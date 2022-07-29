CNH Industrial reports strong second quarter performance

Record consolidated revenues of $6,082 million (up 17.5% compared to Q2 2021 for continuing operations, up 20% at constant currency)

Net income of $552 million, Adjusted Net Income of $583 million, with adjusted diluted EPS of $0.43

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of $654 million (up $82 million compared to Q2 2021)

Free cash flow generation of $404 million (Industrial Activities)

Board approved additional $300 million share buy-back program

Financial results presented under U.S. GAAP

"Our robust second quarter results highlighted the CNH Industrial team's focus on execution, as they excelled in both tactically ensuring we continued to meet customer commitments and making notable progress on our strategic initiatives. These considerations and strong price realization contributed to our impressive sales and adjusted diluted EPS growth, up 17.5% and 16.2% respectively. Pricing, volumes, and favorable mix offset significant cost escalation and gross profit increased $174 million year over year. Component shortages again impacted production, resulting in Free Cash Flow of $404 million which, though a tremendous sequential improvement, was still down almost 50% versus Q2 2021. Despite this, we continue to expect to deliver more than $1 billion of free cash flow for 2022.

Looking forward, we have exciting new products to unveil at the upcoming trade shows and our Tech Day late in the year. Raven and our Precision team are making great strides and helping to drive Agriculture's growth, and Construction Equipment, bolstered by Sampierana, is significantly increasing its profitability. With this ever-stronger foundation, we expect to meet our Full Year guidance, but anticipate a decidedly less advantageous climate for the next several quarters. The strengthening US dollar is impacting soft commodity prices, risking further deterioration in farmer sentiment and income, while we see the likelihood of declining European industrial demand due to the war in Ukraine, energy risk and inflation. In the Americas, steady demand from cash crop customers indicates that the market may be more stable, but overall we are positioning for a recession. Our team has proven that, regardless of the environment, they will continue to execute our strategic priorities and deliver for our customers and shareholders."

Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer

2022 Second Quarter Results

(all amounts $ million, comparison vs Q2 2021 continuing operations - unless otherwise stated)

US-GAAP Q2 2022 PY(1) Change Change at c.c.(3) Consolidated revenue 6,082 5,174 +17.5% +20% of which Net sales of Industrial Activities 5,613 4,778 +17.5% +20% Net income 552 514 +38 Diluted EPS $ 0.40 0.38 +0.02 Cash flow from operating activities (271) 560 (831) Cash and cash equivalents(6) 2,855 3,219 (364) Gross profit margin of Industrial Activities 22.0% 22.2% -20bps NON-GAAP(2) Q2 2022 PY(1) Change Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 654 572 +82 Adjusted EBIT Margin of Industrial Activities 11.7% 12.0% -30bps Adjusted net income 583 507 +76 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.43 0.37 +0.06 Free Cash flow of Industrial Activities 404 785 (381) Available liquidity(6) 8,795 9,399 (604) Adjusted gross margin of Industrial Activities 22.0% 22.2% -20bps

Net sales of Industrial Activities of $5,613 million, up 17.5% mainly due to favorable price realization, offsetting almost 3% adverse currency conversion.

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of $654 million ($572 million in Q2 2021), with both segments up year over year. Agriculture adjusted EBIT margin at 14% and Construction at 3.8%.

Adjusted net income of $583 million, with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.43 (adjusted net income of $507 million in Q2 2021, with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.37).

Gross profit margin of Industrial Activities of 22.0%, (22.2% in Q2 2021) with improvement in Construction despite continued cost pressures.

Reported income tax expense of $228 million and adjusted income tax expense(1) of $185 million, with adjusted effective tax rate (adjusted ETR(1)) of 25.0%,

Free cash flow of Industrial Activities was $404 million. Manufacturing inventories remain high, amid supply chain constraints, while finished goods inventories are lean relative to sales. Total Debt of $20.8 billion at June 30, 2022 ($20.9 billion at December 31, 2021).

Industrial Activities Net Debt(1) position at $1.6 billion, an increase of $438 million from December 31, 2021.

Available liquidity at $8,795 million as of June 30, 2022. In April, CNH Industrial Capital LLC's 4.375% $500 million notes matured. In May, CNH Industrial Capital LLC issued a 3.950% $500 million notes due in 2025. In May, CNH Industrial paid €379 million (~$412 million) in dividends to shareholders. During the quarter, CNH Industrial received proceeds of $350 million for the sale of the Raven Engineered Films Division.

The Board of Directors approved a $300 million share buyback program to be launched at the completion of the existing $100 million program.

Agriculture Q2 2022 Q2 2021(1) Change Change at c.c.(3) Net sales ($ million) 4,722 3,970 +19% +22% Adjusted EBIT ($ million) 663 582 +81 Adjusted EBIT margin 14.0% 14.7% -70 bps

In North America, industry volume was flat for tractors over 140 HP and was down 16% for tractors under 140 HP; combines were up 3%. In Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), tractor and combine demand was down 1% and 24%, respectively, with combine demand up when excluding Turkey and Russia. South America tractor demand was up 4% and combine demand was down 14%. Asia Pacific tractor demand was up 11% and combine demand was up 21%.

Net sales were up 19%, due to favorable price realization and better mix, mostly driven by North America and South America.

Gross profit margin was 23.4%, with Gross Profit $150 million higher than in Q2 2021, mainly due to better mix and favorable price realization primarily in North America and South America, partially offset by higher production and raw material costs across all regions.

Adjusted EBIT was $663 million ($582 million for Q2 2021), with Adjusted EBIT margin at 14.0%. The $81 million increase was driven by higher gross profit, partially offset by higher SG&A costs, and increased R&D spend.

Order book in Agriculture was up almost 5% year over year for tractors. Order book for combines was down almost 6%, with declines in North America and South America offset partially by growth in EMEA. At more than 3 times the pre-pandemic levels, order books remain strong in all regions and key products, with the company accepting orders only through Q1 2023 in most regions as cost uncertainties remain.

