Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Third Quarter Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. MBLU (the "Company"), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $6.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $1.2 million, or 22.31%, compared to net income of $5.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company also announced diluted earnings per share of $3.21 for quarter, representing a 21.59% increase over diluted earnings per share of $2.64 for prior quarter. Higher quarter over quarter net earnings were driven primarily by increased net interest income and lower non-interest expense. The decline in non-interest expense was driven by a one-time adjustment to health insurance expense during the quarter. At the bank level, the company generated a Return on Average Assets (ROA) of 2.08% during the quarter ending June 30, 2022, versus a 1.74% ROA during the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

"The second quarter was a very solid one for the company. During the quarter, our team generated loan growth of over $52.3 million, which was an increase of over 5.4% (annualized over 21%) from the quarter ending March 31, 2022. As our loan portfolio grew with only slightly higher deposit costs, we produced net interest income of $14.1 million, a 3.66% increase over the first quarter's level of $13.6 million," said Spence Mullis, CEO and Chairman. "We're proud of our results in the second quarter, and we're positioned well for the second half of the year. As the Federal Reserve continues to try and tame inflation through tighter monetary policy, we expect some softening in the broader economy along with higher deposit costs in the coming months. However, our balance sheet is positioned well to perform in this scenario as we are entering the second half of the year with a low-cost deposit mix as well as solid credit metrics."

The Company's total shareholders' equity increased 3.72% to $159 million as of June 30, 2022, as compared to $153 million as of March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share increased to $69.52 as of June 30, 2022, a 3.79% increase from $66.98 per share on March 31, 2022. On July 20, 2022, the board of directors approved a third quarter dividend of $0.44 per share payable on or about September 15th to all shareholders of record as of August 15th.

The bank sold a piece of other real estate during the second quarter and realized a gain of $305 thousand, which contributed to an overall net gain on sales of other real estate of $290 thousand during the quarter. Provision for loan losses was $375 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which is in line with the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank's reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.24% as of June 30, 2022, versus 1.30% as of March 31, 2022. Asset quality improved during the quarter as the bank's adversely classified coverage ratio improved to 6.82% as of June 30, 2022, versus 8.28% as of March 31, 2022.

"We are very excited about our bank's footprint and future with the recent announcement of several industrial and manufacturing projects in our service areas. Large manufacturing projects were announced in both Houston and Bulloch counties during the second quarter, as well as an electric vehicle manufacturer just to the south of our Bulloch County market, which will be transformational for the whole region," said Mullis. "We look forward to continuing to serve our customers, communities, team members as well as our shareholders with a commitment to enhancing value for each every day."

*In the prior earnings release dated April 28, 2022, net income for the first quarter of 2022 was understated by $314 thousand. The understatement was related to a gain on sale of other real estate (different from this quarter's aforementioned gain). All other performance ratios, per share data and credit metrics were correct in the April 28, 2022, earnings announcement.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "might," "will," "would," "could" or "intend." We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company's loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company's risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.





MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Balance Sheet June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 Change % Change 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS ` Cash and due from banks $ 74,271,951 $ 143,422,859 $ (69,150,908 ) -48.21 % $ 66,121,775 Federal funds sold 18,873,609 15,664,564 3,209,045 20.49 % 87,869,237 Total cash and cash equivalents 93,145,560 159,087,423 (65,941,863 ) -41.45 % 153,991,012 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 350,000 350,000 -- -- 350,000 Securities available for sale, at fair value -- -- -- -- 263,891,405 Securities held to maturity, at cost 275,498,923 267,833,392 7,665,531 2.86 % 1,682,445 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost 744,500 624,300 120,200 19.25 % 624,200 Loans, net of unearned income 1,009,838,142 957,533,245 52,304,897 5.46 % 858,178,798 Less-allowance for loan losses (12,519,189 ) (12,408,458 ) (110,731 ) 0.89 % (12,099,672 ) Loans, net 997,318,953 945,124,787 52,194,166 5.52 % 846,079,126 Bank premises and equipment, net 14,721,005 14,837,637 (116,632 ) -0.79 % 15,178,731 ROU assets for operating lease, net 1,061,310 1,158,386 (97,076 ) -8.38 % 505,635 Goodwill 9,361,704 9,361,704 -- -- 9,361,770 Intangible assets, net 2,196,485 2,282,410 (85,925 ) -3.76 % 2,543,350 Other real estate and foreclosed assets 3,751,184 5,106,587 (1,355,403 ) -26.54 % 271,389 Accrued interest receivable 4,685,278 4,352,997 332,281 7.63 % 4,362,402 Cash surrender value of life insurance 14,153,898 14,065,097 88,801 0.63 % 13,798,452 Other assets 14,274,462 14,505,874 (231,412 ) -1.60 % 10,029,683 Total Assets $ 1,431,263,262 $ 1,438,690,594 $ (7,427,332 ) -0.52 % $ 1,322,669,600 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 367,004,039 $ 355,354,700 $ 11,649,339 3.28 % $ 306,244,572 Interest bearing 871,719,946 896,502,158 (24,782,212 ) -2.76 % 853,411,310 1,238,723,985 1,251,856,858 (13,132,873 ) -1.05 % 1,159,655,882 Other borrowed funds 28,789,380 28,770,730 18,650 0.06 % 28,714,778 Lease liability for operating lease 1,061,310 1,158,386 (97,076 ) -8.38 % 505,635 Accrued interest payable 106,192 321,188 (214,996 ) -66.94 % 198,992 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,616,439 3,316,942 299,497 9.03 % 6,958,927 Total liabilities 1,272,297,306 1,285,424,104 (13,126,798 ) -1.02 % 1,196,034,214 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 2,171,665 2,165,730 5,935 0.27 % 2,151,398 Paid in capital surplus 41,391,867 40,907,274 484,593 1.18 % 39,735,842 Retained earnings 101,723,321 103,112,378 (1,389,057 ) -1.35 % 81,672,346 Current year earnings 12,363,616 5,561,414 6,802,202 122.31 % 10,679,804 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,009,031 3,213,238 (204,207 ) -6.36 % 5,061,193 Treasury Stock, at cost 51,291 (1,693,544 ) (1,693,544 ) -- -- (1,665,197 ) Total shareholders' equity 158,965,956 153,266,490 5,699,466 3.72 % 137,635,386 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,431,263,262 $ 1,438,690,594 (7,427,332 ) -0.52 % $ 1,333,669,600

