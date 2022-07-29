BrewBilt Brewing Company Launches with Synergies for BrewBilt Manufacturing

GRASS VALLEY, CA, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the "Company") BBRW, announced the official launch of BrewBilt Brewing Company's brand of craft beers and the synergy with the brewhouses built by BrewBilt Manufacturing.



CEO Jef Lewis stated, "BrewBilt Brewing craft beers are officially out in the world! Our first two beers, Party Eyes Kolsch and Jester's Privilege IPA, have hit taps and shelves and are making waves. We're thrilled by the response that we've been getting to these brews and can't wait to bring you more. BrewBilt Manufacturing built the brewhouse and cellar tanks for our brewery, and this has opened doors for more brewing equipment sales. We will utilize the brewery to sell more brewhouses in the USA and Europe."

Lewis further stated, "After just a week since the launch, you can already find our beers in dozens of bars, restaurants, and craft beer stores with more being added every day. We're expanding distribution throughout Northern California and beyond, building out a taproom, and will soon launch our Beer Finder , and Online Beer Store . Stay tuned for more, and follow BrewBilt Brewing on Instagram and Twitter for more regular updates."

BrewBilt Manufacturing will utilize the BrewBilt Brewing facility for demonstration of its brewhouses and cellar vessels. This facility is state of the art with proprietary systems and automation processes that allow for higher quality craft beer production and better efficiency.

Follow us on Twitter ( @BrewBilt ) and Instagram ( @BrewBilt_Mfg )

ABOUT BREWBILT MANUFACTURING COMPANY: ( http://www.brewbilt.com )

BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that designs and manufactures custom brewing and fermentation equipment for craft brewers dedicated to making excellent beer. BrewBilt brewhouses and tanks are fabricated by highly skilled local welders using best-in-class American stainless steel. Whether you're adding cellar tanks, starting a neighborhood brewpub, or expanding a regional microbrewery, look to BrewBilt to design a solution just for you.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:

Jef Lewis, Chairman and CEO

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. - BBRW

(530) 802-5023

Info@BrewBilt.com

Source: BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc.