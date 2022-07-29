Online Food Delivery Packaging Global Market Report 2022-2027: Rising Environmental Concerns & the Formulation of Stringent Government Regulations Against Single-Use Plastic Driving Innovation

Dublin, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Food Delivery Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global online food delivery packaging market reached a value of US$ 3.70 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.60 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.13% during 2021-2027.
In recent times, the prevalent trend of on-the-go food consumption, coupled with the increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), has positively influenced online food delivery services. Furthermore, the rising environmental concerns, along with the formulation of stringent government regulations against single-use plastic, have led to the introduction of recyclable packaging materials.
Owing to this, various manufacturers have launched innovative and eco-friendly solutions, employing materials such as aluminum and paper, to cater to the growing need for sustainable packaging. All the above-mentioned factors will continue to fuel the growth of the online food delivery packaging market.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Product Type:
- Containers
- Plates
- Bowls
- Cups
- Others
Breakup by Material:
- Plastic
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polystyrene (PS)
- Paper and Paperboard
- Aluminium
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Online Food Delivery Packaging Market
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
7 Market Breakup by Material
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 SWOT Analysis
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12 Competitive Landscape
