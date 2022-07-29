Corporate Wellness Market Growth by 2022-2028 Research Report with Key Players, Regional Segmentation, Size, Shares, Revenue, Opportunities, Challenges, Types, Applications

Pune, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Wellness Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Corporate wellness market during the forecast period.
Corporate wellness programs consist of health risk assessments, fitness, health screening, weight management, smoking cessation, and nutrition. These programs reduce cost of hospitalization, surgeries, and visits to health care specialists. Moreover, corporate wellness programs increase productivity, decrease absenteeism, and improve quality of life of employees. The global Corporate Wellness market size is projected to reach US$ 73640 million by 2028, from US$ 49080 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2028.
Corporate Wellness Market Segmentation: -
Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.
Segment by Type: -
- Health Risk Assessment
- Fitness
- Smoking Cessation
- Health Screening
- Nutrition & Weight Management
- Stress Management
- Others
Segment by Application: -
- Large Enterprise
- Small and Medium Enterprise
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)
Key Players in the Corporate wellness Market: -
- EXOS
- ProvantHealth
- Wellness Corporate Solutions
- ComPsych Corporation
- Optum
- Central Corporate Wellness
- TruworthWellness
- CXA Group
- SOL Wellness
Key Benefits of Corporate wellness Market Research Report:
- Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Corporate wellness Market
- Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report
Detailed TOC of Global Corporate wellness Market Research Report 2022
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Corporate wellness Breakdown Data by Type
5 Corporate wellness Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia-Pacific
9 Latin America
10 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Players Profiles
12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
