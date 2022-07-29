Blink Charging Selected as Preferred Provider to Charge ZEVx Electric Conversion Kits

Emerging fleet electrification and EV platform provider selects Blink for charging solution needs for fleet customers



Miami Beach, Florida, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. BLNK BLNKW))) ("Blink"), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that it has entered into referral cooperation agreement with ATHENA, the vehicle electrification arm of ZEVX, an innovative start-up dedicated to eliminating barriers to electric vehicle adoption with affordable EV conversion kits, to begin to refer their fleet clients to Blink.

Arizona based ZEVx provides conversion solutions for fleets looking to electrify their current vehicles, avoiding long lead times on new vehicle platforms. Utilizing LG batteries for their conversions, they offer a lower-cost option for fleets who wish to go electric with readily available battery packs.

"We're excited to have been selected as a preferred charger provider with ZEVx and working directly with them to bring a total ecosystem solution for our joint fleet customers," said Amy Dobrikova, Blink VP Fleet Solutions. "Blink has the service-after-the-sale support with our 247/365 call support, network operations center, nationwide network of installers, and grant department support, along with multiple Blink financing options."

Blink offers a number of EV fleet charging solutions, including innovative hardware & management software that connects vehicles, drivers, and EV chargers. For product providers such as Blink, ZEVX's ATHENA provides new prospective clients the best options to meet their charging needs.

"Blink is providing some great charging solutions for fleet customers with great success. This cooperation helps customers close the gap between charging infrastructure and e-mobility solutions," advises Jake Obert, VP of North American Sales for ZEVx. "The cooperation between our companies will help customers adopt more sustainable vehicles into their fleet."

The Blink network open API will allow for Blink charger locations to be integrated into the ZEVx dashboard in their vehicle, this will inform drivers of the nearest Blink Charger location.

"It's exciting to cooperate with a company that is electrifying and converting Internal Combustion Engines up to 10 years old and still on the road today," added Jeremy Watrous, Blink Senior Manager Automotive OEM Business Development.

Blink Charging Co. BLNK BLNKW))), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed over 48,000 charging ports across 19 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink's charging locations worldwide. Blink's principal line of products and services include the Blink EV charging network ("Blink Network"), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

ZEVx is an Arizona-based company with deep engineering roots that strives to be the worldwide leader in repowering for light and medium duty fleet vehicles. ZEVx's proprietary powertrain (batteries and drive motor) configuration and rapid turnaround of existing fleet vehicles will accelerate EV adoption globally and provide customers the support infrastructure, fleet services, and knowledge they need to transform fleet operations to meet sustainability goals. ZEVx's primary mission is to enable EV participation across the existing automotive and mobility ecosystem and support fleets through their electrification journey while scaling through democratized partnerships and making the ‘dream' of EV accessible to all.