Construction Q2 2022 Q2 2021(1) Change Change at c.c.(3) Net sales ($ million) 891 808 +10% +12% Adjusted EBIT ($ million) 34 24 +10 Adjusted EBIT margin 3.8% 3.0% +80 bps

Global industry volume for construction equipment decreased in both Heavy and Light sub-segments, with Heavy down 18% and Light down 12%, mostly driven by a 29% decrease in Light and Heavy equipment demand for Asia Pacific, particularly in China. Demand decreased 3% in North America, 3% in EMEA and increased 22% in South America.

Net sales were up 10%, driven by price realization and contribution from the Sampierana business, partially offset by lower volume in all regions except South America.

Gross profit margin was 13.8%, up 1.4% compared to Q2 2021, mainly due to higher volumes and favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable fixed costs absorption and higher freight and raw material costs.

Adjusted EBIT increased $10 million due to favorable volume and mix and positive price realization, partially offset by higher freight and raw material costs and increased SG&A spend. Adjusted EBIT margin at 3.8%.

Construction order book up more than 20% year over year in both Heavy and Light sub-segments, with increases in the North America, EMEA and South America regions.

Financial Services Q2 2022 Q2 2021(1) Change Change at c.c.(3) Revenue ($ million) 471 392 +20% +20% Net income ($ million) 95 85 +10 Equity at quarter-end ($ million) 2,211 2,185 +26 Retail loan originations ($ million) 2,440 2,407 +1.4%

Revenues were up 20% due to higher used equipment sales, higher base rates in South America and higher average portfolios in all regions, partially offset by lower average retail yields in North America.

Net income increased $10 million to $95 million, primarily as a result of higher recoveries on used equipment sales, higher base rates in South America, and higher average portfolios in all regions, offset by increased income taxes and unfavorable risk costs.

The managed portfolio (including unconsolidated joint ventures) was $21.1 billion as of June 30, 2022 (of which retail was 70% and wholesale 30%), up $0.6 billion compared to June 30, 2021 (up $1.7 billion on a constant currency basis).

The receivable balance greater than 30 days past due as a percentage of receivables was 1.5% (1.5% as of June 30, 2021).

2022 Outlook

The Company is substantially confirming the following 2022 outlook for its Industrial Activities:

Net sales ( 5) up between 12% and 14% year on year including currency translation effects

up between 12% and 14% year on year including currency translation effects SG&A expenses lower or equal to 7.5% of net sales

lower or equal to 7.5% of net sales Free cash flow in excess of $1.0 billion

in excess of $1.0 billion R&D expenses and capital expenditures at around $1.4 billion

Significant uncertainties remain in all regions, linked to rising inflation, geopolitical instability, the war in Ukraine and continuing COVID-19 infection waves, all these factors may affect our forecast for the year.

RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Consolidated revenues of $10,727 million (up 15.7% year on year, up 18% at constant currency), net income of $888 million, with adjusted diluted EPS of $0.70, adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of $1,083 million, and free cash flow absorption of $655 million (Industrial Activities).

Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(all amounts $ million, comparison vs Q2 2021 continuing operations - unless otherwise stated)

US-GAAP Q2 2022 PY(1) Change Change at c.c.(3) Consolidated revenue 10,727 9,270 +15.7% +18% of which Net sales of Industrial Activities 9,793 8,472 +15.6% +18% Net income 888 877 +11 Diluted EPS $ 0.65 0.64 +0.01 Cash flow from operating activities (1,158) 801 (1,959) Cash and cash equivalents(7) 2,855 5,044 (2,189) Gross profit margin of Industrial Activities 21.8% 22.0% -20bps NON-GAAP(2) Q2 2022 PY(1) Change Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 1,083 965 +118 Adjusted EBIT Margin of Industrial Activities 11.1% 11.4% -30bps Adjusted net income 961 859 +102 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.70 0.63 +0.07 Free Cash flow of Industrial Activities (655) 772 (1,427) Available liquidity(7) 8,795 10,521 (1,726) Adjusted gross margin of Industrial Activities 22.1% 22.0% +10bps

Agriculture YTD Q2 2022 YTD Q2 2021(1) Change Change at c.c.(3) Net sales ($ million) 8,099 7,008 +16% +18% Adjusted EBIT ($ million) 1,089 981 +108 Adjusted EBIT margin 13.4% 14.0% -60bps

Construction YTD Q2 2022 YTD Q2 2021(1) Change Change at c.c.(3) Net sales ($ million) 1,694 1,464 +16% +17% Adjusted EBIT ($ million) 66 49 +17 Adjusted EBIT margin 3.9% 3.3% +60bps

Financial Services YTD Q2 2022 YTD Q2 2021(1) Change Change at c.c.(3) Revenues ($ million) 937 789 +19% +19% Net income ($ million) 177 163 +14

Notes

CNH Industrial reports quarterly and annual consolidated financial results under U.S. GAAP and EU-IFRS. The tables and discussion related to the financial results of the Company and its segments shown in this press release are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Financial results under EU-IFRS are shown in specific tables at the end of this press release.

