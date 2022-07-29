The Real Good Food Company to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on Friday, August 12, 2022

CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. RGF ("Real Good Foods" or the "Company"), an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today announced it will report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Friday, August 12, 2022 before market open.
The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, August 12, 2022. To participate on the live call, listeners in the United States may dial (877) 451-6152 and international listeners may dial (201) 389-0879. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through August 26, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States, or (412) 317-6671 internationally, and entering the passcode 13731927.
The call will also be webcast and available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.realgoodfoods.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.
About The Real Good Food Company
Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," represents the Company's strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make nutritious comfort foods that are low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and made from gluten and grain free real ingredients more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and, in turn, improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions available, in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with more than 420,000 followers.
Investor Contact Chris Bevenour ir@realgoodfoods.com Media Contact Nikole Johnston realgoodfoods@powerdigital.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
