Ballantyne Strong to Announce 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 2, 2022

Charlotte, NC, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballantyne Strong, Inc. BTN (the "Company") today announced that the Company will issue its 2022 second quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The Company's financial results and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at ballantynestrong.com/investors.
A conference call to discuss the Company's 2022 second quarter financial results will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. Interested parties can listen to the call via live webcast or by phone. To access the webcast, visit the Company's website at ballantynestrong.com/investors or use following link: BTN Webcast Link. To access the conference call by phone, dial (888) 348-6454 (domestic) or (412) 902-4211 (international). Please access the webcast or dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register.
A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and accessible on the Company's website at ballantynestrong.com/investors.
About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.
Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (www.ballantynestrong.com) is a diversified holding company with operations and holdings across a broad range of industries. The Company's Strong Entertainment segment is the largest premium screen supplier in North America, provides technical support services and related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, and recently launched its studio operations to produce content for streaming and other entertainment outlets. Ballantyne holds equity stakes in Firefly Systems, Inc., GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. GFP, and FG Financial Group, Inc. FGF, as well as real estate through its Digital Ignition operating business.
Investor Relations Contacts
|Mark Roberson
|John Nesbett / Jennifer Belodeau
|Ballantyne Strong, Inc. - Chief Executive Officer
|IMS Investor Relations
|(704) 994-8279
|(203) 972-9200
|IR@btn-inc.com
|jnesbett@institutionalms.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.