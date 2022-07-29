Ballantyne Strong to Announce 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 2, 2022

Charlotte, NC, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballantyne Strong, Inc. BTN (the "Company") today announced that the Company will issue its 2022 second quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The Company's financial results and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at ballantynestrong.com/investors.



A conference call to discuss the Company's 2022 second quarter financial results will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. Interested parties can listen to the call via live webcast or by phone. To access the webcast, visit the Company's website at ballantynestrong.com/investors or use following link: BTN Webcast Link. To access the conference call by phone, dial (888) 348-6454 (domestic) or (412) 902-4211 (international). Please access the webcast or dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and accessible on the Company's website at ballantynestrong.com/investors.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (www.ballantynestrong.com) is a diversified holding company with operations and holdings across a broad range of industries. The Company's Strong Entertainment segment is the largest premium screen supplier in North America, provides technical support services and related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, and recently launched its studio operations to produce content for streaming and other entertainment outlets. Ballantyne holds equity stakes in Firefly Systems, Inc., GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. GFP, and FG Financial Group, Inc. FGF, as well as real estate through its Digital Ignition operating business.

Investor Relations Contacts