Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Size Worth ~US$ 8.23 billion, Globally, by 2030 at 8.0% CAGR: Growth Plus Reports

The Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Market is expected to clock ~US$ 8.23 billion by 2030 as spendings on cosmetics for both men and women is increasing, states Growth Plus Reports.

The global anti acne cosmetics market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – product, type, end-user, sales channel and region

Excerpts from ‘By product'

The global anti acne cosmetics market is segmented by product into:

Cleansers & Toners

Creams & Lotions

Gels

Face Wash

Emulsions

The cream and lotion segment is dominant due to factors such as increasing demand for creams and lotion by both men and women, creams and lotions are the most fundamental types of cosmetics, easy applications, many cosmetics solutions comes in this form. Creams and lotions also keep the skin hydrated and act as barrier to any microbial infection. Of late, companies are also adding SPF to their products, which eventually gives the consumers good UV protection. The composition and texture of anti acne lotions and creams differ depending on the skin type therefore presenting a wider product range to choose from.

Other segments are also expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increased awareness of skin complications and increased use of various products designed for compatible skin types. Furthermore, growing fad of multiple-step skincare regime is also resulting in increased uptake of specialized anti acne products such as face wash, serums, emulsions, masks etc.

Excerpts from ‘By Type'

The global anti acne cosmetics market is divided into two segments:

Pharmacological Products

Nonpharmacological Products

Nonpharmacological products are classified into herbal, leaf extract, seed extract, and flower extract products; while pharmaceutical products are salicylic acids, niacinamide, retinol, and tretinoin. Pharmacological products dominate the global anti acne cosmetics market. Increased dermatologist recommendations for pharmacological products, better efficacy, as well as increased awareness about skin issues that can be treated by pharmacological products, are driving these types of products. Pharmacological products are valued at high prices because they produce results faster than nonpharmacological products.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation'

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World make up the global anti acne cosmetics market. Europe controls the majority share of this market. Personal care awareness, health consciousness, lifestyle and eating habits that make them prone to acne, and allergies associated with the use of cosmetics products are factors influencing the growth of this market. Due to a greater variety of anti acne products and an increase in growing health consciousness, Germany is the dominant country market in Europe. Factors such as the high prevalence of skin disorders, rising health consciousness, and higher aesthetic expenditure make North America the second-largest region of this market. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne is one of the most communal skin problems, which is affecting approximately 85% of individuals mostly belonging to teenage group. Asia Pacific will experience significant growth in this market due to factors such as the high prevalence of skin disorders. In Asia Pacific, China and South Korea are the most dominating regions because of most of the market players present in this region, and a high surge of expenditures on anti acne cosmetics products, prevalence of acne in the teenage population.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Anti-acne cosmetics market are:

Loreal Paris SA,Murad LLC

Neutrogena (Johnson & Johnson services) Inc

Clinique laboratories LLC

PCA Skin Holdings LLC

Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC

Jan marini skin research Inc

Phytomer Corporation

Cloroescience, Inc

Sente Inc

