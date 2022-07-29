CleanSpark Executives to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Via Webcast

LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark Inc. CLSK, America's bitcoin miner, will discuss fiscal third quarter 2022 financial results via a live webcast beginning 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Results will be released after the close of regular trading on August 9, 2022.
To view the webcast, please visit www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations
Downloadable files, including transcripts, will be available on the company website 48 hours after the event.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark CLSK is America's bitcoin miner. Since 2014, we've helped people achieve energy independence for their homes and businesses. In 2020, we began applying that expertise to develop sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We strive to leave the planet better than we found it by sourcing and investing in low-carbon energy, like wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees, the communities we operate in, and the people around the world who depend on Bitcoin. CleanSpark is a Forbes 2022 America's Best Small Company and holds the 44th spot on the Financial Times' List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas. For more information about CleanSpark, please visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Matt Schultz
ir@cleanspark.com
Media Contacts
Isaac Holyoak
pr@cleanspark.com
BlocksBridge Consulting
Nishant Sharma
cleanspark@blocksbridge.com
Isaac Holyoak CleanSpark, Inc. 702-989-7694 pr@cleanspark.com
