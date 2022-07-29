CVRx to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. ("CVRx"), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, today announced that the management team will present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The Company is scheduled to present at 8:30 am Eastern Time the same day via webcast.
A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company's website at ir.cvrx.com or the link here.
About CVRx, Inc.
CVRx is focused on the development and commercialization of Barostim™, the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. Baroreceptors activate the body's baroreflex, which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.
Investor Contact:
Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie
ICR Westwicke
443-213-0501
ir@cvrx.com
Media Contact:
Erich Sandoval
Finn Partners
212-867-1762
erich.sandoval@finnpartners.com