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Statement of Income June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 Change % Change 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 12,916,106 $ 12,708,366 $ 207,740 1.63 % $ 12,795,036 Interest income on securities 1,809,274 1,581,771 227,503 14.38 % 1,449,522 Income on federal funds sold 18,380 4,771 13,609 285.24 % 18,769 Income on time deposits held in other banks 145,381 66,520 78,861 118.55 % 28,685 Other interest and dividend income 49,189 50,708 (1,519 ) -3.00 % 53,518 Total interest and dividend income 14,938,330 14,412,136 526,194 3.65 % 14,345,530 Interest Expense: Deposits 485,077 462,472 22,605 4.89 % 626,030 Interest on other borrowed funds 398,866 391,195 7,671 1.96 % 387,005 Interest on federal funds purchased -- -- -- -- -- Total interest expense 883,943 853,667 30,276 3.55 % 1,013,035 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 14,054,387 13,558,469 495,918 3.66 % 13,332,495 Less-provision for loan losses 375,000 375,000 - 0.00 % 750,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,679,387 13,183,469 495,918 3.76 % 12,582,495 Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 628,174 569,074 59,100 10.39 % 418,331 Other service charges, commisions and fees 472,427 363,780 108,647 29.87 % 365,636 Gain on sales of foreclosed assets 290,564 314,210 (23,646 ) -7.53 % -- Gain on sales and calls of securities -- -- -- -- -- Gain on sale of loans -- -- -- -- -- Increase in CSV of life insurance 88,800 87,146 1,654 1.90 % 89,787 Other income 7,992 41,987 (33,995 ) -80.97 % 41,655 Total noninterest income 1,487,957 1,376,197 111,760 8.12 % 915,409 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,516,545 5,066,729 (550,184 ) -10.86 % 4,449,439 Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 543,815 532,932 10,883 2.04 % 573,066 Loss (gain) on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate -- -- -- -- (138 ) Other expenses 2,883,858 2,851,857 32,001 1.12 % 2,467,806 Total noninterest expense 7,944,218 8,451,518 (507,300 ) -6.00 % 7,490,173 Income Before Income Taxes 7,223,126 6,108,148 1,114,978 18.25 % 6,007,731 Provision for income taxes 420,925 546,734 (125,809 ) -23.01 % 547,193 Net Income $ 6,802,201 $ 5,561,414 1,240,787 22.31 % $ 5,460,538 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 3.21 $ 2.64 0.57 21.59 % $ 2.60 Diluted $ 3.21 $ 2.64 0.57 21.59 % $ 2.60

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Information Quarter Ending June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 Dollars in thousand, except per share data (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Per Share Data Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 3.21 $ 2.64 $ 2.60 Diluted Earnings per Common Share 3.21 2.64 2.60 Dividends per Common Share 0.44 0.44 0.38 Book Value per Common Share 74.97 72.49 65.53 Tangible Book Value per Common Share 69.52 66.98 59.86 Average Diluted Shared Outstanding $ 2,112,305 $ 2,108,037 $ 2,097,534 End of Period Common Shares Outstanding $ 2,120,374 $ 2,114,439 $ 2,100,471 Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only) Return on Average Assets 2.08 % 1.74 % 1.80 % Return on Average Equity 16.93 % 14.87 % 15.23 % Equity/Assets 12.44 % 11.90 % 12.02 % Yield on Earning Assets 4.29 % 4.18 % 4.30 % Cost of Funds 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.22 % Net Interest Margin 4.14 % 4.04 % 4.10 % Efficiency Ratio 48.06 % 53.50 % 51.03 % Credit Metrics Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans 1.24 % 1.30 % 1.41 % Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans* 1.24 % 1.30 % 1.47 % Adversely Classified Assets to Tier 1 Capital plus Allowance for Loan Losses 6.82 % 8.28 % 8.43 % * Excludes PPP Loans

CONTACT: Morris State Bancshares Chris Bond Chief Financial Officer 478-272-5202