Effective January 1, 2022, the Iveco Group business was separated from CNH Industrial N.V. by way of a demerger under Dutch law to Iveco Group N.V. and Iveco Group became a public listed company independent from CNH Industrial. Accordingly, that business is presented as discontinued operations beginning in the first quarter of 2022. The Company has reclassified the financial results of Iveco Group to Net income (loss) from discontinued operations in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for all periods presented. The Company has reclassified the related assets and liabilities as Assets held for distribution and Liabilities held for distribution on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2021. Cash flows from the Company's discontinued operations are presented in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for all periods. All comparative figures shown exclude the results of the discontinued operations. This item is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the specific table in the "Other Supplemental Financial Information" section of this press release for the reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measure and the most comparable GAAP financial measure. c.c. means at constant currency. Certain financial information in this report has been presented by geographic area. Our geographical regions are: (1) North America; (2) Europe, Middle East and Africa; (3) South America and (4) Asia Pacific. The geographic designations have the following meanings: North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico; Europe, Middle East, and Africa: member countries of the European Union, European Free Trade Association, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Balkans, Russia, Turkey, the African continent, and the Middle East; South America: Central and South America, and the Caribbean Islands; and Asia Pacific: Continental Asia (including the Indian subcontinent) and Oceania. Net sales reflecting the exchange rate of 1.05 EUR/USD Comparison vs. March 31, 2022 Comparison vs. December 31, 2021





Non-GAAP Financial Information

CNH Industrial monitors its operations through the use of several non-GAAP financial measures. CNH Industrial's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding its operating results and enhance the readers' ability to assess CNH Industrial's financial performance and financial position. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to identify operational trends, as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other operational decisions as they provide additional transparency with respect to our core operations. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning under U.S. GAAP or EU-IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance and financial position as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and/or EU-IFRS.

CNH Industrial's non-GAAP financial measures are defined as follows:

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities under U.S. GAAP is defined as net income (loss) before income taxes, Financial Services' results, Industrial Activities' interest expenses, net, foreign exchange gains/losses, finance and non-service component of pension and other post-employment benefit costs, restructuring expenses, and certain non-recurring items. In particular, non-recurring items are specifically disclosed items that management considers rare or discrete events that are infrequent in nature and not reflective of on-going operational activities.

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities under EU-IFRS: is defined as profit/(loss) before taxes, Financial Services' results, Industrial Activities' financial expenses, restructuring costs, and certain non-recurring items.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss): is defined as net income (loss), less restructuring charges and non-recurring items, after tax.

Adjusted Diluted EPS: is computed by dividing Adjusted Net Income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. by a weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period that takes into consideration potential common shares outstanding deriving from the CNH Industrial share-based payment awards, when inclusion is not anti-dilutive. When we provide guidance for adjusted diluted EPS, we do not provide guidance on a earnings per share basis because the GAAP measure will include potentially significant items that have not yet occurred and are difficult to predict with reasonable certainty prior to year-end.

Adjusted Income Taxes: is defined as income taxes less the tax effect of restructuring expenses and non-recurring items, and non-recurring tax charges or benefits.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (Adjusted ETR): is computed by dividing a) adjusted income taxes by b) income (loss) before income taxes and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates, less restructuring expenses and non-recurring items.

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin of Industrial Activities: is computed by dividing Net sales less Cost of goods sold, as adjusted by non-recurring items, by Net sales.

Net Cash (Debt) and Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities: Net Cash (Debt) is defined as total debt less intersegment notes receivable, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, other current financial assets (primarily current securities, short-term deposits and investments towards high-credit rating counterparties) and derivative hedging debt. CNH Industrial provides the reconciliation of Net Cash (Debt) to Total (Debt), which is the most directly comparable measure included in the consolidated balance sheets. Due to different sources of cash flows used for the repayment of the debt between Industrial Activities and Financial Services (by cash from operations for Industrial Activities and by collection of financing receivables for Financial Services), management separately evaluates the cash flow performance of Industrial Activities using Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities.

Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities (or Industrial Free Cash Flow): refers to Industrial Activities only, and is computed as consolidated cash flow from operating activities less: cash flow from operating activities of Financial Services; investments of Industrial Activities in assets sold under operating leases, property, plant and equipment and intangible assets; change in derivatives hedging debt of Industrial Activities; as well as other changes and intersegment eliminations.

Available Liquidity: is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus restricted cash, undrawn medium-term unsecured committed facilities, net receivables/payables with Iveco Group N.V. and other current financial assets (primarily current securities, short-term deposits and investments in instruments of high-credit rating counterparties).

Change excl. FX or Constant Currency: CNH Industrial discusses the fluctuations in revenues on a constant currency basis by applying the prior year average exchange rates to current year's revenues expressed in local currency in order to eliminate the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations





The tables attached to this press release provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-looking statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this earning release, including competitive strengths; business strategy; future financial position or operating results; budgets; projections with respect to revenue, income, earnings (or loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, liquidity, capital structure or other financial items; costs; and plans and objectives of management regarding operations and products, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements also include statements regarding the future performance of CNH Industrial and its subsidiaries on a standalone basis. These statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "could", "should", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "outlook", "continue", "remain", "on track", "design", "target", "objective", "goal", "forecast", "projection", "prospects", "plan", or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside our control and are difficult to predict. If any of these risks and uncertainties materialize (or they occur with a degree of severity that the Company is unable to predict) or other assumptions underlying any of the forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, including any assumptions regarding strategic plans, the actual results or developments may differ materially from any future results or developments expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, among others: the continued uncertainties related to the unknown duration and economic, operational and financial impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken or contemplated by governmental authorities or others in connection with the pandemic on our business, our employees, customers and suppliers; supply chain disruptions, including delays caused by mandated shutdowns, industry capacity constraints, material availability, and global logistics delays and constraints; disruption caused by business responses to COVID-19, including remote working arrangements, which may create increased vulnerability to cybersecurity or data privacy incidents; our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; the many interrelated factors that affect consumer confidence and worldwide demand for capital goods and capital goods-related products, including demand uncertainty caused by COVID-19; general economic conditions in each of our markets, including the significant economic uncertainty and volatility caused by the war in the Ukraine and COVID-19; changes in government policies regarding banking, monetary and fiscal policy; legislation, particularly pertaining to capital goods-related issues such as agriculture, the environment, debt relief and subsidy program policies, trade and commerce and infrastructure development; government policies on international trade and investment, including sanctions, import quotas, capital controls and tariffs; volatility in international trade caused by the imposition of tariffs, sanctions, embargoes, and trade wars; actions of competitors in the various industries in which we compete; development and use of new technologies and technological difficulties; the interpretation of, or adoption of new, compliance requirements with respect to engine emissions, safety or other aspects of our products; production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints and excess inventory levels; labor relations; interest rates and currency exchange rates; inflation and deflation; energy prices; prices for agricultural commodities; housing starts and other construction activity; our ability to obtain financing or to refinance existing debt; price pressure on new and used equipment; the resolution of pending litigation and investigations on a wide range of topics, including dealer and supplier litigation, intellectual property rights disputes, product warranty and defective product claims, and emissions and/or fuel economy regulatory and contractual issues; security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of CNH Industrial and its suppliers and dealers; security breaches with respect to our products; our pension plans and other post-employment obligations; political and civil unrest; volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, including other pandemics, terrorist attacks in Europe and elsewhere; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from our business initiatives as part of our strategic plan; our failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances or divestitures and other similar risks and uncertainties, and our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions relating to the factors described in this earnings release, which are sometimes based upon estimates and data received from third parties. Such estimates and data are often revised. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside CNH Industrial's control. CNH Industrial expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this announcement to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Further information concerning CNH Industrial, including factors that potentially could materially affect CNH Industrial's financial results, is included in CNH Industrial's reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Autoriteit Financiële Markten ("AFM") and Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa ("CONSOB").

