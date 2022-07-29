Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Report to 2030 - Rising Adoption of Immunoglobulin Therapies is Driving Growth

Dublin, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market By Product Type, By Application, By Form, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) market size is expected to reach USD 20.22 Billion in 2030 and register revenue CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report. Market revenue growth will be driven by the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, the report said. The market is also driven by the increasing demand for biologics, the report added.



Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) is a blood product prepared from plasma that contains antibodies. These antibodies are extracted and purified from the pooled plasma of hundreds or thousands of donors and are used to treat several immune-related conditions. It is also used for prophylaxis purpose in patients who have weakened immune system, as their body is unable to produce antibodies. The rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as myasthenia gravis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Kawasaki disease, and thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market.



According to the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), in 2015, around 23.5 million people in the U.S. were affected by autoimmune diseases and this number is expected to grow in the years to come. Moreover, increasing government initiatives to create awareness about autoimmune diseases and their treatment options is also expected to fuel the market growth.

For instance, in May 2018, National Institutes of Health (NIH) launched "All of Us" precision medicine program that aims to collect data from one million or more people and create a research resource to help scientists develop new ways to treat, prevent, and even cure disease based on individual differences in lifestyle, environment, and genetics. However, the high cost of treatment is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.



Healthcare infrastructure faces more burden in poor and remote areas. However, the situation is improving with time as many organizations are striving to improve healthcare services in these areas. The market faces a challenge in terms of reimbursement as the government is reluctant to reimburse for certain treatments and therapies. This may be due to the lack of awareness about these products or their high costs.



Some Key Highlights in the Report

Hypogammaglobulinemia segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to global market due to its therapeutic properties. Immunoglobulin is a protein produced by plasma cells. It helps in protecting the body against infections. Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) is a blood product prepared from healthy donor plasma that contains antibodies to common infections. IVIG is used as replacement therapy in patients with primary or secondary immunodeficiency disorders. IVIG is also used in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and Kawasaki disease.

Liquid segment is expected to account for larger market share over the forecast period due to its wide applications in various therapeutic areas. Various advantages associated with liquid immunoglobulin including ease of administration, flexibility in dose and route of administration are expected to fuel segment growth over the forecast period. Powder segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% from 2019 to 2025.

North America will account for the largest market share in IVIG market over the forecast period due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure. The Asia Pacific IVIG market is poised to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to rapidly improving healthcare facilities and a large patient population in this region.

In August 2021, ADMA Biologics, Inc. received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for RI-002, an intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg). ADMA Biologics' proprietary manufacturing technology platform uses plasma from a small pool of donors to produce large batches of highly pure IVIg. The company plans to launch the product in early 2022.

Companies in global market report include Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd, CSL Behring LLC, ADMA Biologics, Inc., Baxalta Inc., Biotest AG, Kedrion Biopharma, Inc., China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Octapharma AG, Grifols S.A., Pfizer Inc., and LFB Biomedicaments SA.

