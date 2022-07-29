BrewBilt Brewing Company Launches with Synergies for BrewBilt Manufacturing

GRASS VALLEY, CA, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the "Company") BBRW, announced the official launch of BrewBilt Brewing Company's brand of craft beers and the synergy with the brewhouses built by BrewBilt Manufacturing.
CEO Jef Lewis stated, "BrewBilt Brewing craft beers are officially out in the world! Our first two beers, Party Eyes Kolsch and Jester's Privilege IPA, have hit taps and shelves and are making waves. We're thrilled by the response that we've been getting to these brews and can't wait to bring you more. BrewBilt Manufacturing built the brewhouse and cellar tanks for our brewery, and this has opened doors for more brewing equipment sales. We will utilize the brewery to sell more brewhouses in the USA and Europe."
Lewis further stated, "After just a week since the launch, you can already find our beers in dozens of bars, restaurants, and craft beer stores with more being added every day. We're expanding distribution throughout Northern California and beyond, building out a taproom, and will soon launch our Beer Finder, and Online Beer Store. Stay tuned for more, and follow BrewBilt Brewing on Instagram and Twitter for more regular updates."
BrewBilt Manufacturing will utilize the BrewBilt Brewing facility for demonstration of its brewhouses and cellar vessels. This facility is state of the art with proprietary systems and automation processes that allow for higher quality craft beer production and better efficiency.
Follow us on Twitter (@BrewBilt) and Instagram (@BrewBilt_Mfg)
ABOUT BREWBILT MANUFACTURING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbilt.com)
BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that designs and manufactures custom brewing and fermentation equipment for craft brewers dedicated to making excellent beer. BrewBilt brewhouses and tanks are fabricated by highly skilled local welders using best-in-class American stainless steel. Whether you're adding cellar tanks, starting a neighborhood brewpub, or expanding a regional microbrewery, look to BrewBilt to design a solution just for you.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.
Contact:
Jef Lewis, Chairman and CEO
BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. - BBRW
(530) 802-5023
Info@BrewBilt.com
Source: BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.