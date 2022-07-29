Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2022 Business Intelligence Competency Center Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2022 Business Intelligence Competency Center Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds series of research. A Business Intelligence (BI) Competency Center is a group within an organization responsible for defining, delivering, documenting, and promoting best-practice BI and analytical solutions.
The 9th annual BI Competence Center Market Study examines the goals and functions of the Business Intelligence Competency Center (BICC), including BICC success; organization and reporting structure; longevity; staffing, skills, and activities; and budget/funding.
"Recent global events and economic conditions have created greater levels of uncertainty," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "Our data show that leveraging data and business intelligence can help organizations manage through difficult times, and implementing a BI competency center can contribute to successful BI initiatives."
Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.
About Dresner Advisory Services
Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.
Press contact:
Danielle Guinebertiere
Dresner Advisory Services
Danielle@dresneradvisory.com
978 254 5587
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.