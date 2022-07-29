Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Completes Acquisition of Gesellschaft für digitale Bildung ("GfdB"), Institut für moderne Bildung ("IfmB"), and DEQSTER

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Quebec, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") CTS (FSE:0ZB) CTSDF a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced definitive agreement to acquire Germany-based organizations Gesellschaft für digitale Bildung ("GfdB"), Institut für moderne Bildung ("IfmB"), and DEQSTER. Converge announced it had entered into the definitive agreement on June 15, 2022.



Headquartered in Germany, GfdB, IfmB, and DEQSTER are all education market focused organizations enabling schools and universities to implement their digital future. GfdB and IfmB are full-service IT suppliers for education, offering everything from hardware and software to advanced training and comprehensive technical/consulting services. DEQSTER specializes in the development and production of equipment for digital learning and working, with a broad portfolio comprising of tablet cases, protective sleeves, digital pencils, and more.

GfdB, IfmB, and DEQSTER join the portfolio of companies announced by Converge or its affiliates since October 2017. Converge's family of companies also includes Corus Group, LLC; Northern Micro, Inc.; 10084182 Canada Inc. operating as Becker-Carroll; Key Information Systems, Inc.; BlueChip Tek, Inc.; Lighthouse Computer Systems, Inc.; Software Information Systems LLC.; Nordisk Systems, Inc.; Essex Technology Group, Inc.; Datatrend Technologies, Inc.; VSS, LLC; Solutions PCD, Inc.; Unique Digital, Inc.; Workgroup Connections, Inc.; Vivvo Application Studios LTD.; Vicom Computer Services, Inc.; CarpeDatum LLC; Accudata Systems, Inc.; Dasher Technologies, Inc.; ExactlyIT, Inc.; REDNET GmbH; Vicom Infinity, Inc.; Infinity Systems Software, Inc.; LPA Software Solutions, LLC; OPIN Digital, Inc; Paragon Development Systems, Inc.; Visucom GmbH; 1CRM Systems Corp.; Interdynamix Systems; Creative Breakthroughs, Inc.; PC Specialists, Inc. d/b/a Technology Integration Group; and Notarius.

About GfdB

Gesellschaft für digitale Bildung (GfdB, Society for Digital Education) accompanies schools and educational institutions all over Germany on their way into the digital future. It sees itself as a process companion that identifies individual digital solutions. As a provider of complete digital solutions, GfdB is a one-stop supplier – it offers everything from the right hardware and software to advanced training and comprehensive technical and consulting services. Together with more than twenty partners from the digital sector, GfdB creates new ways of digitalization – for modern digital classes that inspire teachers and motivate students. For more information about Gesellschaft für digitale Bildung, visit www.gfdb.de.

About IfmB

The Institut für moderne Bildung GmbH (IfmB, Institute for Modern Education) was founded in Tutzing in the year 2020 and is a partner to educational institutions such as schools and universities on their path to digitalization. The activities of IfmB include the development of ideas and the implementation of digital concepts for the education sector. As a provider of complete IT solutions, IfmB supplies hardware and software and provides comprehensive services related to digitalization for schools and educational institutions. IfmB offers its clients a 360-degree approach and develops customized and contemporary digital solutions with a focus on sustainability and innovation. For more information on IfmB, visit www.ifmb.de.

About DEQSTER

Founded in 2021, the Hamburg-based company develops and produces equipment for digital learning and working. Its portfolio comprises tablet cases, protective sleeves, a digital pencil, charging cables, chargers, and adapters. All DEQSTER products are specially designed for use in schools and educational institutions. The high-quality equipment matches the requirements of students and teachers towards digital accessories perfectly. DEQSTER sees itself as an accessories specialist that supports the holistic approach of digital education optimally with its products. The product solutions are distributed nationwide via a broad network of retail partners. For more information on DEQSTER, visit www.deqster.de.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.