All future written and oral forward-looking statements by CNH Industrial or persons acting on the behalf of CNH Industrial are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained herein or referred to above.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited, U.S.-GAAP)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($ million) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Net sales 5,613 4,778 9,793 8,472 Finance, interest and other income 469 396 934 798 TOTAL REVENUES 6,082 5,174 10,727 9,270 Costs and Expenses Cost of goods sold 4,377 3,716 7,663 6,612 Selling, general and administrative expenses 424 355 802 674 Research and development expenses 212 164 396 296 Restructuring expenses 6 5 8 6 Interest expense 162 137 300 290 Other, net 148 156 331 298 TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES 5,329 4,533 9,500 8,176 INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN INCOME OF UNCONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATES 753 641 1,227 1,094 Income tax (expense) benefit (228) (152) (387) (268) Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates 27 25 48 51 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 552 514 888 877 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations — 185 — 247 NET INCOME (LOSS) 552 699 888 1,124 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4 9 7 26 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. 548 690 881 1,098 Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders (in $) Continuing operations 0.40 0.38 0.65 0.64 Discontinued operations — 0.13 — 0.17 Basic earnings per share attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. 0.40 0.51 0.65 0.81 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders (in $) Continuing operations 0.40 0.38 0.65 0.64 Discontinued operations — 0.13 — 0.17 Diluted earnings per share attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. 0.40 0.51 0.65 0.81 Average shares outstanding (in millions) Basic 1,355 1,354 1,355 1,354 Diluted 1,360 1,361 1,360 1,360 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.302 0.132 0.302 0.132

These Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes for the year ended December 31, 2021 included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F. These Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations represent the consolidation of all CNH Industrial N.V. subsidiaries.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(Unaudited, U.S.-GAAP)

($ million) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 2,855 5,044 Restricted cash 729 801 Financing receivables, net 16,537 15,376 Receivables from Iveco Group N.V. 281 — Inventories, net 5,473 4,216 Property, plant and equipment, net and equipment under operating lease 3,043 3,213 Intangible assets, net 4,435 4,417 Other receivables and assets 2,295 2,803 Assets held for distribution — 13,546 TOTAL ASSETS 35,648 49,416 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Debt 20,817 20,897 Payables to Iveco Group N.V. 73 502 Other payables and liabilities 8,915 9,272 Liabilities held for distribution — 11,892 Total Liabilities 29,805 42,563 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 49 45 Equity 5,794 6,808 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 35,648 49,416

These Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes for the year ended December 31, 2021, included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F. These Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets represent the consolidation of all CNH Industrial N.V. subsidiaries.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited, U.S.-GAAP)

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ million) 2022 2021 Net income (loss) 888 1,124 Less: Net income (loss) of Discontinued Operations — 247 Net income (loss) of Continuing Operations 888 877 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from Continuing Operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from Continuing Operations: (2,046) (76) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (1,158) 801 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS — 570 TOTAL NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (1,158) 1,371 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (1,000) (612) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS — (153) TOTAL NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1,000) (765) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 72 (1,111) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS — (370) TOTAL NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 72 (1,481) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (175) (170) DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (2,261) (1,045) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF YEAR 5,845 9,629 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD 3,584 8,584 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD (Discontinued Operations) — 680 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD (Continuing Operations) 3,584 7,904

These Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes for the year ended December 31, 2021 included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F. These Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows represent the consolidation of all CNH Industrial N.V. subsidiaries.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Supplemental Statements of Operations for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited, U.S.-GAAP)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 ($ million) Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Net sales 5,613 — — 5,613 4,778 — — 4,778 Finance, interest and other income 15 471 (17)(2)

469 14 392 (10)(2)

396 TOTAL REVENUES 5,628 471 (17) 6,082 4,792 392 (10) 5,174 Costs and Expenses Cost of goods sold 4,377 — — 4,377 3,716 — — 3,716 Selling, general and administrative expenses 381 43 — 424 333 22 — 355 Research and development expenses 212 — — 212 164 — — 164 Restructuring expenses 6 — — 6 5 — — 5 Interest expense 50 129 (17) (3) 162 45 102 (10) (3) 137 Other, net (21) 169 — 148 (4) 160 — 156 TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES 5,005 341 (17) 5,329 4,259 284 (10) 4,533 INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN INCOME OF UNCONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATES 623 130 — 753 533 108 — 641 Income tax (expense) benefit (190) (38) — (228) (126) (26) — (152) Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates 24 3 — 27 22 3 — 25 NET INCOME (LOSS) Continuing Operations 457 95 — 552 429 85 — 514 NET INCOME (LOSS) Discontinued Operations — — — — 171 14 — 185 NET INCOME (LOSS) 457 95 — 552 600 99 — 699

(1) Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company's Agriculture and Construction segments, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2) Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Industrial Activities.

