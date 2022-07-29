Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size worth US$ 81.90 Bn by 2031 | CAGR: 10.8%: Notes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global land mobile radio (LMR) systems market is prognosticated to register growth at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2022-2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The report by TMR provides in-depth data and assessment on varied important factors such as the growth drivers, challenges, restraints, and sales projections in professional mobile radio (LMR) systems market.

Players operating in the land mobile radio (LMR) systems market are focusing on the expansion of their product portfolios. Hence, they are seen investing increasingly on R&Ds. Moreover, companies are using the strategies of mergers and acquisitions in order to stay ahead of the competition.

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market: Key Findings

Land mobile radio (LMR) systems are being increasingly adopted across various places including the theme parks, hotels, manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and public safety agencies such as firefighters, emergency medical services (EMS), and police departments around the world, states TMR research report on professional mobile radio (LMR) systems market. Key factors boosting the adoption of these systems include their ability to offer dependable and fast communication services. Hence, increasing adoption of these systems is propelling the global land mobile radio (LMR) systems market, which is prognosticated to be valued at US$ 81.90 Bn by 2031.

Over the period of past few years, there has been a rise in the number of varied natural disasters including earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, and landslides. Moreover, the number of workplace mishaps and road accidents are being increasing around the world. These factors have resulted into a burden on different emergency response agencies globally. In the recent years, LMR radio systems are being adopted by such agencies owing to the spectral efficiency and rugged quality of these systems. This factor is fueling the growth opportunities for stakeholders operating in the professional mobile radio (LMR) systems market.

Organizations from varied end-use industries are inclining toward replacing their existing systems with digital LMRs owing to the ability of these latest devices to offer advanced voice clarity and battery performance. Hence, rise in the adoption of technological advancements across the globe are driving the sales growth in the land mobile radio (LMR) systems market.



Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the number of natural disasters across the globe are driving the demand opportunities in the land mobile radio (LMR) systems market

Increase in focus of organizations on replacing their older LMR systems with digital ones is propelling the market

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market: Regional Analysis

The players in the land mobile radio (LMR) systems market are anticipated to gain sizable growth prospects in North America and Europe owing to factors such as rise in incidences of accidents and natural disasters in the regions and increase in the adoption of digital technologies across military & defense, public safety, utility, logistics & transportation, construction, building maintenance, manufacturing, and mining industries

The Asia Pacific is fastest growing market for professional mobile radio (LMR) systems manufacturers as the LMR systems are being increasingly utilized during natural calamities including earthquakes, workplace accidents, and floods

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Anritsu

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo USA

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Simoco Wireless Solutions

BK Technologies (RELM Wireless Corporation)

Thales

Tait Communications

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

Triple C Communications, Inc.

Sepura Limited

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Segmentation

By Product Type Handheld Vehicle Mounted Fixed Base

By Technology Analog Digital

By End-use Industry Public Safety Military & Defense Logistics & Transportation Utility Others

Regions Covered North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America





