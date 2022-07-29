HOTEL EQUITIES TO MANAGE SAWRIDGE INN AND CONFERENCE CENTRE

Edmonton, AB, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel ownership, management, and development firm Hotel Equities ("HE") continues to grow its management portfolio in Canada as it assumes management of the Sawridge Inn and Conference Centre, located in Edmonton South, Alberta.

The 136-room hotel, owned by 2430776 Alberta Ltd, offers spacious, pet-friendly accommodations, and is conveniently located just 20 minutes from the Edmonton International Airport. Sawridge is also just a short drive from some of the capital city's most popular attractions including West Edmonton Mall, Old Strathcona and South Edmonton Common.



"Hotel Equities could not be more excited to be managing the hotel on behalf of its new owners," said Hotel Equities' Senior Vice President of Business Development, Ryan McRae. "With HE's regional Canadian offices in Edmonton, Sawridge will have access to industry leading support and resources provided by our team of experts."



"The Sawridge Inn and Conference Centre is a terrific addition to our Edmonton hotels," said Martin Stitt, Senior Vice President of Operations at Hotel Equities. "Its high traffic gateway location from the airport and Calgary, combined with its full-service amenities, provides significant opportunity to attract hotel, meeting, and social catering guests. In addition, we look forward to activating the restaurant and lounge with compelling offerings for both hotel guests and the local community."

Sawridge Inn and Conference Centre caters to both leisure and business travelers and specializes in group travel. Guests may enjoy the hotel's 24-hour fitness center, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi and parking. The hotel is the perfect setting for business and social events, with more than 9,000 square feet of meeting and event space for up to 200 guests. The hotel's onsite wedding and event planners are available to help with every detail.

###



About Hotel Equities



Hotel Equities is an award-winning full-scale hotel ownership, management, and development firm with a portfolio of over 250 hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. Hotel Equities is an affiliate of 33 Degrees, an integrated management platform combining market knowledge and industry experience across a broad range of CRE assets including office, restaurant, retail, mixed-use and multi-unit residential. For more information on Hotel Equities, visit www.hotelequities.com.

Attachment

Sommer Shiver, Vice President of Branding & Communications for Hotel Equities sshiver@hotelequities.com (678) 578-4444 ext. 119