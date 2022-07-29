Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2022 Business Intelligence Competency Center Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2022 Business Intelligence Competency Center Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds series of research. A Business Intelligence (BI) Competency Center is a group within an organization responsible for defining, delivering, documenting, and promoting best-practice BI and analytical solutions.



The 9th annual BI Competence Center Market Study examines the goals and functions of the Business Intelligence Competency Center (BICC), including BICC success; organization and reporting structure; longevity; staffing, skills, and activities; and budget/funding.

"Recent global events and economic conditions have created greater levels of uncertainty," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "Our data show that leveraging data and business intelligence can help organizations manage through difficult times, and implementing a BI competency center can contribute to successful BI initiatives."

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

