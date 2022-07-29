New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Composites Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310793/?utm_source=GNW



CFRP Is a Lightweight Material with Enhanced Strength and a Wide Variety of Applications



Carbon fibre reinforced polymers are composite materials that rely on carbon fibre for strength and stiffness, while the polymer provides a cohesive matrix to protect and hold the fibres together, as well as some toughness. Carbon fibres have highly directional properties that distinguish them from the metals most commonly used in these automotive applications. They can be engineered to achieve mass reductions that metals cannot. Because these are synthetically composited materials, their properties and performance can be tailored to the application by varying the strength, length, directionality, and amount of reinforcing fibres, as well as the polymer matrix. The major drivers for the growth of the carbon fibre reinforced polymer market are numerous advantages to incorporating carbon fibre into a polymer, lightweight material with enhanced strength and a wide variety of applications in the future market. On the other hand, factors such as cost of carbon fibre reinforced plastic, easily damageable properties are restraining the growth of this market.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Resin



• Thermosetting



• Thermoplastic





Market Segment by Precursor Type



• PAN-based CFRP



• Pitch-based CFRP



• Rayon-based CFRP





Market Segment by Manufacturing Process



• Prepreg Layup Process



• Pultrusion and Winding Process



• Wet Lamination and Infusion Process



• Press and Injection Process



• Other Manufacturing Process





Market Segment by End-Use Industry



• Automotive Industry



• Machinery/Equipment Industry



• Wind Energy Industry



• Aerospace and Defense Industry



• Sporting Goods Industry



• Other End-Use Industry





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





South America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of South America





Middle East and Africa



• Turkey



• Saudi Arabia



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa







The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Composites Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• BASF SE Company



• Berry Global Inc



• Crow Holdings Inc



• Cytex Solvay Group



• Formosa Plastics Corporation



• Gurit Holding



• Hexcel Corporation



• Melrose Industries Plc



• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation



• Owens-Illinois



• Saint Gobain S.A.



• SGL Carbon SE



• Silgan Holdings Inc.



• Sonoco Product Co



• WestRock Company





