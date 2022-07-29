EXIT Realty Provides Critical Consumer Support as Marketplace Shift Continues

WOBURN, Mass., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The housing market has seen the price of a single-family home jump more than 20% in the last year, followed by increases in mortgage rates. The rapid changes can be difficult for the average consumer to understand, so EXIT Realty, a full-service real estate franchisor, is taking steps to help ensure customers are making well-informed real estate decisions.

EXIT's associates receive continuous training on the changing market, allowing them to properly educate clients in real-time. Because EXIT's REALTORS® are localized, consumers have access to a professional who is an expert in the local market who can provide informed guidance on how to proceed with their real estate decision-making process.

"Consumers are getting nervous with every single headline, but real estate is 20% national and 80% local," said Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair of EXIT Realty International. "They want to know how it will impact them. We give them a trusted advisor who can tell them what's really going on in their marketplace."

Bonnell said EXIT also provides all of its associates with cutting-edge technology tools developed by EXIT itself, such as apps that connect clients with their real estate associates, which also pays dividends for consumers.

"We're telling our clients what's going on in the local market in real-time, and that makes a difference because that helps them avoid 'panic mode,''' Tami said. "Real estate often sells because of sudden changes in personal circumstance. We help take the panic and emotion out of the decision."

Every EXIT associate is backed by experience, dedication and the company's proven commitment to putting people first. With a commitment to women in real estate and the power of its residual income Formula, EXIT allows real estate professionals to live their dreams and help clients achieve theirs.

About EXIT Realty

EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full-service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to date paid out more than half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund. To date, more than $6.8 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.