(3) Elimination of Industrial Activities' interest expense to Financial Services.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Supplemental Statements of Operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited, U.S.-GAAP)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 ($ million) Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Net sales 9,793 — — 9,793 8,472 — — 8,472 Finance, interest and other income 25 937 (28)(2)

934 27 789 (18)(2)

798 TOTAL REVENUES 9,818 937 (28) 10,727 8,499 789 (18) 9,270 Costs and Expenses Cost of goods sold 7,663 — — 7,663 6,612 — — 6,612 Selling, general and administrative expenses 710 92 — 802 619 55 — 674 Research and development expenses 396 — — 396 296 — — 296 Restructuring expenses 8 — — 8 6 — — 6 Interest expense 95 233 (28) (3) 300 98 210 (18) (3) 290 Other, net (38) 369 — 331 (17) 315 — 298 TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES 8,834 694 (28) 9,500 7,614 580 (18) 8,176 INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN INCOME OF UNCONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATES 984 243 — 1,227 885 209 — 1,094 Income tax (expense) benefit (313) (74) — (387) (216) (52) — (268) Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates 40 8 — 48 45 6 — 51 NET INCOME (LOSS) Continuing Operations 711 177 — 888 714 163 — 877 NET INCOME (LOSS) Discontinued Operations — — — — 220 27 — 247 NET INCOME (LOSS) 711 177 — 888 934 190 — 1,124

(1) Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company's Agriculture and Construction segments, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2) Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Industrial Activities.

(3) Elimination of Industrial Activities' interest expense to Financial Services.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Supplemental Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(Unaudited, U.S.-GAAP)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ($ million) Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 2,430 425 — 2,855 4,386 658 — 5,044 Restricted cash 144 585 — 729 128 673 — 801 Financing receivables, net 694 16,691 (848)(2)

16,537 199 15,508 (331)(2)

15,376 Receivables from Iveco Group N.V. 220 61 — 281 — — — — Inventories, net 5,455 18 — 5,473 4,187 29 — 4,216 Property, plant and equipment, net and equipment on operating lease 1,458 1,585 — 3,043 1,504 1,709 — 3,213 Intangible assets, net 4,273 162 — 4,435 4,255 162 — 4,417 Other receivables and assets 2,305 478 (488)(3)

2,295 2,656 345 (198)(3)

2,803 Assets held for distribution — — — — 9,814 4,543 (811) 13,546 TOTAL ASSETS 16,979 20,005 (1,336) 35,648 27,129 23,627 (1,340) 49,416 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Debt 4,997 16,668 (848) (2) 20,817 5,485 15,743 (331) (2) 20,897 Payables to Iveco Group N.V. 8 65 — 73 334 168 — 502 Other payables and liabilities 8,342 1,061 (488) (3) 8,915 8,426 1,044 (198) (3) 9,272 Liabilities held for distribution — — — — 8,985 3,718 (811) 11,892 Total Liabilities 13,347 17,794 (1,336) 29,805 23,230 20,673 (1,340) 42,563 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 49 — — 49 45 — — 45 Equity 3,583 2,211 — 5,794 3,854 2,954 — 6,808 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 16,979 20,005 (1,336) 35,648 27,129 23,627 (1,340) 49,416

(1) Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company's Agriculture and Construction segments, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2) This item includes the elimination of receivables/payables between Industrial Activities and Financial Services.

(3) This item primarily represents the reclassification of deferred tax assets/liabilities in the same taxing jurisdiction and elimination of intercompany activity between Industrial Activities and Financial Services.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Supplemental Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited, U.S.-GAAP)

Six months ended June 30, 2022 Six months ended June 30, 2021 ($ million) Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations(3)





Consolidated Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations(3)





Consolidated Net income (loss) 711 177 — 888 934 190 — 1,124 Less: Net income (loss) of Discontinued Operations — — — — 220 27 — 247 Net income (loss) of Continuing Operations 711 177 — 888 714 163 — 877 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from Continuing Operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from Continuing Operations: (1,192) (764) (90)(2)

(2,046) 167 (163) (80) (76) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (481) (587) (90) (1,158) 881 — (80) 801 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS — — — — 342 230 (2) 570 TOTAL NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (481) (587) (90) (1,158) 1,223 230 (82) 1,371 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (764) (236) — (1,000) (363) (255) 6 (612) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS — — — — (280) 125 2 (153) TOTAL NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (764) (236) — (1,000) (643) (130) 8 (765) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (513) 495 90 72 (1,077) (108) 74 (1,111) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS — — — — (20) (350) — (370) TOTAL NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (513) 495 90(4)

72 (1,097) (458) 74 (1,481) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (182) 7 — (175) (168) (2) — (170) DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (1,940) (321) — (2,261) (685) (360) — (1,045) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF YEAR 4,514 1,331 — 5,845 8,116 1,513 — 9,629 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD 2,574 1,010 — 3,584 7,431 1,153 — 8,584 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD (DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS) — — — — 561 119 — 680 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD (CONTINUING OPERATIONS) 2,574 1,010 — 3,584 6,870 1,034 — 7,904

(1) Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company's Agriculture and Construction segments, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2) This item includes the elimination of dividends from Financial Services to Industrial Activities, which are included in Industrial Activities net cash used in operating activities.

(3) This item includes the elimination of certain minor activities between Industrial Activities and Financial Services.

(4) This item includes the elimination of paid in capital from Industrial Activities to Financial Services.

