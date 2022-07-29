Ocugen To Host Conference Call on Friday, August 5 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss Business Updates and Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MALVERN, Pa., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. ("Ocugen" or the "Company") OCGN, a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel cell and gene therapies and vaccines, today announced that it will host a conference call and simultaneuous webcast to discuss the Company's second quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, August 5, 2022.
Ocugen will issue a pre-market earnings announcement on the same day. Attendees are invited to participate on the call using the following details:
Dial-in Numbers: (800) 715-9871 for U.S. callers and (646) 307-1963 for international callers
Conference ID: 7036957
Webcast: Available on the events section of the Ocugen investor site
A replay of the call and archived webcast will be available for approximately 45 days following the event on the Ocugen investor site.
About Ocugen, Inc.
Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient's lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs.
Discover more at www.ocugen.com
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations, such as market and other conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risk factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.
Contacts:
Tiffany Hamilton
Head of Communications
IR@ocugen.com
