|3,926
|Interest bearing deposits with other financial institutions
|27,214
|58,529
|87,585
|Cash and cash equivalents
|33,455
|65,028
|91,511
|Debt securities
|121,890
|126,858
|17,743
|Loans
|138,443
|88,923
|106,439
|Allowance for loan losses
|(1,800
|)
|(1,800
|)
|(1,800
|)
|Loans, net
|136,643
|87,123
|104,639
|Restricted stock and equity securities
|2,982
|2,632
|2,632
|Premises, equipment and right of use asset, net
|2,394
|2,313
|765
|Bank owned life insurance
|5,005
|4,951
|4,897
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible
|1,753
|1,788
|384
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|2,306
|2,326
|757
|Total Assets
|$
|306,428
|$
|293,019
|$
|223,328
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|131,104
|$
|134,625
|$
|91,197
|Interest-bearing deposits
|127,217
|122,935
|89,135
|Total deposits
|258,321
|257,560
|180,332
|FHLB advances
|25,000
|12,000
|20,500
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|3,669
|3,730
|1,599
|Total Liabilities
|286,990
|273,290
|202,431
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|19,438
|19,729
|20,897
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|306,428
|$
|293,019
|$
|223,328
|Common Shares Outstanding
|2,058,393
|2,006,393
|2,006,393
|Book Value Per Share
|$
|9.44
|$
|9.83
|$
|10.42
|Friendly Hills Bancorp
|Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except per share information)
|For the three
|For the three
|For the six
|months ended
|months ended
|months ended
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|6/30/2022
|Interest income
|$
|1,984
|$
|1,699
|$
|3,683
|Interest expense
|71
|116
|187
|Net Interest Income
|1,913
|1,583
|3,496
|Provision for loan losses
|-
|-
|-
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
|1,913
|1,583
|3,496
|Noninterest income
|199
|680
|879
|Noninterest expense
|2,804
|2,465
|5,269
|Income (Loss) before Provision for Income Taxes
|(692
|)
|(202
|)
|(894
|)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(215
|)
|(72
|)
|(287
|)
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(477
|)
|$
|(130
|)
|$
|(607
|)
|Earnings (Loss) Per Share Basic
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.30
|)
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.