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities by segment under U.S.-GAAP ($ million) Three Months ended June 30, 2022 Agriculture Construction Unallocated items, eliminations and other Total Consolidated Net income 552 Less: Consolidated Income tax (expense) benefit (228) Consolidated Income before taxes 780 Less: Financial Services Financial Services Net income 95 Financial Services Income taxes 38 Add back of the following Industrial Activities items: Interest expenses, net of interest income and eliminations 35 Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net (13) Finance and non-service component of Pension and other post-employment benefit costs(1) (40) Adjustments for the following Industrial Activities items: Restructuring expenses 3 3 — 6 Other discrete items(2) — — 19 19 Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 663 34 (43) 654 Three Months ended June 30, 2021 Agriculture Construction Unallocated items, eliminations and other Total Consolidated Net income 699 Less: Consolidated Net Income (loss) of Discontinued Operations 185 Consolidated Net income (loss) of Continuing Operations 514 Less: Consolidated Income tax (expense) benefit (152) Consolidated Income (loss) before taxes (continuing operations) 666 Less: Financial Services Financial Services Net income 85 Financial Services Income taxes 26 Add back of the following Industrial Activities items: Interest expenses, net of interest income and eliminations 31 Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net 4 Finance and non-service component of Pension and other post-employment benefit costs(1) (35) Adjustments for the following Industrial Activities items: Restructuring expenses 2 3 — 5 Other discrete items(2) — — 12 12 Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 582 24 (34) 572

(1) In the three months ended June 30, 2022, this item includes the pre-tax gain of $30 million as a result of the amortization over approximately 4.5 years of the $527 million positive impact from the 2018 modification of a healthcare plan in the U.S. and a pre-tax gain of $6 million as a result of the amortization over the 4 years of the $101 million positive impact from the 2021 modifications of a healthcare plan in the U.S. In the three months ended June 30, 2021, this item includes the pre-tax gain of $30 million as a result of the 2018 modification.

(2) In the three months ended June 30, 2022, this item included $16 million related to the activity of the Raven segments held for sale, including the loss on the sale of the Engineered Films division. In the three months ended June 30, 2021, this item included $8 million separation costs in connection with the spin-off of the Iveco Group business.

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities by segment under US-GAAP ($ million) Six Months ended June 30, 2022 Agriculture Construction Unallocated items, eliminations and other Total Consolidated Net income 888 Less: Consolidated Income tax (expense) benefit (387) Consolidated Income before taxes 1,275 Less: Financial Services Financial Services Net income 177 Financial Services Income taxes 74 Add back of the following Industrial Activities items: Interest expenses, net of interest income and eliminations 70 Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net — Finance and non-service component of Pension and other post-employment benefit costs(1) (77) Adjustments for the following Industrial Activities items: Restructuring expenses 5 3 — 8 Other discrete items(2) — — 58 58 Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 1,089 66 (72) 1,083 Six Months ended June 30, 2021 Agriculture Construction Unallocated items, eliminations and other Total Consolidated Net income 1,124 Less: Consolidated Net Income (loss) of Discontinued Operations 247 Consolidated Net income (loss) of Continuing Operations 877 Less: Consolidated Income tax (expense) benefit (268) Consolidated Income (loss) before taxes (continuing operations) 1,145 Less: Financial Services Financial Services Net income 163 Financial Services Income taxes 52 Add back of the following Industrial Activities items: Interest expenses, net of interest income and eliminations 71 Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net 15 Finance and non-service component of Pension and other post-employment benefit costs(1) (70) Adjustments for the following Industrial Activities items: Restructuring expenses 4 2 — 6 Other discrete items(2) — — 13 13 Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 981 49 (65) 965

(1) In the six months ended June 30, 2022, this item includes the pre-tax gain of $60 million as a result of the amortization over approximately 4.5 years of the $527 million positive impact from the 2018 modification of a healthcare plan in the U.S. and a pre-tax gain of $12 million as a result of the amortization over the 4 years of the $101 million positive impact from the 2021 modifications of a healthcare plan in the U.S. In the six months ended June 30, 2021, this item includes the pre-tax gain of $60 million as a result of the 2018 modification.

(2) In the six months ended June 30, 2022, this item included $44 million of asset write-downs, $6 million of separation costs incurred in a connection with our spin-off of the Iveco Group Business and $8 million related to the activity of the Raven segments held for sale, including the loss on the sale of the Engineered Films division. In the six months ended June 30, 2021, this item included $9 million separation costs in connection with the spin-off of the Iveco Group business.

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Total (Debt) to Net Cash (Debt) under US-GAAP ($ million) Consolidated Industrial Services Financial Services June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Third party (debt) (20,817) (20,897) (4,828) (5,335) (15,989) (15,562) Intersegment notes payable — — (169) (150) (679) (181) Payable to Iveco Group N.V.(4) (73) (3,986) (8) (3,764) (65) (222) Total (Debt)(1) (20,890) (24,883) (5,005) (9,249) (16,733) (15,965) Cash and cash equivalents 2,855 5,044 2,430 4,386 425 658 Restricted cash 729 801 144 128 585 673 Intersegment notes receivable — — 679 181 169 150 Receivables from Iveco Group N.V.(4) 281 3,484 220 3,430 61 54 Other current financial assets(2) 1 1 1 1 — — Derivatives hedging debt (33) (3) (33) (3) — — Net Cash (Debt)(3) (17,057) (15,556) (1,564) (1,126) (15,493) (14,430)

(1) Total (Debt) of Industrial Activities includes Intersegment notes payable to Financial Services of $169 million and $150 million as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Total (Debt) of Financial Services includes Intersegment notes payable to Industrial Activities of $679 million and $181 million as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

(2) This item includes short-term deposits and investments towards high-credit rating counterparties.

(3) The net intersegment receivable/(payable) balance recorded by Financial Services relating to Industrial Activities was ($510) million and ($31) million as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

(4) For December 31, 2021, this item is shown net on the CNH Industrial balance sheet.

Reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents to Available liquidity under US-GAAP ($ million) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents 2,855 3,219 5,044 Restricted cash 729 842 801 Undrawn committed facilities 5,002 5,087 5,177 Receivables from Iveco Group N.V. 281 297 3,484 Payables to Iveco Group N.V. (73) (47) (3,986) Other current financial assets(1) 1 1 1 Available liquidity 8,795 9,399 10,521

(1) This item includes short-term deposits and investments towards high-credit rating counterparties.

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Change in Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities under US-GAAP Six Months ended June 30, Three Months ended June 30, 2022 2021 ($ million) 2022 2021 (1,126) (893) Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities at beginning of period (2,086) (688) 1,083 965 Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 654 572 166 146 Depreciation and Amortization 84 74 1 1 Depreciation of assets under operating leases — 1 (316) (179) Cash interest and taxes (196) (125) 100 144 Changes in provisions and similar(1) 199 173 (1,550) (211) Change in working capital (254) 121 (516) 866 Operating cash flow of Industrial Activities – Continuing operations 487 816 (137) (105) Investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets (84) (69) (2) 11 Other changes 1 38 (655) 772 Free cash flow of Industrial Activities – Continuing operations 404 785 (455) (183) Capital increases and dividends(3) (434) (182) 672 156 Currency translation differences and other(2) 552 (63) (438) 745 Change in Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities – Continuing operations 522 540 (1,564) (148) Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities at end of period (1,564) (148)

(1) Including other cash flow items related to operating lease.

(2) In the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 this item also includes the proceed of Raven Engineered Films Division for $350 million. In the six months ended June 30, 2021, this item also includes the charge of $8 million related to the repurchase of notes.

(3) In the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, this item also includes share buy-back transactions.

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities to Free cash flow of Industrial Activities under US-GAAP Six Months ended June 30, Three Months ended June 30, 2022 2021 ($ million) 2022 2021 (1,158) 801 Net cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities (Continuing Operations) (271) 560 677 80 Less: Cash flows from Operating Activities of Financial Services net of eliminations 773 256 (29) (7) Change in derivatives hedging debt of Industrial Activities and other (11) 5 (6) (8) Investments in assets sold under operating lease assets of Industrial Activities (4) (5) (516) 866 Operating cash flow of Industrial Activities 487 816 (137) (105) Investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets of Industrial Activities (84) (69) (2) 11 Other changes(1) 1 38 (655) 772 Free cash flow of Industrial Activities 404 785

(1) This item primarily includes change in intersegment financial receivables and capital increases in intersegment investments.

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted net income and Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit to Net income (loss) and Income tax (expense) benefit and calculation of Adjusted diluted EPS and Adjusted ETR under US-GAAP Six Months ended June 30, Three Months ended June 30, 2022 2021 ($ million) 2022 2021 888 877 Net income (loss) – Continuing Operations 552 514 9 (34) Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (a) (12) (13) 64 16 Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit (b) 43 6 961 859 Adjusted net income (loss) 583 507 954 855 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. 579 506 1,360 1,360 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted (million) 1,360 1,361 0.70 0.63 Adjusted diluted EPS ($) 0.43 0.37 1,227 1,094 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates 753 641 9 (34) Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (a) (12) (13) 1,236 1,060 Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (A) 741 628 (387) (268) Income tax (expense) benefit (228) (152) 64 16 Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit (b) 43 6 (323) (252) Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (B) (185) (146) 26.1% 23.7% Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (Adjusted ETR) (C=B/A) 25.0% 23.2%

a) Adjustments impacting Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates 8 5 Restructuring expenses 5 5 — 8 Loss on repurchase of notes — — (60) (60) Pre-tax gain related to the 2018 modification of a healthcare plan in the U.S. (30) (30) (12) — Pre-tax gain related to the 2021 modification of a healthcare plan in the U.S. (6) — 44 — Asset write-down: Industrial Activities, Russia Operations — — 15 — Asset write-down: Financial Services, Russia Operations — — 6 9 Spin related costs 3 8 — 4 Other discrete items — 4 8 — Activity of the Raven Segments held for sale, including loss on sale of the Engineered Films Division 16 — 9 (34) Total (12) (13) b) Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit 61 14 Tax effect of adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates(1) 39 7 3 2 Other 4 (1) 64 16 Total 43 6

(1) Includes $12 million of increase to the valuation allowances on historical deferred tax assets as a result of the suspension of operations in Russia.



Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted gross profit to gross profit under US-GAAP Six Months ended June 30, Three Months ended June 30, 2022 2021 ($ million) 2022 2021 9,793 8,472 Net Sales (A) 5,613 4,778 7,663 6,612 Cost of goods sold 4,377 3,716 2,130 1,860 Gross profit (B) 1,236 1,062 34 — Asset write down (Russia operations) — — 2,164 1,860 Adjusted gross profit (C) 1,236 1,062 21.8% 22.0% Gross profit margin (B ÷ A) 22.0% 22.2% 22.1% 22.0% Adjusted gross profit margin (C ÷ A) 22.0% 22.2%

Revenues by Segment under EU-IFRS Six Months ended June 30, Three Months ended June 30, 2022 2021 % Change ($ million) 2022 2021 % Change 8,099 7,018 15.4% Agriculture 4,722 3,979 18.7% 1,694 1,464 15.7% Construction 891 808 10.3% — (1) — Eliminations and other — (1) — 9,793 8,481 15.5% Total Industrial Activities of Continuing Operations 5,613 4,786 17.3% 933 786 18.7% Financial Services 468 390 20.0% (19) (12) 58.3% Eliminations and other (11) (7) — 10,707 9,255 15.7% Total of Continuing Operations 6,070 5,169 17.4%

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities(1) by Segment under EU-IFRS Three Months ended June 30, 2022 2021 $ Change 2022 adjusted EBIT margin 2021 adjusted EBIT margin Agriculture 662 573 89 14.0% 14.4% Construction 31 23 8 3.5% 2.8% Unallocated items, eliminations and other (43) (37) (6) — — Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of Continuing Operations 650 559 91 11.6% 11.7%

