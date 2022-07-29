Alpaca Fiber Market is Developing at a CAGR of 3.2% and Assessed to Arrive at US$4.7 billion During Forecast 2022 - 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global alpaca fiber market demand is estimated to grow at an opulent CAGR of 3.2% with a valuation of US$ 3.4 Billion in 2022. According to FMI analysis, the alpaca fiber market is projected to reach US$ 4.7 Billion from 2022 to 2032. The growth of the Alpaca Fiber Market is attributed to its global utilization across the Automotive industry.



A natural fiber extracted from an alpaca is known as alpaca fiber. As compared to fur alpaca fiber is stronger, more hypoallergenic, warner, lighter and has more elasticity. When compared to conventional wool, alpaca fiber is not scratchy, which gives the benefit of alpaca fiber so people who cannot wear sheep wool can wear alpaca fiber clothing.

Alpaca fiber is considered to be one of the world's finest and most luxurious natural fibers, making it a common and extravagant choice for lavish and leisure clothing. Growing customer demand for natural fashion accessories and clothing is one of the major factors for the surge in the alpaca fiber market.

Key Takeaways

Surging customer demand for natural fashion accessories and clothing is one of the major factors expected to propel the growth of the Alpaca fiber market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Increasing awareness among consumers regarding the product benefits is yet another crucial factor that is rapidly augmenting alpaca fiber fashion stores which offer the easy approachability of the products.

The growth of the Alpaca fiber market is anticipated to spur throughout the forecast period owing to increasing customer inclination toward natural fashion accessories and clothing.

Furthermore, increasing trends of highly sustainable and eco-friendly garments and the rising standard of living of the people are some other factors that are expected to augment the growth of the alpaca fiber market during the forecast period.

Increasing popularity in the fashion apparel industry along with rising demand for warm and soft clothing fiber is expected to further contribute by generating immense opportunities that will lead to the growth of the alpaca fiber market in the forthcoming years.

North America is expected to dominate the global Alpaca fiber market, owing to the rising popularity of alpaca fiber-based products and accessories amongst consumers.

Competitive Landscape

THE ALPACA YARN COMPANY, AHA Bolivia, New Era Fiber, The Natural Fiber Company, Coopecan, Zeilinger Wool Company, Plymouth Yarn Company, Inc., Fil Katia, Cascade Yarns, MALABRIGO YARN, AndeanSun Yarns, Berroco, Inc., Mary Maxim, Inc., Laughing Hens, Lion Brand Yarn, Alpaca Owners Association, Inc., White Frost Farms, Yarns and Fibers (YnFx), Classi Alpaca, Altifibers S.A. are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Attributed to the presence of such a high number of participants, the market is highly competitive. While global players such as THE ALPACA YARN COMPANY, and AHA Bolivia account for considerable market size, several regional level players are also operating across key growth regions, particularly in North America.

More Insights into the Alpaca Fiber Market

The North American region is projected to lead the Alpaca fiber market by accounting for the maximum share in the global market. Attributing the accelerated popularity of alpaca fiber-based products and accessories amongst consumers is propelling the growth of the Alpaca fiber market.

The United States is accounting for the maximum share of the global Alpaca fiber market due to the rising number of retail outlets for these garments in the country. In addition to that, North America Alpaca Fiber Market is expected to expand at a 4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia has emerged as one of the leading regions in the Alpaca fiber market owing to the surge for stuffed and plush toys across the globe. A significant surge in the population with increased spending capabilities of the consumers is expected to drive demand for soft toys, which in turn is likely to have a positive impact on the industry growth.

There is a noticeable increase in consumer spending capabilities that are combined well with favorable weather conditions in the region which are spurring demand for alpaca fiber accessories, which in turn is expected to propel the growth of the Alpaca Fiber market during the forecast period.

Accelerated trends of sustainable and eco-friendly garments are raising stand of living for the majority of the people are some of the factors that are expected to augment the growth of the alpaca fiber market during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Key Segments Profiled in the Alpaca Fiber Industry Survey

Wool Type:

Huacaya Alpaca Fiber

Suri Alpaca Fiber

Grade:

Ultra-Fine Alpaca Fiber (Royal baby) (< 20 Microns)

Superfine Alpaca Fiber (Baby) (20-22.9 Microns)

Fine Alpaca Fiber (23-25.9 Microns)

Medium Alpaca Fiber (26-28.9 Microns)

Intermediate Alpaca Fiber (Adult) (29-32 Microns)

Robust Alpaca Fiber (32.1-35 Microns)

Application:

Alpaca Fiber for Apparels

Alpaca Fiber for Interior Textiles

Alpaca Fiber for Floorings

Alpaca Fiber for Industrial Felting

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa





