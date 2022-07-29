Asure Software Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure ASUR, a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 will be released after the market close on Monday, August 8, 2022. Asure will host a conference call to discuss the results at 3:30 pm CT (4:30 pm ET) on the same day.
Asure Chairman and CEO Pat Goepel as well as CFO John Pence will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.
Date: Monday, August 8, 2022
Time: 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)
U.S. dial-in: (800) 715-9871
International dial-in: (646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 1384319
A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at: https://investor.asuresoftware.com/events-and-presentations.
About Asure Software
Asure ASUR sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner's mentality. We help more than 80,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their "Human Capital" to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Our Asure HR Services offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.
Investor Contact:
Randal Rudniski, VP Investor Relations & Financial Planning & Analysis
(512) 859-3562
randal.rudniski@asuresoftware.com
