Outlook on the Wi-Fi Analytics Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Zebra Technologies, Cloud4Wi, Extreme Networks and Fortinet Among Others

The global Wi-Fi analytics market size is expected to reach USD 65.69 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 25.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report.

The market is primarily driven by the rising demand for cloud-based applications and services. The need to comply with stringent government regulations regarding data privacy and security is also playing a vital role in promoting market growth.



The rapid proliferation of mobile devices and the increasing number of Wi-Fi hotspots are other key factors driving the growth of the global Wi-Fi analytics market. However, the lack of awareness about Wi-Fi analytics solutions and services among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is expected to restraint market growth to a certain extent.



Wi-Fi analytics is the process of collecting, analyzing and visualizing data about Wi-Fi networks to optimize their performance. It helps network administrators to troubleshoot issues, understand user behavior and improve the overall quality of the network.



Some of the key benefits of using Wi-Fi analytics include:

1. Improving network performance: By understanding how users are accessing the network and what kinds of devices they are using, administrators can make changes to improve the overall performance of the network.

2. Understanding user behavior: Wi-Fi analytics can help administrators understand how users are accessing the network and what kinds of devices they are using. This information can be used to optimize the user experience and improve customer satisfaction.

3. Reducing costs: By understanding how the network is being used, administrators can make changes to reduce costs associated with the network.

4. Improving security: Wi-Fi analytics can help administrators identify potential security risks and take steps to mitigate them.

5. Generating new insights: Wi-Fi analytics can help administrators generate new insights about the network and its users. This information can be used to improve the quality of the network and make it more efficient.



Some Key Highlights from the Report

On Jan 27, 2022, Extreme Networks, Inc., a cloud-based networking company, announced the acquisition of Avaya Inc.'s networking business, which includes the Wi-Fi solutions portfolio. This move is expected to strengthen Extreme Networks' position in the enterprise networking market.

The solution segment held the largest revenue share in the global Wi-Fi analytics market in 2021. This is mainly because of the rising need to manage and analyze enterprise Wi-Fi networks. Solutions provide comprehensive visibility into network performance and end-user experience. In addition, they enable enterprises to optimize their network infrastructure and reduce operational costs.

The service segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing need for expert services to ensure the proper functioning of Wi-Fi analytics solutions. Service providers offer a wide range of services, including consulting, deployment and integration, and support and maintenance.

The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of Wi-Fi analytics solutions by SMBs to manage and analyze their Wi-Fi networks. SMBs are rapidly adopting cloud-based solutions to reduce their IT infrastructure costs.

The healthcare segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global Wi-Fi analytics market in 2021. This is due to the increasing adoption of Wi-Fi analytics solutions in healthcare organizations to manage and monitor their Wi-Fi networks. Healthcare organizations use Wi-Fi analytics solutions to improve patient care and operational efficiency.

The retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of Wi-Fi analytics solutions by retailers to understand customer behavior and preferences. Retailers use Wi-Fi analytics solutions to enhance customer engagement and loyalty.

The Wi-Fi analytics market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of Wi-Fi analytics solutions in countries, such as China, India, and Japan. In addition, the rising number of SMBs in the region is expected to drive market growth.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Skyfii Limited, Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company), Zebra Technologies Corp., Cloud4Wi, Extreme Networks, Fortinet, Inc., Commscope, MetTel, and Spotonwifi.com.

