Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Market Report 2022-2032

Governments from All Across the World Are Taking Action to Promote Energy Storage



The storage industry is primed for rapid expansion. Owners of energy storage systems will be able to generate income from an increasing number of sources thanks to new market regulations, including postponed transmission and distribution upgrades, the incorporation of intermittent resources, decreased demand or increased generating capacity to handle peak loads, the offering of ancillary services, and improved grid reliability and resiliency. Storage used to fit like a square peg into a round hole called historical regulation. The federal regulation that is now in place for wholesale power sales and transmission in interstate commerce was created for a world that had any meaningful energy storage.





Even while pumped-storage hydroelectricity has been around for a while, it differs significantly from more recent storage technologies like batteries, flywheels, and thermal energy storage projects in terms of its properties. Governments from all across the world are taking action to promote storage. The US Department of Energy's focused loan and incentive programmes, as well as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's initiatives to open up a road to participation in the wholesale market, have helped storage on a global scale.





Deal Between BMW Group and Our Next Energy (ONE), an Energy Storage Business



The deal between BMW Group and Our Next Energy (ONE), an energy storage business with headquarters in Michigan, calls for the integration of ONE's Gemini Dual-Chemistry battery technology into the BMW iX electric SUV. According to ONE, the BMW iX will be able to go 600 miles (965 kilometres) on a single charge because to its exclusive long-range Gemini technology, which it first showed in January 2022 on a Tesla Model S that travelled 752 miles on a single charge. The iX prototype car, which is expected to be finished by the end of the year, will have nearly double the range of the standard BMW iX xDrive50, which has the greatest EPA-rated range in the lineup at 324 miles (521 kilometers). Through its Silicon Valley-based venture capital arm BMW I Ventures, which recently oversaw a $65M investment round, BMW is a shareholder in ONE.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Application



• Stationary Energy Storage Application



• Transportation Energy Storage Application





Market Segment by Stationary Type



• Industrial and Military Use



• Grid-Related-Utility



• Grid-Related-Residential





Market Segment by Utility Type



• Ancillary Services



• Peaking Capacity



• Energy Shifting



• Transmission and Distribution Level





Market Segment by Industrial Type



• Uninterruptible Power Source (UPS) + Data



• Telecom Backup Power



• Air Conditioning/ Refrigeration



• Hydrogen Refueling Stations



• Other Industrial/Military Uses





Market Segment by Technology



• Pumped Storage Hydropower



• Lithium-ion Batteries



• Lead–acid Batteries



• Compressed-Air Energy Storage (CAES)



• Redox Flow Batteries (RFBs)



• Other Technologies





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Middle East and Africa



• Turkey



• Brazil



• Saudi Arabia



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





South America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of South America





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Energy Storage Technologies Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Altair Nanotechnologies



• Eguana Technologies Inc.



• Electrovaya Inc.,



• Exide Industries Limited



• Fluence Energy, Inc.



• Furukawa Battery Co., Ltd.



• General Electric Company



• Langley Holdings plc (Langley)



• LG Chem Ltd



• Samsung SDI Co Ltd



• Schneider Electric SE



• Showa Denko K.K.



• SK Holdings Co Ltd,



• SMA Solar Technology AG



• Tata Power Company Limited





Overall world revenue for Energy Storage Technologies Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$14,380 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032.





How will the Energy Storage Technologies Market, 2022 to 2032 report help you?



In summary, our 316-page report provides you with the following knowledge:





• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for Energy Storage Technologies Market, 2022 to 2032 Market, with forecasts for application, stationary type, industrial type, technology and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Energy Storage Technologies Market, 2022 to 2032 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Energy Storage Technologies Market, 2022 to 2032.