(1) This item is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities(1) by Segment under EU-IFRS Six Months ended June 30, 2022 2021 $ Change 2022 adjusted EBIT margin 2021 adjusted EBIT margin Agriculture 1,083 963 120 13.4% 13.7% Construction 61 47 14 3.6% 3.2% Unallocated items, eliminations and other (73) (71) (2) — — Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of Continuing Operations 1,071 939 132 10.9% 11.1%

(1) This item is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Other key data under EU-IFRS June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Total Assets 36,403 37,272 51,122 Total Equity 6,428 6,258 8,426 Equity attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. 6,421 6,251 8,393 Net Cash (Debt) of Continuing Operations (17,422) (17,454) (15,840) Net Cash (Debt) of Discontinued Operations — — (1,480) Net Cash (Debt) of CNH Industrial (17,422) (17,454) (17,320) of which Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities(1) of Continuing Operations (1,892) (2,452) (1,374) of which Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities(1) of Discontinued Operations — — 1,204 of which Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities(1) (1,892) (2,452) (170) Net Income of Financial Services of Continuing Operations 159 73 357 Net Income of Financial Services of Discontinued Operations — — 71 Net Income of Financial Services of CNH Industrial Pre-Demerger 159 73 428

(1) This item is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Net income (loss) reconciliation US-GAAP to EU-IFRS Six Months ended June 30, Three Months ended June 30, 2022 2021 ($ million) 2022 2021 888 877 Net income (loss) in accordance with U.S. GAAP 552 514 Adjustments to conform with EU-IFRS: (11) (20) Development costs (4) (9) (108) (66) Other adjustments(1) (56) (35) 22 16 Tax impact on adjustments and other income tax differences 11 6 (97) (70) Total adjustments (49) (38) 791 807 Profit (loss) in accordance with EU-IFRS 503 476

(1) This item also includes the different accounting impacts from the modifications of a healthcare plan in the U.S.

Total Equity reconciliation US-GAAP to EU-IFRS June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Total Equity under U.S. GAAP 5,794 5,609 6,808 Adjustments to conform with EU-IFRS: Development costs 751 783 2,058 Other adjustments 45 41 28 Tax impact on adjustments and other income tax differences (162) (175) (468) Total adjustments 634 649 1,618 Total Equity under EU-IFRS 6,428 6,258 8,426

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Translation of financial statements denominated in a currency other than the U.S. dollar The principal exchange rates used to translate into U.S. dollars the financial statements prepared in currencies other than the U.S. dollar were as follows: Six months Ended June 30, 2022 Six months Ended June 30, 2021 Average At June 30 At December 31, 2021 Average At June 30, Euro 0.915 0.963 0.883 0.830 0.841 Pound sterling 0.770 0.826 0.742 0.720 0.722 Swiss franc 0.944 0.959 0.912 0.908 0.924 Polish zloty 4.239 4.506 4.059 3.764 3.804 Brazilian real 5.082 5.279 5.571 5.384 4.969 Canadian dollar 1.271 1.292 1.271 1.247 1.239 Turkish lira 14.870 16.738 13.450 7.900 8.685

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, EU-IFRS) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($ million) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues 6,070 5,169 10,707 9,255 Cost of sales 4,685 3,975 8,294 7,134 Selling, general and administrative costs 414 355 772 664 Research and development costs 219 175 412 319 Result from investments: Share of the profit/(loss) of investees accounted for using the equity method 28 27 50 53 Restructuring costs 6 7 8 8 Other income/(expenses) (30) (32) (39) (45) Financial income/(expenses) (24) (30) (76) (79) PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 720 622 1,156 1,059 Income tax (expense) benefit (217) (146) (365) (252) PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 503 476 791 807 PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX — 90 — 172 PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 503 566 791 979 PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Owners of the parent 499 475 784 803 Non-controlling interests 4 1 7 4 (in $) BASIC EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE 0.37 0.41 0.58 0.70 Basic earnings/(loss) per common share from continuing operations — 0.35 — 0.59 DILUTED EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE 0.37 0.41 0.58 0.70 Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share from continuing operations — 0.35 — 0.59

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Unaudited, EU-IFRS) ($ million) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Intangible assets 5,141 5,159 Property, plant and equipment and Leased assets 3,294 3,435 Inventories 5,533 4,228 Receivables from financing activities 16,871 15,443 Cash and cash equivalents 3,584 5,845 Other receivables and assets 1,980 2,535 Assets held for distribution(*) — 14,477 TOTAL ASSETS 36,403 51,122 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Issued capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent 6,421 8,393 Non-controlling interests 7 33 Total Equity 6,428 8,426 Debt 21,199 21,689 Other payables and liabilities 8,776 9,148 Liabilities held for distribution(*) — 11,859 Total Liabilities 29,975 42,696 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 36,403 51,122

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, EU-IFRS) ($ million) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF THE YEAR 5,845 9,629 Profit/(loss) from Continuing Operations 791 807 Adjustment to reconcile profit/(loss) from Continuing Operation to cash flows from/(used in) operating activities from Continuing Operations (1,055) 395 CASH FLOWS FROM/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (264) 1,202 CASH FLOWS FROM/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS — 219 TOTAL (264) 1,421 CASH FLOWS FROM/(USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (1,936) (988) CASH FLOWS FROM/(USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS — 244 TOTAL (1,936) (744) CASH FLOWS FROM/(USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 116 (1,135) CASH FLOWS FROM/(USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS — (414) TOTAL 116 (1,549) Translation exchange differences (177) (173) TOTAL CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (2,261) (1,045) Less: CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD – INCLUDED WITHIN ASSETS HELD FOR DISTRIBUTION AT THE END OF THE PERIOD — 680 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD 3,584 7,904

Notes:

(*) The 2021 data have been re-presented following the classification of the Iveco Group Business as Discontinued Operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as requested by the IFRS 5 - Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations.

