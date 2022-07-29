BrewBilt Brewing Company Update: We Have Launched

GRASS VALLEY, CA, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") BRBL, announced the official launch of its brand of craft beers.



CEO Jef Lewis stated, "We're out in the world! Our first two beers, Party Eyes Kolsch and Jester's Privilege IPA, have hit taps and shelves and are making waves. We're thrilled by the response that we've been getting to these brews and can't wait to bring you more."

Jef Lewis further stated, "After just a week since launch, you can already find us in dozens of bars, restaurants, and craft beer stores with more being added every day. We're expanding distribution throughout Northern California and beyond, building out a taproom, just launched our Beer Finder , and will soon launch our Online Beer Store . Stay tuned for more and follow us on Instagram for more regular updates."

BrewBilt Brewing will focus on expansion and large retail distribution between now and the end of the year.

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: ( http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com )

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own BrewBilt branded beers, as well as providing private label and contracting brewing services. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans that will use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

