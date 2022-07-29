New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310792/?utm_source=GNW



Expansion Of The Worldwide Market Is Predicted To Be Fuelled By Rising Carbon Dioxide Consumption For Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)



Enhanced oil recovery (CO2-EOR) is a technology for increasing oil output in ripe oil fields that is most commonly utilised in the third and final stages of development. It's also considered a form of tertiary rehabilitation. The expansion of the worldwide market is predicted to be fuelled by rising carbon dioxide consumption for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), as well as in the food and beverage and medical industries. The CO2 enhanced oil recovery process is a type of tertiary oil recovery that may extract more oil from the existing reservoirs and wells than the conventional methods. This method has the ability to collect an extra 15%–20% of the original oil since CO2 dissolves in the leftover oil, reduces its viscosity, and moves it from the rock pores to the producing well.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment



• Market Value (USD Million)



• Market Volume (MBPD)





Market Segment by CO2 Source



• Natural CO2 Deposits



• Carbon Capture and Storage



• Industrial CO2



• Other CO2 Sources





Market Segment by Equipment



• Drilling Equipment



• Production Well



• Injection Well Equipment



• Lease Equipment



• Other Equipment





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• United Kingdom



• Norway



• Germany



• Russia



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Indonesia



• India



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• Venezuela



• Kuwait



• Oman



• Bahrain



• Saudi Arabia



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Abu Dhabi National Oil Company



• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.



• BP Plc



• Cenovus Energy Inc.



• Chesapeake Energy Corporation



• Chevron Corporation



• China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)



• China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation



• ConocoPhillips



• Equinor ASA



• Exxon Mobil Corporation



• Halliburton Company



• Kinder Morgan, Inc.



• LUKOIL



• Occidental Petroleum Corporation



• Petroleo Brasileiro S.A



• Royal Dutch Shell



• Schlumderger N.V.



• Total SE





Overall world revenue for CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$3,888.9 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





